Closing out today's Nintendo Direct was a surprise announcement — we're getting a brand new Fire Emblem game on Switch 2 in 2026.
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave looks absolutely incredible and appears to take place in an arid region with a huge colosseum seemingly a central feature.
Expect more tactical gameplay, some rather lovely character designs, and a few hints at some interconnected lore...
Here's what we know so far:
"The Heroic Games have begun. The newest entry in the Fire Emblem series is set to enter the arena. The debut trailer provided a glimpse of the intertwining story, characters and turn-based tactical RPG gameplay that awaits players when the game launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026."
Are you looking forward to Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave? Let us know in the comments.
It always looks great until the battles start
FODLAN EMBLEM AGAIN. FEED ME MORE.
I think this might be the best Nintendo Direct ever, and with the reveal of a new Fire Emblem, and the last moment indication that it's a sequel to Three Houses?! Best end note ever, for sure!
My newly most anticipated game for Switch 2 (sorry Metroid Prime 4 !).
Three Houses is easily in my top 3 games on the original Switch and this one seems to be a direct follow-up (in some way).
I can't wait !!
I love the Fire Emblem series. This looks great. I'm actually surprised we're getting one so soon into the Switch 2's life
A very meh direct but such a good announcement to end it! Looks like a distant three houses sequel - if they combine the writing of that game with the gameplay from engage, we'll be onto an absolute classic
Welp that’s it. My whole next year is sorted. IS has been in my brain lately and I appreciate it.
(Just hope there is a female version of Player Character)
Ready for this! The only thing that really excited me in that Direct.
@PinderSchloss In all fairness, TTRPG gameplay is very hard to make look entirely exciting, even for marketing. Only one that fully manages it is XCOM with its dramatic gameplay camera shots that's like, the only thing the trailers all use.
i didn’t think this deserved one more thing (maybe im just mad about it not being animal crossing) but it looks like a big, deep game, so it might be my first venture into the series!
Wasn’t that Sothis?
I wish I could really feel it with the Three Houses style character design. But I'm excited to see a big new title on the way!
@PinderSchloss Honestly I would love to see an action RPG spinoff that resembles Granblue Fantasy Relink. As much as I enjoy the strategy genre, I would absolutely love an ARPG Fire Emblem!
Sothis at the end definitely hyped me a lot.
Three Houses is one of my favorite Switch games, I hope this one is as good as that (and not like Engage)
This was a fantastic reveal. I didn’t like the last Fire Emblem game because of its childish art style and story, but Three Houses is one of my all time favorite games. This one seems to be following the same route. I can’t wait!
@graviton Yes, yes it was.
Really glad this one seems to be going full steam ahead on being more Three Houses. So, so much prefer that being the blueprint for the series going forward than Engage.
Looks pretty good. Haven't played FE since Awakening. The Switch games didn't look great to me, but this looks a lot better.
This was the game that made up for a bunch of re-releases, rehashes and replay it again with DLC games. Might be the next time I buy a Nintendo game.
"Oh ok new Fire Emblem. Cool I'm hoping it's better than Engage, I wonder w- wait was that a Heroes Relic? WAIT IS THAT ANOTHER ONE? SOTHIS?!?!"
Is this a sequel or a prequel?! I need ANSWERS
This and Dragon Quest were the highlights.
It certainly LOOKS like Three Houses lol. Very happy I didn't have to wait long for the only reason I bought a Switch 2.
ANOTHER TEN YEARS OF THREE HOUSES DISCOURSE!
(I wonder if this is in-house or back at Kou Shibiwase. I want to say in-house cause this is actually pretty and not as BUTT UGLY as Fodland.)
This has me intrigued for a FE game in a while.
I accept that it's been a while since we last got a Fire Emblem game but there were so many coming out so rapidly for a few years there that my first reaction was "UGH". I'm happy for the fans of the series but I hope Nintendo doesn't ride the spinoff train into the ground this go around.
@Kazman2007 Really the only time they've ever released spinoffs in particularly close proximity to each other is Heroes and Warriors both coming out in 2017, and seeing as the former's a free-to-play mobile game really not sure that should count.
I thought I saw one of the beasts from 3H in the trailer. Then I saw Sothis. I am in!
Oh yeah. This is the one. Three Houses was my favorite Switch game by a mile and this is connected? Yup I'm sold. Give it to me!
Congratulations to Fire Emblem for graduating from underwhelming Direct opener to underwhelming closer!
