Nintendo has announced that Mario Tennis Fever will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on 12th February 2026.
The game, which you can check out in the trailer above, looks like it's taking Mario Tennis back to its glory days, packed full of features, modes, and even an adventure for the cute characters involved to work through!
We'll have more info on this one as it comes in, but a new tennis game from the Mushroom kingdom is always a good time, and with brand new Fever Racket mechanics, a roster of 38 (!) characters, tournament and trial modes, motion controls and online play...we're fairly excited already!
Looking forward to Mario Tennis Fever? Let us know!
Now we know why aces didn’t get a free upgrade. Don’t free upgrade any of the old games like yoshi if you’re about to release a new game in the series. Genius.
It looks wonderful.
@sixrings same feelings, also have Ace and it really felt abandoned.
Don't know if I'll get this one.
@tourjeff my six year old was completely confused why but it. Then he saw the baby Mario’s and it’s must buy. Nintendo knows what they’re doing.
It looks like another solid Mario Tennis game.
Great news!!! I loved Tennis Aces and I hope this will be just as good. Mario Tennis Amiibo would be so cool to go with this
Not for me but hope everyone else enjoys it I stick to my n64 and GameCube version in my collection 💚💚
I liked the 3DS iteration moreso that ACES on Switch (both good IMO). But I generally have always liked the series as a pick up and play game. So I 100% down. Switch 2 game as well.
@Ade117 aces looked solid. I think with these sports games we need to wait and see. But good work being an eternal optimist.
