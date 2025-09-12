Nintendo has announced that Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be coming to the Switch as a bundle, launching on 2nd October 2025.

It doesn't appear that this release will be enhanced for Switch 2 in any way, but Nintendo is also launching new Mario Galaxy-themed amiibo alongside a physical storybook product from the game.

Fans have been itching to get Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Switch for years, so it's lovely to see this one finally confirmed.

It's also been confirmed that both games will be available as separate purchases on the Switch eShop.