I jest - I am interested - but I was hoping for a bit more from the ending of the first post-Switch 2 launch direct, haha
Im not a huge fire emblem fan (l enjoyed Sacred Stones and Awakening) but I couldn’t really get into Three Houses or Engage. I’ll keep an eye on this one as it looks more grounded but I can’t say I’m hyped.
3H was one of my favorite Switch games, so I'm all over this.
My jaw dropped when I heard Sothis' voice at the end of the trailer.
This might be the game that makes me upgrade to Switch 2...
This was surprising and even more so since it's a straight up new Fire Emblem, clearly by the Three Houses team, instead of the rumored Genealogy remake (it's really weird as that was tied to the Engage leaks that turned out to be true) - anyway, so looking forward to it whenever it comes out next year!
Time for me to spend a ridiculous amount of time playing Fire Emblem again. We still don't have the remake of FE4 which is a meme at this point but a brand new game is even better!
Also I don't think this means the FE4 remake is dead. This looks like it's being made by the same team that did Three Houses which was developed by Koei Tecmo, while Engage was made in house by Intelligent Systems. So I honestly believe the FE4 remake is being developed in house while Koei works on the new game.
This was my most wanted announcement. We already knew about Metroid Prime 4 et al, but this made my day! I'm a huge FE fan and this game looks great! And from what we glimpsed, I think it's safe to say this one is connected to Three Houses, very exiting!
This is the reason I will finally get a Switch 2 next year.
More Fire Emblem is always a great thing!
Not feeling the character designs yet again but they're certainly a step above Engages. And with it seemingly being connected to 3H, then I'm sure I can expect the story and writing to not take a backseat like in Engage too. Definitely looking forward to seeing more
Best announcement of the Direct (not too difficult).
Day one for me
@FX29 Three Houses was developed by both Intelligent Systems and a team from Koei Tecmo, it was a collaboration, because Intelligent Systems was having trouble bringing Fire Emblem to the big screen.
I wonder if there will a female version of the protagonist. I haven't got a Switch 2 since FE is the only Nintendo exclusive that interest me.
If this has ties to Three Houses, it'd be awfully nice if it could get a Switch 2 update for those of us who've been putting off playing through it!
@Lizuka I mean from 2015 to 2019 there was a game every two years, plus multiple spinoffs. I don't think any other Nintendo franchise has ever had a release schedule that frequent.
I just hope the gameplay is more like Engage (and the 3DS games) over Three Houses, which was punctuated with so much fluff that it didn't feel much like a Fire Emblem game, and lost my interest after a few hours.
Sothis seems to confirm this is the 3 Houses world. Thats interesting
Fire Emblem Four Houses 😞
@Kazman2007 Top of my head the only years since 2000 to not have at least one Kirby game are 2001, 2007, 2013, and 2024.
I'm so glad they decided to ditch the ridiculous color palettes in Engage. This looks SO much better and like a real FE game.
Love the soundtrack in the trailer too.
@Lizuka Mostly Spinoffs, the main series was never that frequent. However, I concede I do have had some bias towards Fire Emblem since I feel that Nintendo leans on it a bit as their Fantasy RPG series, and I am really hoping Golden Sun gets another chance. It's obviously not how it works, but I was young and irrational. In any case, I'm just happy that others are happy.
That Dietrich... I almost thought I was seeing Castlevania's Alucard, but anyway, looks promising even if it's not for me. I hope this is the visual quality it's promising.
@SillyG
Engage had the much better gameplay. Even though I love Three Houses it had lots of issues. The social sim aspects at the monastery slowed the progression to a snails pace at times.
This game was just the cherry on top for that direct, my most anticipated game for next year.
Never played a Fire Emblem before, but this does look pretty good! Tactical gameplay isn't my favorite though.
At least personally even on a gameplay level I didn't like Engage and really have no idea what people see in it. There's absolutely nothing about that experience I want to see carry over to future games other than maybe, "Please make a knockoff of Yunaka that actually has other characters that are even mildly interesting to interact with."
@Gatorclops since she said "Remember me?" I'm going with a sequel
And now I have a reason to buy a Switch 2.
I might need to play FE Three Houses after this Direct
@MSTRDM that's what I thought and she's clearly older. But the setting seems a little older which is why I was torn. However it could just be a new area outside of Fodlan (Almyra?) where this is their attire and architecture.
Either way- is it 2026 yet I need to know when this comes out so I can book the week off work.
Dollars to donuts Theodora's English VA is Tara Platt (Edelgard from Three Houses).
I'm okay that there was no XenoBlade news, as I am getting what looks like a prequel to 3 Houses!
So ready for a new FE game. The Switch 2 game to look out for.
Nice that it's a new entry, I was hoping for the Geneology remake but this one will do.
