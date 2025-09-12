Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has finally got a launch date, folks!
It'll be hitting the Switch and Switch 2 on 4th December, 2025. That's not all though. The trailer seemingly confirmed that the game will be open world, with Samus rocking a new motorbike with which to traverse the dangerous landscape.
It's been a long time coming, but we got there...
Samus' bike has been christened Vi-O-La, and Nintendo has also confirmed that three amiibo figures will be launching this year. First up is 'Samus' and 'Samus & Vi-O-La', both of which will release on 6th November 2025. Then we'll be a 'Sylux' figure on the game's release date of 4th December.
The gameplay footage shows Samus riding her bike to reach new locations while shooting down pesky enemies who get in the way. Interestingly, the trailer also focuses solely on the new red suit debuted in the previous trailer, so it seems reasonable to assume that it will feature prominently in the game.
Only a few more months until Metroid Prime 4 finally launches! Are you excited for this one? Let us know with a comment down below.
oh I love Tron
It's finally happening! What a wait it's been, and I hope the journey will be worth it.
All I wanted was Metroid and Mach Rider... and now Metroid IS Mach Rider
Finally! And now she's got a bike! Count me in 😁
Honestly, kinda reduces my hype a little, which has been insane anyway.
Sure it will work amazingly but felt weird seeing the bike.
Still, preordering asap
I have to admit, of all the vehicles Samus could ride, a bike legit never crossed my mind.
But yes, my first thought was that Samus casually became Mach Rider, who is also a woman.
For a second I thought Extreme-G was back! This is better news!
She looks so funny on a bike I thought this was mk world DLC lol this has to be one of the best ninty directs Ever can't wait for this 💙💙💙
Open-world....
The more I see from the game, the less of a Prime games it feels.
Been waiting forever for this one, but I'm not feeling it anymore.
Somehow this trailer has dampened my hype.... I'm still gonna get it because I'm sure it'll be good, but open world, really?
It's kinda sad to see metroid games no longer being metroidvania.
Super Disappointed.
It should not be released on Switch 1 at this point it only drags it's potential.
The date? Just left it out of GOTY nominations, which means that not even they trust in it.
I love Metroid games and that is why I am hurt as this one has been a mess since the beginning in 2017... 8 years ago
I just can't with the artstyle. It's always been ugly but metroid has potential to be so much cooler in 3d
Kinda looked like the trailer was the Switch 1 version, but could be wrong. It was very brief.
Anyway just glad to finally have a release date!
Yeah, finally!
And I wonder how open it'll be.
Open world BS in Metroid Prime 4 … yay 🙄🙄🙄
Open world is the ANTITHESIS of the Metroid IP …it’s laughable
This is getting to a ridiculous point where the meaning of “new” and “innovation” is just going open world. The new state of gaming is quite disappointing
Oh and don’t forget that this surely will cost $80 just because Nintendo’s open world tax
Interesting. Not sure how I felt about the desert environment looking so empty. Hope they don't add a lot of big, empty spaces for the sake of the bike.
Why does Metroid do this to me? I don’t like the genre or gameplay type yet Samus is so cool I keep buying these games.
Also Space SuperBike, I’m pretty much gonna be riding around exploring.
I hope it's not actually open world the way most open world games are. Surprised they didn't go into more details here, but it's entirely possible these are more like Half-Life 2 vehicle segments than a fully open, explorable world.
When will developers understand that adding big empty areas doesn't make a game better?
Well, i guess my faith now resides on Mercury Steam
Finally my Amazon pre-order, where I got a discount, will go through....... oh wait
Nintendo sure love putting their characters on bikes in their open world games
Pokémon, Zelda, now Metroid !
Samus with a Space Harley.
Lobo, eat your heart out.
It will still be a good game and I'm excited for it but man I'm burned out of open world games
Especially for a game like Metroid Prime
What I wanted from a Metroid game with modern hardware - a complex detailed labyrinth full of secrets. The kind of 3D world that Super Metroid fuelled my imagination with. What I'm getting - Metroid Akira Slide edition.
I...don't know what to make of the bike thing. I love the slower, more methodical exploration and a super fast bike feels anti-that. But it's clear there's still a bunch of the slow exploration in the rest of the game so I'm not mad, still hyped!
Wonder how this will turn out. I wasn't sold on the bike idea, but I have good faith in the studio that it will absolutely be awesome!
this looks so good, happy that its open world.
its been a long wait guys.
Metroid fans can finally rest easy with a release date. This might just be the longest announcement to release in recent memory (except maybe Half Life 3?).
THE WAIT WAS SO WORTH IT OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD
December 4th feels like eons away now 😭
I thought the part on the bike looked like *****😅 cautiously optimistic
I thought they did a low budget spinoff, no that empty desert is the "world" in "open world" ooooooohhhh boy!!! xD
I’d love to play MP4, but I have very bad motion sickness with first person games. Not entirely sure why they couldn’t have a 3rd person mode if they have it with the bike?
