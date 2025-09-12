As revealed in today's Nintendo Direct, publisher Krafton is bringing developer James Bendon's Dinkum to Switch on 9th November. There's a demo coming on the Switch eShop later today.

If you haven't heard of it (or if the enormous crop of cosy farm-sim-style games has you confused - which would be understandable!), Dinkum is set on an Australian outback-style island and sees you farming, building, foraging, hunting sharks — you know, all the usual cosy life-sim shenanigans — as you fight to thrive in cute, slightly polygonal environments filled with plant and animal life.

It opened in Early Access back in 2022 on Steam, getting its full release in April this year and garnering over 14,000 "Very Positive" reviews. Solo dev Bendon says the game — which is being ported to Switch by 5minlab — has "been the most requested console from players who have been waiting a long time to play Dinkum."

Beyond an "exclusive in-game Battlegrounds costume," content will be available across both PC and Switch, although the update timings may vary per platform.

The game's already sold more than 1.4 million PC copies, apparently, so its Aussie-flavoured offering of 25-minute days, island customisation, and cosy-sim online multiplayer must be doing something right.

The bar is high on Switch when it comes to island customisation and cosy-sim online multiplayer, though, with the spectre of the massively popular Animal Crossing lingering on years after its pandemic-fuelled world takeover. Whether Dinkum can compete is a question for which we'll have to wait until November for an answer.

In the meantime, check out the trailer at the top of the page if any of this sounds up your street.