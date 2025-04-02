It's finally here! After what's felt like an age, the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is upon us.

We don't know about you, but even with the avalanche of information that's about to drop (and the hand cramps that will no doubt follow in the coming hours from all the typing), it feels like a weight has been lifted from our shoulders. Rumours of a Switch successor have been swirling for years and we've been absolutely desperate to find out what Nintendo has been cooking. Now it's finally time.

The big show will kick off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 11pm AET and we'll be right here to cover the announcements via our live blog. In the meantime, chat amongst yourselves, share your biggest hopes and dreams, and bask in the glory of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

Finally, thank you for choosing us for this moment. We will never take your continued support for granted.