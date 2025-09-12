Mario Lead
Image: Nintendo Life

As expected, Nintendo spent a good chunk of its latest Direct presentation focusing on the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. with a host of announcements both big and small.

The platforming icon celebrates his big four-zero on 13th September 2025 and, while we didn't get the brand-new 3D Mario that we were perhaps expecting, we're quite pleased with the reveals regardless.

So we thought we'd compile everything in one place for your perusal. Be sure to let us know with a comment which announcement was your favourite.

Museum Tickets and Light Displays

40th Anniversary Ticket
Image: Nintendo

Kicking off the festivities, Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that the Nintendo Museum in Japan would commemorate the 40th anniversary in two key ways.

First, attendees will receive special 40th anniversary-themed tickets, which will be available through September 2026, and a special light display will be planned from December 2025.

Kyoto Marathon 2026 Sponsorship

Race Bib
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo will be officially sponsoring the Kyoto Marathon 2026, with Mario himself present to cheer on the attendees. Those taking part will wear a race bib adorned with Nintendo's logo.

Well... it's certainly different!

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The upcoming Mario Movie sequel got its first teaser trailer, with confirmation that it'll be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Actors from the first movie will also return, including Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek).

Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2 for Nintendo Switch (with Switch 2 Enhancements)

Two of the greatest Mario games of all time are heading to the Switch on 2nd October 2025.

Both will be available separately via the eShop, or as a bundle both digitally and physically. The games will receive free enhancements on Switch 2, which includes resolution up to 4K in docked mode and 1080p in handheld mode.

Super Mario Galaxy amiibo

Super Mario Galaxy amiibo
Image: Nintendo

In addition to the re-release of Galaxy 1 & 2, Nintendo has also confirmed a pair of amiibo based on the games.

Launching on 2nd April 2026, the two figures will consist of 'Mario and Luma' and 'Rosalina'. It's not known whether these will have specific properties in-game, but they look pretty awesome.

Super Mario Galaxy Storybook

A physical version of the storybook from Super Mario Galaxy will be made available for purchase.

However, while the games themselves will receive new pages, these won't be included in the physical book.

Mario Tennis Fever

The latest entry in the Mario Tennis series has been confirmed: Mario Tennis Fever.

Launching on 12th February 2026, this will be the first Mario Sports title for the Switch 2. Players can use the Fever Rackets to unleash special shots during matches, including the Mini Mushroom Racket to shrink your opponents.

Super Mario Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park

Super Mario Wonder, the latest 2D entry in the franchise, is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. This one adds the Meetup in Bellabel Park content, which focuses on multiplayer content with both PvP and PvE elements.

There's no firm release date for this one yet, but it's scheduled to launch in Spring 2026.

Talking Flower

Talking Flower
Image: Nintendo

Yes the Talking Flower from Super Mario Wonder is getting its own physical product.

Although it won't be interactive, as such, the Flower will occasionally utter lines from the game. Should make for a nice little gift for those particularly keen on these little guys!

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

The final announcement for Mario's 40th anniversary is a brand new Yoshi adventure for the Switch 2: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

This one is launching in Spring 2026 and looks to be a traditional side-scrolling adventure starring everyone's favourite dinosaur sidekick.

