Update [ ]: Well, there we have it — the Mario Movie sequel title has been revealed during today's Nintendo Direct.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is launching in cinemas in April 2026 with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan Michael-Key, and Jack Black all returning.

We don't have many more details yet, but we'll keep you posted!

Original Story: Ahead of Mario's 40th anniversary this week, NBCUniversal has apparently registered multiple 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' domain names.

Nintendo's Direct broadcast is obviously taking place later today, and this recent discovery has now led to speculation about the title and theme of the upcoming movie and even future Mario movies. It seems to have also reignited hopes for the Super Mario Galaxy video game entries to make a return in some way or form.

At this stage, nothing has been officially announced, so there's no guarantee these newly discovered registrations will lead to any confirmations or reveals.

supermariogalaxy.movie (Super Mario Galaxy film) domain also registered by NBC Universal on Sept 3rd. For the first movie, Universal used thesupermariobros.movie for the movie's website (now points to VOD/Disc links since it's been out for years) — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-09-11T18:28:36.896Z

There are also some theories floating around about this potentially being an attempt to "throw" fans off the trail. In saying this, it's still generating plenty of buzz being so close to Super Mario's anniversary and the latest Direct presentation. Adding some fuel to the fire is a rumoured 'Old Spice' product leak from earlier this year, which featured character renders as well as a title logo for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'.

This follows a finding in May on the official NBCUniversal website, which suggested the next Mario Movie (due out in April 2026) would be titled Super Mario World. However, the same web page removed the reference to this movie title not long after the news began circulating online.

When the follow up Mario Movie was originally announced in March 2024, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned at the time how it would be "based on the world of the Super Mario Bros. series".