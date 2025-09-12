Supergiant Games' Hades II is coming to Switch and Switch 2 on 25th September 2025. In under two weeks. Yes, let that sink in a second. And it's only $29.99.

A physical version will also be launching on 20th November 2025.

The sequel to the outstanding "Gold-like, rogue-like" has been in early access since May 2024 on Steam, and 1.0 is finally upon us under a year and a half later.

In Hades II, you play as Melinoe, the Princess of the Underworld, as she attempts to take down Chronos. but this is more than just "Another Hades" as there are multiple new weapons, biomes, characters, Boons, and a heck of a lot of hidden secrets.

On Switch 2, you'll be able to play Hades II at 120fps and you'll have access to cross-save with Switch 1 and PC. And as you'd expect from Supergiant, it looks gorgeous.

Here's a full rundown of the game:

The first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games builds on the best aspects of the original god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft. BATTLE BEYOND THE UNDERWORLD

As the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you'll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment. MASTER WITCHCRAFT AND DARK SORCERY

Infuse your legendary weapons of Night with ancient magick, so that none may stand in your way. Become stronger still with powerful Boons from more than a dozen Olympian gods, from Apollo to Zeus. There are nearly limitless ways to build your abilities. MINGLE WITH (MORE) GODS, GHOSTS, AND MONSTERS

Meet a cast of dozens of fully-voiced, larger-than-life characters, including plenty of new faces and some old friends. Grow closer to them through a variety of new interactions, and experience countless unique story events based on how your journey unfolds. EVERY RUN IS ITS OWN ADVENTURE

New locations, challenges, upgrade systems, and surprises await as you delve into the ever-shifting Underworld again and again. Reveal the mysteries of the Arcana Altar, tame witchy familiars, and gather reagents using Tools of the Unseen to get closer to your goal. THE PERKS OF IMMORTALITY

Thanks to a variety of permanent upgrades and the return of God Mode, you don't have to be a god yourself to experience what Hades II has to offer. But if you happen to be one, you can brave escalating challenges for greater rewards, and prove just how divine you really are. SIGNATURE SUPERGIANT STYLE

Rich, atmospheric presentation and storytelling fused with responsive action is the hallmark of Supergiant's titles. Vivid new hand-painted environments, even smoother real-time 3D characters, and an electrifying original score make this mythic world burst with life.

Hades II launches on Switch 2 and Switch 1 in just a few weeks. Will you grab it when it launches, or wait for the physical edition? Let us know in the comments!