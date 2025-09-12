Yoshi fans, unite!
Nintendo has announced a brand new Yoshi adventure for the Switch 2: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.
Launching Spring 2026, this will be a traditional side-scrolling Yoshi adventure with visuals that definitely call back to the original Yoshi's Island on the SNES.
Breaking...
This looks like a wonderful game with a lot of charm. Will definitely be keeping an eye on this one. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk.
Yes! Yes! Yes! This looks so awesome!
I wonder if wooly world is officially dead. Makes me sad.
IT LOOKS SO GOOD!
GIVE IT TO ME NOW!
The announcement didn't do much for me, but I'm happy for Yoshi fans.
Looks super cute. Hope it has enough for us older fans though.
Yoshi series games tend to be good, good quality outings. Looks purrty!
@LEGEND_MARIOID last yoshi game looked blurrrrrry!
@sixrings Which one?
@sixrings Nintendo acts like Crafted World is a replacement for Woolly World, but Woolly World is so much better!
So far the highlight! Looks great.
