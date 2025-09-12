The latest trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for Switch 2 has revealed the game's release date.
Those hoping to play it in 2025 might be slightly disappointed, as it's been confirmed for 22nd January 2026. It's not too far off, mind you, and judging from recent hands-on experiences, it sounds like it'll be worth the wait.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first in a planned trilogy from Square Enix. Its direct sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is available on the PS5, though a release on the Switch 2 wouldn't be entirely out of the question (this has now been confirmed!).
It's also been revealed that Remake Intergrade will be a Game-Key Card release on the Switch 2, as we'd anticipated. Not the best news for some folks, we're sure, but we're honestly just happy to see it on the system.
Will you be heading into Midgar when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on the Switch 2? Share your thoughts with a comment.
I don't know why, but I have a feeling that Sephiroth had something to do with the delay.
I've been on the fence about this one for years, but I think I'm finally sold now that it's on Switch 2!
Oh, that's nice, never played the remastered version so it will be perfect for a January release when things are a bit quieter.
I have this on PS4, but it's not the Integrade version. I haven't played it yet. What's the difference?
Honestly, My S2 system seller!
Can't wait to play this one!!
Welp glad I never opened my PS4 version lol.
@abbyhitter It adds a short side campaign. Internet says about five more hours of story in two chapters.
My brother will want to play this since he's obsessed with Cloud and Sephiroth in Smash. Looks good, hopefully any players enjoy it!
Definitely excited for this. I also hope we'll be able to get Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for the Switch 2, as well as the third chapter of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Project.
What's the deal with the "limited early purchase editions"? Anyone know? Are these discounted for pre-order?
@abbyhitter They added a character and content.
https://gamerant.com/final-fantasy-7-remake-inergrade-ps4-ps5-enhancement-changes/
@Joe11 I think they just include the original Final Fantasy VII game to download now, I already have it so can’t pre-order these. Reckon the price will be the same @ £39.99 but without the free game later on..
Big day for annoying people.
Never got to play the remake before as I'm an Xbox/switch guy. But I loved the original back in the day, so I'll give this a spin.
Is this the largest game currently announced for Switch 2? 90GB is massive.
...GKC I had hoped they wouldn't..
I'll buy it on sale sometime. Would have bought it if it wasn't a keycard. I honestly thought this would be completely on a card because the game is a big enough title to warrent it, or aren't there 128GB size cards?
To simply store the game on Switch 2 would require about AU$35 worth of space! (Based on the AU$80 cost of a 256GB microSD Express card)
Surely a complete on cart release wouldn't cost anywhere near that much compared to the cost that's being passed on to the consumer as is (but this of course means that Nintendo would need to provide 128GB carts as an option for these monolithic games).
Having watched my kids play both the PS4 and PS5 version I was impressed with how good this looked. I wasn't a fan, they took the first 6 hours of FF7 and added in 34 hours of filler, but the ending was good.
I'm saying this about a lot of Square-Enix games lately, but: I'll buy it digitally in a year or two at half price. If Square is going to make me store all their games on my own overpriced memory card, they're not going to get $60 or $70 from me for their games. It's a shame: I'd rather be buying these games now at full price.
EDIT: Oh, it's 90 GB? Maybe I'll just pass on this game altogether and enjoy my memories of the original FF7. I've waited to play the remake this long. I can probably just skip it.
The Game Key card isn’t shocking considering this thing is a FAT 90GBs! Like, seriously, this might be the biggest S2 game thus far!
Looking forward to my physical copy to arrive and then playing it when I have the time for it - somehow haven't played any mainline Final Fantasy games yet, at this point I might start with this and then play the rest including the original FF7 (so glad most of those games are also on Switch and I've already got them so it's only a matter of me finding the time for them)!
square being lazy as usual going the game key card route especially with dragon quest 1/2 switch 2 version.
It's too bad the Game-Key Cards can't help with storage somehow. These file sizes are so much...
@LastFootnote FYI, looks like they're pricing this at $40.
256gb for Trilogy
Yeah, no. I would love to get this but not like this.
Couldn’t care less about it being a GKC myself and it wouldn’t have fit on a Cart anyway. Might wait for a sale though. I’ve considered buying a couple of times on PlayStation but never been pushed over the edge. Another on the maybe pile.
Game Key Card just seals the deal that I don't want this game.
90GB download? Thats smaller than the PS version right? What have they cut out
I LOVE the original, thank you
