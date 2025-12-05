Friday 5th December marks the six-month mark for Nintendo's sequel system. Launching back in June, the earliest adopters among us have now been living with the console for half a year. Blimey! It seems like only yesterday we were all speculating about the follow-up to Switch 1. Would it launch in 2022? 2023? 2024?...
Yes, Switch 2 has been in our minds for years, and it feels surreal to have possessed the thing for six months now. So, before we get into the annual GOTY madness, now's a good time to look back, take stock, and briefly discuss how we're getting on with Switch Part Deux.
You'll find some polls below related to the hardware itself, the software lineup, and how you'd rate the whole shebang now that the final marquee first-party game of the year is out in the wild. (It's Metroid, if you somehow hadn't noticed all the articles with Samus in the lead image.)
Let's start with the system itself, now that the new hardware smell has worn off...
Hardware: It's a Switch, too
Picking up my launch-day console, I'm happy to say my initial impressions — as chronicled in my hardware review back in mid-June — still hold true.
Having gone back to Switch 1 for review purposes a few times in the last few months, the older console feels so very, very slow. My heart still goes out to the OLED's screen, but besides the novelty of it being slightly smaller, there's nothing about the first console I miss.