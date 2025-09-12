Nintendo has announced that Mario Tennis Fever will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on 12th February 2026.

The game, which you can check out in the trailer above, looks like it's taking Mario Tennis back to its glory days, packed full of features, modes, and even an adventure for the cute characters involved to work through!

We'll have more info on this one as it comes in, but a new tennis game from the Mushroom kingdom is always a good time, and with brand new Fever Racket mechanics, a roster of 38 (!) characters, tournament and trial modes, motion controls and online play...we're fairly excited already!

Looking forward to Mario Tennis Fever? Let us know!