Metroid x Extreme G is not what I was expecting, but I am absolutely sold on Prime 4 now. Super glad it's not more of the exact same gameplay which had gotten stale by 3. Hopefully they tapped some of those Monolith resources to build out some giant worlds to tear through.
I think the bike is actually pretty cool, so long as it doesn’t take up the majority of the gameplay. I’m looking forward to it - here is to hoping it delivers.
I am skeptical this will work. Metroidvanias aren't exactly compatible with open world because they have entirely contradictory progression systems. And yeah, it looks barren and empty. I'm definitely on the fence about this. We need a Prime 4 Direct to better explain how the game works.
Why do the Samue amiibo come out a month ahead of the game though?
They glazed over this footage way too fast, definitely deserved more screen time than Pokemon. Also, WHERE ARE PRIME 2+3 😭
Sorry I might have missed it, but is there a difference between Switch and Switch 2 versions?
Apart from resolution, frame-rate or whatever.
Game looks awesome, hopefully it doesn't disappoint any of the players after all this time! I never knew I needed to see Samus on a bike until now 🤣.
It's their big holiday release, so that bodes well for the eventual quality. Not sure if it will be really open-world or just a hub that gives you access to different environments. The increase in travel distance might allow for more variety in environments, but it's not something you associate with Metroid.
This trailer was a bit low-key and felt like it was only intended to get the release date out of the way. I'm sure they'll have a dedicated Direct in the near future to build up hype.
Thats nice, but what about 2&3??
I don't know about the open world bike take on this series... from what I saw on the trailer it was just a desert and nothing in it. Just like Mario Kart worlds open world... DLC for mario kart world?
Samus Air Riders when?!
But in honesty, that open world or open area sure was, errr, open. I'm not convinced it isn't just a glorified loading screen between actual Prime gameplay.
They should have named this 'Metroid Beyond', it would scare off a lot less people.
"Samus Racing coming soon. Join Samus, Ridley, Mother Brain, Kraid, Sylux, and many more on a galaxy hopping, high intensity race to the death!"
Wow OK that is so funny that wax MP4 on the bike? I thought it was some weird spinoff game like Freedom Force only on bikes. Then at the end my brain read it as MP 2 for some reason so I thought it was a remaster.
Wow they're big holiday game and they just kind of dropped it in there. And the bike looked ridiculous. Wow. I need to watch that again later when it's stand alone on Switch. I knew an hour was too long.
@Dalamar agreed hope they haven't spoilt it now. Fed with everything being open world or roguelike
The visuals definitely took a big hit in the open world but outside of that the game looked great. I’m very excited for December!
This Bike? Cringe…
I will believe it when I see it on store shelves.
Also, Am I crazy or is this the first official art/render of Sylux for MP4?
All I can say after all these years is that I think it will be one of the best games on the console and that the wait was worth it.
Actually, I think this is kind of cool. I always did imagine cruising around town in a convertible or on a motorcycle. After all, it's not like she's on missions all the time. Assuming she has an actual home to go to on Earth, she's got to have some way to get around town other than her Gunship.
Ermahgerd erpen werld!!
Well we’ll see. For a moment I thought they’d release another racing game, a Metroid spinoff this time.
@Diowine “ The date? Just left it out of GOTY nominations, which means that not even they trust in it.”
There really no space in the calendar to release then the current date they have… Between Kirby Air Riders late November, Legends: Z-A mid October, Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment early November, and Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2 early October… The only month that didn’t having releases was December so far.
I really hope this isn't open world. Look forward to more information though. The more I think of the bike the more it just feels a little off. When it first started I thought it was MKW dlc, then as it went on I thought it was a cool little spin off and then the truth.
The direct as a whole makes me wish I didn't watch it, just felt meh when it finished
I'm really not sure about this game....
I love me some Metroid and if i'm honest i'm definitely buying this but yeah I haven't seen any clips of this that make me think it looks good...
I really hope i'm wrong.
@spacely_sprockets mouse controls as well.
Hype's down.
I don't play Metroid for some bs open-world.
This bike section was poor.
I really dislike Nintendo approach to this IP and the way the "promote" it.
Shame
Metroid Prime 4 : Federation Horse
@Diowine That’s not how it works. Indiana Jones released in December
Ugh. This game looks worse by the Direct. Open world, and non-stop action. How has Metroid, of all games, lost its "vania?" And it's sense of adventure and exploration?
And the bike? I guess if Pokemon is going to ripoff Minecraft, Prime can ripoff Tron.
Yep, even more excited for it now than I already was as it still has the classic aspects of Prime games along with new stuff such as this - so glad that it has a release date now (so in December, expected it to be in November in what ended up being the Age of Imprisonment slot, wonder if they got switched considering when most amiibo are coming out and that AoI was supposed to come "this winter"), looking forward to my physical copy to arrive and then starting it as soon as I can!
