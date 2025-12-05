Nintendo Switch 2
Friday 5th December marks the six-month mark for Nintendo's sequel system. Launching back in June, the earliest adopters among us have now been living with the console for half a year. Blimey! It seems like only yesterday we were all speculating about the follow-up to Switch 1. Would it launch in 2022? 2023? 2024?...

Yes, Switch 2 has been in our minds for years, and it feels surreal to have possessed the thing for six months now. So, before we get into the annual GOTY madness, now's a good time to look back, take stock, and briefly discuss how we're getting on with Switch Part Deux.

You'll find some polls below related to the hardware itself, the software lineup, and how you'd rate the whole shebang now that the final marquee first-party game of the year is out in the wild. (It's Metroid, if you somehow hadn't noticed all the articles with Samus in the lead image.)

Let's start with the system itself, now that the new hardware smell has worn off...

Hardware: It's a Switch, too

Picking up my launch-day console, I'm happy to say my initial impressions — as chronicled in my hardware review back in mid-June — still hold true.

Having gone back to Switch 1 for review purposes a few times in the last few months, the older console feels so very, very slow. My heart still goes out to the OLED's screen, but besides the novelty of it being slightly smaller, there's nothing about the first console I miss.

Switch 2 came in very hot with a launch day update essentially 'activating' it, and various system updates have refined things on the firmware side. My Joy-Con are still functioning perfectly - which should really be a given, but the spectre of drift lingers, as does the pile of useless OG Joy-Con in the cupboard.

I'm fairly careful with all my devices, but I've taken the system on trips, packed it in suitcases, and generally given it a full and thorough 'using' across all modes, and it's coped with those day-to-day rigours just fine.

User reports about a faulty or malfunctioning LAN port in the dock are disappointing, although it's not a problem anyone on Team NL has run into. Likewise, legitimate complaints around blurry panel problems and ghosting seem to have died down, too - not that those issues don't still exist, they just don't seem to be troubling the vast majority of Switch 2 owners.

On the whole, then, there are areas to polish (and the screen on my trusty OLED model still looks spectacular) but Switch 2 gets things mostly right, and it's holding up well after six months of use, if not abuse. What about yours?

How's your Switch 2 holding up six months on? Any issues?

Software: Delightful, certainly, but lacking surprise?

The number of truly new Switch 2 games, exclusive or otherwise, might be lacking, but it's hard to argue with the breadth of quality games we've seen released since June. Plenty of familiar ports, yes — another way in which Switch 1's legacy passes directly to its successor — but with 25 games in the launch lineup, is there anything to grouse about on the consumer side, really?

Perhaps. Mario Kart World is a great game, but also 'just' the new Mario Kart, not a genre-defining all-timer like a BOTW or even a Wii Sports. Despite the brilliance of Donkey Kong Bananza, there's nothing just yet that you absolutely have to get a Switch 2 to play. Plenty of gems, some exquisite ports, and having them on a handheld hybrid is as convenient as ever, but the vast majority can be played elsewhere. Hades 2 and Metroid Prime 4, for example, both perform wonderfully on Switch 1.

Backwards compatibility has been expanded (with NieR:Automata fixes coming in a recent update), and NSO additions have kept trickling in. We're still waiting on four of the ten announced GameCube additions to show up, but what's there is good stuff.

So, plenty to play, but how are you feeling?

From a software perspective, how would you characterise Switch 2's first six months?

How would you rate Switch 2 overall (so far)?

We've briefly looked at the system and the software, but how are you feeling about your investment in the console? Any regrets? And standout moments in your time with it so far?

The future's looking bright, but let's get a numerical sit-rep - and feel free to head into the comments if you'd like to elucidate or espouse further.

On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate your overall Switch 2 experience after living with it for a good chunk of time?