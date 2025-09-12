Nintendo has announced that Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be coming to the Switch as a bundle, launching on 2nd October 2025.
It doesn't appear that this release will be enhanced for Switch 2 in any way, but Nintendo is also launching new Mario Galaxy-themed amiibo alongside a physical storybook product from the game.
Fans have been itching to get Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Switch for years, so it's lovely to see this one finally confirmed.
It's also been confirmed that both games will be available as separate purchases on the Switch eShop.
Awwwwwwwww yeeaaahhhhhhhh!
Still a bit annoying that Galaxy 2 didn't come together on the previous bundle.
The fine print also mentions that they're available separately on the e-shop. Good, because I already have SMG1 on Switch.
I'm glad that we're finally getting Galaxy 2 on Switch!
I already have Galaxy 1! I'll take Galaxy 2 all day every day! One of my fav games of all time!
@tourjeff got us to buy it twice.
I’m a graphics whore so is this 4k 60fps on switch 2?
No physical copie?
nice, but where's is the new 3D Mario??
come on...it's been 8 years.
Of course the gluttons get the Galaxies and us 3D Land fans get NOTHING
AGAIN
@Cyrax77 EU direct showed a game case for S1, confirming physical copy.
@Pipulitoch I didn’t expect a new game but I thought maybe more than a port. Galaxy more like the Metroid prime remastered version. But that would take work. This was essentially a port that they get to sell you a book for. You don’t need to take business in uni. Just follow Nintendo long enough and you can figure this all out in your daily life.
@N00BiSH love 3d land. Hope when it gets ported it gets more respect than this quick and dirty release.
Will they at least have mouse controls on Switch 2, though? If not, I can't say I'm too interested unfortunately ...
I lost my s#*t when I saw this I can't wait and the new Yoshi game looks so cute can't wait for that one too 💙💙💙💚💚💚
@sixrings dude, what?
@Qwiff But will this be an improved version from the All Stars Collection? It looked super sharp.
@Pipulitoch please remaster games not port games. Please understand.
@sixrings LOL Who said anything about that?
Are you ok?
@sixrings that's your answer to this one below?
"nice, but where's is the new 3D Mario??
come on...it's been 8 years."
Do you see dead people? Do you have imaginary friends?
LOL
@Pipulitoch I’m not ok with full priced rereleases when evil companies like activision or ea manages to remaster their games for the same prices.
@Pipulitoch I have a monster in my closet. Not sure if it’s imaginary or not.
@tourjeff Exactly! I'm glad that I'm not the only one disappointed with Super Mario 3D Some-Stars, even though I was very happy with Super Mario Sunshine in 16:9 aspect ratio. Super Mario 64 in 4:3 is also disappointing, I don't mind the pop-in in a 1996 game.
@N00BiSH If you are able to, I recommend you to play Super Mario 3D Land on 3DS. No other version or emulation can give you the stereoscopic 3D it was designed for.
