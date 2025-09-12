The really rather frightening Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly is getting a fancy remake. Hooray! Team Ninja is involved. Hooray again! And it's headed to Switch 2 in 2026. Ok that's terrifying, but also hooray...we guess.

This Japanese horror effort, which scared this writer good and proper back when it released for the first time in 2003, is looking like a right atmospheric treat in its fancy new trailer, which you can check out above, and the creepy tale should benefit greatly from the added horsepower of the Switch 2, after a Wii port back in the day that was, well it was fine, but it wasn't the best way to play it.

Looking forward to returning to Fatal Frame 2? Let us know!