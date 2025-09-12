Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park
Image: Nintendo

Mario's latest 2D platformer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition next Spring.

Tilted *deep breath* Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park, this upgrade will feature tons of new multiplayer content.

Oh, and we may have spotted Captain Toad and the Koopalings too...

And just in case you want your very own Talking Flower, well... Nintendo has you covered.

Talking Flower
Image: Nintendo

This is breaking news and we'll be updating this with more info soon!