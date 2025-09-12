Following recent rumours, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem will launch on the Switch 2 alongside the other platforms on 27th February 2026.

This entry will follow Grace Ashcroft as she investigates mysterious deaths, including that of her mother, RE: Outbreak's Alyssa Ashcroft. The game will also feature the ruined remains of Raccoon City and the R.P.D station.

It's also been confirmed that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil: Village (both Gold Editions) will be heading to the Switch 2 on the same date. Both titles originally launched on the Switch as Cloud Versions to much criticism, so hopefully these native versions will go toward restoring some faith from Nintendo fans.

Well, this is a lovely surprise, huh? What are your thoughts on Resident Evil Requiem for the Switch 2? Let us know with a comment.