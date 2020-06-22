Astral Ascent (Switch eShop) Publisher: MP2 Games / Developer: Hibernian Workshop Release Date: 14th Nov 2023 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2023 ( UK/EU )

















Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here. But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.

Bad North (Switch eShop) Publisher: Raw Fury / Developer: Plausible Concept Release Date: 20th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 20th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







A slice of Viking strategic combat right out of the heart of Scandinavia’s indie development scene, Bad North was at the vanguard of a wave of smart yet intrinsically accessible real-time strategy titles. Swedish developer Plausible Concept calls it ‘micro-strategy’ and it's the perfect encapsulation of a minimalist approach that covers everything from unit management to the Monument Valley-style isometric art style. With enough enemy variance to convince you you’re playing an interactive episode of the Vikings TV show, this endlessly entertaining sea of bitesize battles will teach you to fear — and love — the sound of the oncoming horde.

Black Future '88 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Developer: SuperScarySnakes Release Date: 21st Nov 2019 ( USA ) / 21st Nov 2019 ( UK/EU )







Black Future '88 is an intriguing, challenging but also supremely fun and rewarding game. It may be an audio-visual feast, but the tight gameplay, high degree of replayability and the sterling effort that has gone into overcoming many of the criticisms levelled at the genre mean it’s not just a pretty face. If you’re looking for a dose of intense cyberpunk action on your Switch, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Blue Prince (Switch 2) Publisher: Raw Fury / Developer: Dogubomb Release Date: 3rd Mar 2026 ( USA ) / 3rd Mar 2026 ( UK/EU )

















If Blue Prince were only about finding Room 46 and nabbing your inheritance, it would be a neat little puzzler with some fun twists along the way. For those who dive in headfirst and keep track of everything else it throws at you, however, it is so much more than that. Rarely has a game made us feel more clever, more lost, and more elated the deeper into it we ventured, and still some question marks remain over its deeper mysteries. Minor technical drops and a lack of cross-save aside, this remains a superb achievement and one of the finest head scratchers we've had the pleasure of playing.

Caves of Qud (Switch eShop) Publisher: Kitfox Games / Developer: Freehold Games Release Date: 16th Feb 2026 ( USA ) / 16th Feb 2026 ( UK/EU )













Caves of Qud has a devoted following for good reason. Its world is vivid despite its graphical style — the wonderful music helping out — and its rapid turn-based gameplay is addictive. The hardcore roguelike approach is brutal but makes each run special. This is at odds with the main thread of an RPG quest, which demands that every run is aimed at the same goal. However, that tension provides an energy that’s hard to resist. It’s compressed a little uneasily onto Switch, but can be made to work. Maybe not legendary status on Switch, then, but a tale worth passing down to another generation of console players.

Crawl (Switch eShop) Publisher: Powerhoof / Developer: Powerhoof Release Date: 19th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 19th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )









We really like Crawl, and we’d bet our collected stash of gold and wrath you will, too. A dungeon-crawling hack-and-slash affair with roguelike elements, one player is the hero trying to get through a dungeon and the others play as monster-controlling ghosts attempting to kill said hero and take their place. It's an everyone-for-themselves free-for-all, yet there are opportunities for frantic 3v1 co-operative play — a necessity when all the non-hero ghost characters must take joint control of bosses the hero faces. It’s great fun in single-player thanks to some aggressive AI, but that consistent danger takes on a new dimension when you and three of your friends are jostling for XP and that all-important killing blow.

Dead Cells (Switch) Publisher: Motion Twin / Developer: Motion Twin Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelike design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendour, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one. Dead Cells $29.95

£23.18

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Dicefolk (Switch eShop) Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Developer: LEAP Game Studios Release Date: 20th Jun 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Jun 2024 ( UK/EU )

















An attractive art style, strong combat system, and meaningful player choices make Dicefolk a brilliant addition to the library, as it manages to feel fresh without getting too far away from the core ideas that make these sorts of games so addictive and popular. Dicefolk is a good entry point to the genre, in fact; approachable without being patronising and it’s tons of fun once you get a grasp of its various quirks.

Dicey Dungeons (Switch eShop) Publisher: Distractionware / Developer: Distractionware Release Date: 15th Dec 2020 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2020 ( UK/EU )

















Terry Cavanagh did it again with Dicey Dungeons; this is easily one of the best roguelike titles you can play on Switch. Loads of gameplay variety, fantastic music, a high skill ceiling and friendly visuals make this a thoroughly gripping and fun experience you won’t want to miss out on. If you like roguelikes — hey, you've made it to #35 on a Best Roguelikes list, so we'll take that as a given — or card games, we’d highly recommend you pick this up as soon as you can- And even if you don’t, we’d still encourage you to check it out regardless.

Downwell (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Moppin Release Date: 31st Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 31st Jan 2019 ( UK/EU )







This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell. Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, Downwell is a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection; for the pocket change asking price, it's a steal.

Dreamscaper (Switch eShop) Publisher: Freedom Games / Developer: Afterburner Studios Release Date: 12th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 12th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU )

















Dreamscaper is a really rather good roguelite; a game that certainly deserves more attention than it received. What it lacks in originality, it makes up for in heart. A surprisingly emotional story, rewarding progression system, snappy combat, and painterly visuals make for an experience that we’d suggest you give a serious look.

Dungreed (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nicalis / Developer: Team Horay Release Date: 27th Oct 2020 ( USA ) / 27th Oct 2020 ( UK/EU )









Dungreed is a fairly typical roguelite game with a few well-chosen additions to the design that make it stand out as something special. It may not be genre-defining and it's certainly not game-changing, but it draws from other roguelite designs to come up with something that's polished, smart, and extremely satisfying.

Flinthook (Switch eShop) Publisher: Tribute Games / Developer: Tribute Games Release Date: 9th Mar 2018 ( USA ) / 9th Mar 2018 ( UK/EU )









Flinthook is a really well-crafted, charming, and fun experience. It is one of tightest action platformers and addictive roguelikes around, but due to the randomly generated levels, you will encounter the odd frustrating spike in difficulty or structurally very similar areas in close proximity. These complaints are reduced to niggles, though, due to its charm, personality, and action-packed gameplay. This trek across the galaxy is sometimes a tough and repetitive one, but it's also incredibly enjoyable.

Fury Unleashed (Switch eShop) Publisher: Awesome Games / Developer: Awesome Games Release Date: 8th May 2020 ( USA ) / 8th May 2020 ( UK/EU )

















Fury Unleashed takes the central gameplay loops of the likes of Dead Cells and Enter the Gungeon and infuses them with pulpy '90s action platforming resulting in one of the best roguelites available on Nintendo Switch. Awesome Games' effort benefited massively from five years in development and an extended period of early access on PC that saw its gameplay polished to near perfection with slick and responsive controls, a huge and satisfyingly meaty armoury of weapons, zippy traversal mechanics and procedurally generated levels crammed full of secrets, challenges and hard-hitting enemies waiting to stop you in your tracks time and time again.

GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Golem Consulting / Developer: 17-BIT Release Date: 26th Mar 2019 ( USA ) / 26th Mar 2019 ( UK/EU )









GALAK-Z isn’t a game for everyone: its roguelite nature, its high difficulty level, and its punishing policy on death (even in its easier Arcade mode) will infuriate some players who are just expecting a quick blast of non-stop action. Treat it like the slower-paced exploration and survival game it’s supposed to be, though, and your patience will be rewarded with some genuinely satisfying space combat and a wide variety of customisable parts (not to mention its brilliant mech upgrade), all wrapped up in a fantastic '80s style aesthetic.