Mario's latest 2D platformer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition next Spring.
Tilted *deep breath* Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park, this upgrade will feature tons of new multiplayer content.
Oh, and we may have spotted Captain Toad and the Koopalings too...
And just in case you want your very own Talking Flower, well... Nintendo has you covered.
This is breaking news and we'll be updating this with more info soon!
Why didn’t they mention if the game is getting a resolution boost. Should that be assumed. I assume nothing with Nintendo.
Sounds fun!! I hope those Koopalings don't hurt my beloved Captain Toad
