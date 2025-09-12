Closing out today's Nintendo Direct was a surprise announcement — we're getting a brand new Fire Emblem game on Switch 2 in 2026.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave looks absolutely incredible and appears to take place in an arid region with a huge colosseum seemingly a central feature.

Expect more tactical gameplay, some rather lovely character designs, and a few hints at some interconnected lore...

Here's what we know so far:

"The Heroic Games have begun. The newest entry in the Fire Emblem series is set to enter the arena. The debut trailer provided a glimpse of the intertwining story, characters and turn-based tactical RPG gameplay that awaits players when the game launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026."

Are you looking forward to Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave? Let us know in the comments.