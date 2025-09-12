Following recent rumours, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem will launch on the Switch 2 alongside the other platforms on 27th February 2026.
This entry will follow Grace Ashcroft as she investigates mysterious deaths, including that of her mother, RE: Outbreak's Alyssa Ashcroft. The game will also feature the ruined remains of Raccoon City and the R.P.D station.
It's also been confirmed that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil: Village (both Gold Editions) will be heading to the Switch 2 on the same date. Both titles originally launched on the Switch as Cloud Versions to much criticism, so hopefully these native versions will go toward restoring some faith from Nintendo fans.
Well, this is a lovely surprise, huh? What are your thoughts on Resident Evil Requiem for the Switch 2? Let us know with a comment.
Where is 2, 3 and 4 remakes?
It will be released just in time for my marathon. Completed RE1 for the first time yesterday, after years of giving up!
If it isn’t too gory, I may get this.
Really I just want the 4 remake but I'm sure it'll come eventually.
Looked very shimmery and not a good candidate for the IPS handheld screen, but more options for more people is always a plus.
Hope it's a good port for those who only own a switch 2 but, like, this didn't look like it's something you'd want to get in the system OVER the other versions.
7 looked damn good tho.
Great! Now I can finally play those games! Really looking forward to them and hopefully more ports of the other remakes!
Great news. RE7 and Village also coming to Switch 2 as well.
Finally I got more reasons to buy a Switch 2.
Plus Fatal Frame 2 remake
This was the only thing that excited me from today's Direct, other than actually getting an MP4 date.
Good to be getting third party games day-and-date with other consoles again.
It's a nice get for Nintendo but PS5, Series X or PC are all better places to play it. Would've been more hype if the direct itself had been better.
Nice that they're getting out day and date. Very much glad Capcom is committed to the Switch super hard rn
So the leak got confirmed after all - happy for those interested in Requiem (not particularly me included considering the genre, but never say never) and it's great that 7 and Village are coming as Gold Editions, too!
I hope 7 & 8 are a bit discounted due to their age. 🤞
This actually was a pretty good first look for this game on Switch 2, so I'm a little surprised that this wasn't announced alongside the other platforms, especially since it's launching day-and-date with PS5, PC, and Xbox. I wonder if this version only recently started development.
Good news. Glad it's coming alongside Village.
I'd love 4 remake (as 4 is one my favourite games of all time) too.
Enjoy in gaming.
Nice to see current gen game being already in the pipe to be released together with the other platforms.
Getting it day one for sure.
The quality in this video is much better than in the Nintendo stream. Still hair rendering and shadow resolution are looking poor, and 30 fps (of course).
Probably another key-card to throw away
Might not be a Cloud version, but I bet it'll be a Game Key Card.
This is great news as I don’t need to dish $500 for a PS5 when the PS6 is like 1 year away
Thanks Capcom
Also, encarcerating Fatal Frame 2 to the S2 is such BS
@SBandy1 9 is the latest entry in the series so it would obviously take priority and porting the two games that lead into it would take priority as well. I’m certain they will come later in 2026.
@Fighting_Game_Loser They did report a loss recently and feel that supporting Switch 1&2 could help avoid that in the future.
now we just need Resi 2 and 3make that way all the mainline Resi games will be available natively on Switch
(Yes 4 Remake would be cool too)
I have no other way to play this so I'm happy I'm getting it on S2. Definitely graphically downgraded but it's ok.
Nice for Switch 2 only gamers. I wouldn't mind the downgrade playing in portable mode. But the Switch 2 LCD display would do these games no favors.
Game key cards too. I'll play Requiem on PS5 Pro instead.
Glad to see S2 getting RE games on board.
Nice to see the new one day and date!
So, this is what it will look like if your PC does not support RTX/Path Tracing?
I'll probly pick this up on Switch 2. Hopefully they do a few cute gimmicks with the controller features.
God, that English voice-over... Kyle Crane in Dying Light sounds perfect, especially if compare him to characters speaking in 9 requiem trailer.
If I'll ever play 9 requiem, it will happen only with the Japanese voice-over ON.
Did they definitely say official versions and not cloud. Most likely key cards though. 🙁
I'll take what I can get though as long as they're not cloud versions.
So does this mean we could get kingdom hearts natively on switch 2?
If the games are fully on cart, then I'm interested.
I can't believe we're finally getting brand new big Resident Evil day and date with other platforms and it had a brand new trailer in a Nintendo Direct.....beautiful.
@anoyonmus ff2 is my favourite in the series. Can't wait to play it again!
Perhaps the REmakes will come. Same day as other consoles is tight.
watch it being a game key card.
@SBandy1 Give them time. I'm sure they'll come.
Sounds good, it's nice that they aren't cloud versions! Hopefully the physicals are fully on the card as well! 🤞
Not my bag but getting a big name third party release day and date with the other versions is a significant moment. Good to see.
@SBandy1 Will come later next year probably.
For now, let us rejoice that RE7, 8 and 9 are coming to Switch 2
No cloud versions, but they'll almost definitely be game key cards, so I'm skipping them anyway if that's the case. Too bad.
Sadly, I think these will be GKCs, especially Requiem.
I will get REVII and REVIII together, but I’ll wait a little while on RE9.
@SBandy1 probably coming later in 2026 would be my guess, likely summer or fall...? It would be a bit much to announce six games coming on one release date, especially when Requiem is the big new release. VII and VIII are connected to it, so I understand why those two are coming the same day.
@Zuljaras still a bit better then just code-in-box
@SBandy1 They will definitely come later. Capcom just taking their time. I think they might announce them close to the next Resident evil 4-like game is released (Resident evil Code Veronica remake maybe) but hopefully sooner
This was THE game I was waiting to choose Switch 2 as my primary console. Portability + Nintendo games beats whatever Sony was trying to do with PS5 generation.
This is exciting, the last Nintendo console I could consider my primary console was SNES in the 90s.
Marvelous hearing this but I may get it for my PS5 but we shall see.
@beltmenot Unfortunately I do not use either.
I can't be thrown a crumb and be happy for a physical release.
Now this is exciting, the biggest third-party announcement of the Direct.
It's just a shame the previous games are coming later, and what about the remakes? An October surprise for at least one of them could've been cool.
