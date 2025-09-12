Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has finally got a launch date, folks!

It'll be hitting the Switch and Switch 2 on 4th December, 2025. That's not all though. The trailer seemingly confirmed that the game will be open world, with Samus rocking a new motorbike with which to traverse the dangerous landscape.

It's been a long time coming, but we got there...

Samus' bike has been christened Vi-O-La, and Nintendo has also confirmed that three amiibo figures will be launching this year. First up is 'Samus' and 'Samus & Vi-O-La', both of which will release on 6th November 2025. Then we'll be a 'Sylux' figure on the game's release date of 4th December.

The gameplay footage shows Samus riding her bike to reach new locations while shooting down pesky enemies who get in the way. Interestingly, the trailer also focuses solely on the new red suit debuted in the previous trailer, so it seems reasonable to assume that it will feature prominently in the game.

Only a few more months until Metroid Prime 4 finally launches! Are you excited for this one? Let us know with a comment down below.