We love the 80s. We love anime. We love them there computer games.

And so, it stands to reason, there's a fair chance we could end up loving Storm Lancers, a rather retro-cool-looking 2D action roguelike that's available for Switch today. Exciting!

Today's surprise stealth drop, of a game that was announced a little while back now, sees players blast through a campaign in either solo mode or couch co-op. It looks very like a 2D Borderlands to us in its art style, weapon pick-up descriptions and enemies, which is no bad thing, and the trailer - which you can check out above - shows a decent mix of platforming, boss battling and so on.

The roguelike aspect here comes through the use of "storm hearts", hence the title, which can be upgraded through play for permanent unlocks to carry into your next run. Of course this is also the first game from ProbablyMonsters, so we're very interested to see how it turns out for them.

