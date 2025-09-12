The latest trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for Switch 2 has revealed the game's release date.

Those hoping to play it in 2025 might be slightly disappointed, as it's been confirmed for 22nd January 2026. It's not too far off, mind you, and judging from recent hands-on experiences, it sounds like it'll be worth the wait.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first in a planned trilogy from Square Enix. Its direct sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is available on the PS5, though a release on the Switch 2 wouldn't be entirely out of the question (this has now been confirmed!).

It's also been revealed that Remake Intergrade will be a Game-Key Card release on the Switch 2, as we'd anticipated. Not the best news for some folks, we're sure, but we're honestly just happy to see it on the system.

Will you be heading into Midgar when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on the Switch 2? Share your thoughts with a comment.