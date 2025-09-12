It was announced during today's Nintendo Direct that Dragon Quest VII is getting a remaster early next year.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on 5th February, 2026.

The game was originally released on PS1 back in 2000, and is one of the most beloved entries in the entire Dragon Quest series.

It has been confirmed that the physical release of the game will be a Game Key Card, in line with many of Square Enix's other Switch 2 titles.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Switch 2 is a key card — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-09-12T14:34:52.369Z

It was remade for 3DS in 2013, with the Western release coming in 2016.