Oh dear, it seems like every single announcement has someone whining about something…
@AverageGamer if they thought this had GOTY potential or even nomination potential it would definitively have been released in time for a nomination.
Are a Kirby Racing game and a Musou really direct competitors? Complementary in any case. Metroid was never a best selling IP for Nintendo anyways but the prestige of it deserved awards
The bike is a very mysterious inclusion. I could accept it if it's the result of the poor gunship biting the dust, but even then, why didn't they make it hover?
Sylux is the worst character name ever.
I'm a huge Grinch when it comes to this console but yeah that looks like a dream.
Gotta say, open world is the one thing that I don't want to see in a Metroid game. Kind of worried to be honest, but I'll still be playing this.
I can rest happy we finally have a release date! Something to feast upon over Christmas!
The trailer was pretty weak though, I have to be honest. The bike sections look a bit… off. Hopefully they’re only a small part of the game.
The traditional gameplay looks great though!
@canaryfarmer Hmmmm...Jett Brodi? Toad? Sol Badguy? Die Hardman?
I was shocked to see that the Switch 1 version was almost 30GB in size! (The Switch 2 version's only a few gigs bigger)
@LikelySatan But those are fun and good names! xD Sylux just sounds like sucks.
Damn, they found a way to make Samus even more of a badass haha. looks cool as hell.
Shut up and take my money!....(throws money at screen)
At this point in the direct, I had absolutely no clue what was going on anymore. I am curious about the bike, but also very confused. Cautiously awaiting more info.
Need to be careful throwing the ‘open world’ moniker around. This feels more like a open hub like Ocarina of Time where Samus has her own Epona to get around to designated areas. There has been no Official confirmation that this is open world. Looking forward to getting around with Epona…err…Viola?
@foursider salty much and im glad their taking prime more into open world territory and nothing wrong about changing the formula like they done with zelda.
What's with the bike name? Maybe something explained in the story?
I wonder if this is more "open zone" though. I agree about the OoT comparison.
I can't believe we got only a simple teaser trailer, again. And Air Riders gets a second Direct announcement.
@Broosh totally agree. The Pokemon segment was not great and the Prime bit didn’t even have VO. They really need to do a Prime direct and properly promote this!
Heck Air Riders is getting 2 directs, it’s the least they could do.
I like the bike idea but I’m hoping the bits are more for transitioning between zones rather than just a constant presence of gameplay.
@eldersnake The fine print at the bottom says the footage is of the Switch 2 Edition.
“ok fine here’s your release date”
still hoping we get a shadow drop for prime 2 and 3 remasters either before prime 4 release date in december or sometime in the future.
@RiasGremory
This should be a no brainer. Get primed for Prime 4 with Prime 2 and 3 Remasters!
@Diowine “Are a Kirby Racing game and a Musou really direct competitors? Complementary in any case.”
All games are direct competitors to one another when you’re dealing with people limited time and even more very very limited financial funds. No smart company to dumb multiple of their own games on top of each other. A smart company would space their games apart.
Listen, all I’m gonna say is the last time people bet against Retro Studios making a 3D Metroid, the result was Metroid Prime.
Finally, a release date! Lot of pressure on this game, really hope it can live up to expectations. It does look good, and the run up to Christmas is really stacked now with Hyrule Warriors out as well.
Sylux gonna get me back in the amiibo game...
This trailer sure has a lot of people upset based on a short teaser that actually didn't show that much.
I didn't think I wanted a bike in Metroid.
And I don't think this changes that.
That looks so cool
so many people judging books by their cover
Very happy with this announcement.
Welcome back, Samus.
We’ve missed you.
🖤
It’s a strange thing that each new trailer actually makes the game look worse, not better. The motorcycle looked janky and the desert incredibly barren. Given the release date, it seems Nintendo is, once again, sending Metroid out to die which is a shame after the phenomenal Metroid Dread.
@montrayjak 😂 Mine was in there for years. I think they finally canceled it a year ago.
Man, reading this comment section is sure bringing back Wind Waker memories. So many people rush to judgment. You know, you don't need to make up your mind about a game BEFORE it is released. You can actually wait for the game and/or reviews.
So it being open World and her having a bike all of sudden makes this game bad? 😂.
Looks great to me and can't wait to explore and just take my time and enjoy myself with the game.
It's not open world. Just large areas.
Slightly concerning that this got like, what, 10 seconds and random indie farm simulator got 4 or 5 times as long and they spent minutes on various other things. I may well not pre-order this one, I think there's a chance it could be solidly mediocre... Here's hoping I get to eat my words!
This looks pretty rough. The motorcycle footage looks like a cheap mobile game.
Samus has a Tron bike now! Cool!
I'm a little concerned with the large world. I hope it's not completely empty like some. They had better still have the same type of puzzles and world that was in the first three games.
@fenlix You know, if you give it a bit of thought...Zelda is kind of a Metroidvania...
I did seriously think we were getting like Metroid Racers or something.
