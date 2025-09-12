The really rather frightening Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly is getting a fancy remake. Hooray! Team Ninja is involved. Hooray again! And it's headed to Switch 2 in 2026. Ok that's terrifying, but also hooray...we guess.
This Japanese horror effort, which scared this writer good and proper back when it released for the first time in 2003, is looking like a right atmospheric treat in its fancy new trailer, which you can check out above, and the creepy tale should benefit greatly from the added horsepower of the Switch 2, after a Wii port back in the day that was, well it was fine, but it wasn't the best way to play it.
Looking forward to returning to Fatal Frame 2? Let us know!
Honestly unexpected to see BUT it is welcome nonetheless.
Best game in the series by far.
I would have prefered to have remake of the first game but this is the one that most fans like the most.
It’s Bs that this is incarcerated to the S2. This could easily be handled by the Switch too. These games need all the sales they can get and a port to Switch 1 would be better for everyone.
But anyway… it’s good to see most of the series in Nintendo hardware. (I mean they owned the IP for a while… and underused too)
I’m a horror fan and these games are quite scary, haven’t been able to finish the WiiU one since release :/ because it was so stress inducing
I haven't played a Fatal Frame, but this looks like it could be great.
After censored ports of V and IV – I don't trust KOEI TECMO anymore.
I'll stick with the original versions.
I wonder, is this based on the original version or the Wii version?
What? What? What? I can't believe this. This is the best news of the year for me! People really don't know what I'm feeling right now, I'll update the Official Thread
I wonder what they'll do with III The Tormented, the title that they're skipping for now.
More Fatal Frame love and the remake is looking good! I really enjoyed Crimson Butterfly back in the day. Will definitely get this day one!
Give me a proper physical release and I will gladly double dip. Just like I did with Maiden of Black Water and Mask of the Lunar Eclipse.
I'd be fine with a Switch 1 release. So at least I'd be able to play it in handheld mode on my Switch OLED. If not I'll pick up a copy for PS5.
It will be nice to play this on modern platforms. Without having to hook up the OG Xbox.
@HammerGalladeBro It's gonna be censored like V and IV ports, anyway.
@DTfearTheBEARD You need the original Xbox indeed to play the enhanced versions of the first two games, or a Wii to play the previous remake of 2 (America didn't get it), with III The Tormented being stuck on PS2, emulation aside. I hope that every horror fan supports this release so we get the others as well. It's my favourite horror series because it's not about weapons or gore, but about the narrative, files, environments, sounds, characters and the addictive and rewarding camera combat.
Something about it just looks kinda off. Also not a big fan of any of the post PS2 Fatal Frames, so not much faith in this one.
Huge recommend for the original Fatal Frame II though, it's awesome
@IronMan30 Oh man. It's so good!
I have the originals. Tired of all these remakes and such, they’re usually changed and/or censored. Not judging anyone who wants them because I do think it’s great that these games will be more accessible but I’m personally tired at this point.
Love to see Fatal Frame 2 getting a remake for those interested in it (as much as there are some aspects of it that appeal to me it's a horror game so yeah, most likely not me included or at least anytime soon) - didn't notice while watching that Team Ninja is involved, hooray indeed!
@Banjo- Exactly! I have Fatal Frame 1 & 2 for original Xbox. If i'm not mistaken, I believe both games are backward compatible on 360.
I'll show my support in hopes of fatal frame 1 & 3 to receive the same treatment. I'd love a brand new FF game as well!
The camera combat is amazing with gyro controls! These games feel right at home on a handheld device!
This is the second remake already, and I love it.
Happy for Fatal Frame fans!
So are they dropping the Project Zero name for European markets? I think this is the first Project Zero series game to receive a Fatal Frame title in the UK.
Well this is a lovely surprise! Definitely giving this a go!
SO happy it's English dubbed!!! Definitely excited to re-play this game!!!!
My wife has never played it before so she is in for an experience!
One of my favorite chapter of the trilogy, hopefully we also get remastered of Fatal Frame 1 & 3 soon as well.
@Yojimbo Exactly. It's the first time that the series is named Fatal Frame outside America. I love the Fatal Frame name, but shouldn't they rename the current-gen remasters now?
