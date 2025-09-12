Following confirmation that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch on Switch 2 on 22nd January 2026, Square Enix has announced that the entire remake trilogy will make its way to Nintendo's console.

So, this includes the aforementioned Remake Intergrade, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and the as-yet unconfirmed third entry. There's no release window as of yet, but it's great to finally get official confirmation regardless.





That's not all, the remake trilogy will also be making its way to Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as well as PlayStation 5, Steam and Epic Games Store! Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC on January 22, 2026.

It's also been confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be a Game-Key Card release on the Switch 2, so it's reasonable to assume that the two sequels will also utilise the controversial medium for their respective releases.