As expected, Nintendo spent a good chunk of its latest Direct presentation focusing on the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. with a host of announcements both big and small.

The platforming icon celebrates his big four-zero on 13th September 2025 and, while we didn't get the brand-new 3D Mario that we were perhaps expecting, we're quite pleased with the reveals regardless.

So we thought we'd compile everything in one place for your perusal. Be sure to let us know with a comment which announcement was your favourite.

Museum Tickets and Light Displays

Kicking off the festivities, Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that the Nintendo Museum in Japan would commemorate the 40th anniversary in two key ways.

First, attendees will receive special 40th anniversary-themed tickets, which will be available through September 2026, and a special light display will be planned from December 2025.

Nintendo will be officially sponsoring the Kyoto Marathon 2026, with Mario himself present to cheer on the attendees. Those taking part will wear a race bib adorned with Nintendo's logo.

Well... it's certainly different!

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The upcoming Mario Movie sequel got its first teaser trailer, with confirmation that it'll be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Actors from the first movie will also return, including Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek).