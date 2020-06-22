Best Switch Roguelikes
Image: Nintendo Life

We've given this list a little spring clean and updated it with Blue Prince and Caves of Qud. Enjoy!

When it comes to modern video games, there are few more polarising genre terms than 'roguelike'. That divisive descriptor draws some players like moths to a flame, while others run a mile at its mere whisper.

It often feels like roguelike elements are attached to every other game released, the label so pervasive that it now stands alongside 'Metroidvania' as a vague (though very handy) shorthand for games with specific mechanics. It's safe to say, there are a lot on Switch (and, though backwards compatibility, Switch 2), and a lot of very good ones.

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But what are the best roguelikes on Nintendo Switch? Below you'll find our picks — in alphabetical order — of the best Switch roguelikes, roguelites, roguelike-likes, and all variations thereof on Switch 1 and 2. This sizeable list is subject to change and evolution, so let us know your thoughts and suggestions in the usual place and we'll continue to hone and tone it over time.

The Best Roguelikes, Roguelites & Run-Based Games On Switch 1 & 2

20XX (Switch eShop)

20XX has an addictive rhythm. You dive into the level, find loot like upgrades and currency bolts, kill bosses to take their weapons, and keep pushing until you die. After dying we’d often suffer from that 'just one more run' itch that’s so common in roguelikes and the formula fits an action platformer like 20XX perfectly.

The procedural engine does a good job of mixing things up, although after a while you can start to see a little repetition. That's easily overshadowed, though, by the sheer variety and amount of upgrades and customisation on offer. Recommended — as is its sequel, 30XX.

Absolum (Switch)

Absolum is an on-par experience to Vanillaware's Dragon’s Crown, but a superior game in terms of its key metrics. Its combat, collectible augmentations, and planning are exceptionally well-formulated, ensuring no run is ever quite the same, and its strategic options and play-styles are ever-deepening. It’s incredibly impressive in its reconstitution of arcade, role-playing, and roguelike formats, evolving them into something fresh and exciting.

To that end, it’s one of the best of its kind, whatever that kind may be. If you don’t enjoy the idea of repetition and grind, you may not fall in love with its initial five hours, but the momentum for one-more-go becomes so compelling after a while that it’s impossible to relinquish the pad.

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Astral Ascent (Switch eShop)

Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here.

But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.

Bad North (Switch eShop)

A slice of Viking strategic combat right out of the heart of Scandinavia’s indie development scene, Bad North was at the vanguard of a wave of smart yet intrinsically accessible real-time strategy titles.

Swedish developer Plausible Concept calls it ‘micro-strategy’ and it's the perfect encapsulation of a minimalist approach that covers everything from unit management to the Monument Valley-style isometric art style. With enough enemy variance to convince you you’re playing an interactive episode of the Vikings TV show, this endlessly entertaining sea of bitesize battles will teach you to fear — and love — the sound of the oncoming horde.

Balatro (Switch eShop)

Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp.

It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Utterly sublime.

It's on both Switch 1 and Switch 2, although there's no upgrade.

BALL x PIT (Switch eShop)

BALL x PIT is a tremendous brew of so many ideas it ought to collapse under the confusion. However, it operates in such perfect balance that it appeals both to the one-more-go instinct and to more cerebral planning and creativity. Kenny Sun Studios set itself a heck of a challenge but, fortunately, hasn’t dropped the ball.

It's out on Switch 2, too - and the upgrade is free.

Black Future '88 (Switch eShop)

Black Future '88 is an intriguing, challenging but also supremely fun and rewarding game. It may be an audio-visual feast, but the tight gameplay, high degree of replayability and the sterling effort that has gone into overcoming many of the criticisms levelled at the genre mean it’s not just a pretty face.

If you’re looking for a dose of intense cyberpunk action on your Switch, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Blue Prince (Switch 2)

If Blue Prince were only about finding Room 46 and nabbing your inheritance, it would be a neat little puzzler with some fun twists along the way. For those who dive in headfirst and keep track of everything else it throws at you, however, it is so much more than that.

Rarely has a game made us feel more clever, more lost, and more elated the deeper into it we ventured, and still some question marks remain over its deeper mysteries. Minor technical drops and a lack of cross-save aside, this remains a superb achievement and one of the finest head scratchers we've had the pleasure of playing.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Switch eShop)

Brace Yourself Games has crafted a unique roguelite Zelda game which somehow fits in perfectly with the rest of the family. A transfusion from Crypt of the NecroDancer gives the old top-down template a fresh spin but it still manages to feel like Zelda.

Nintendo has gained a fantastic entry in the franchise that feels like a celebration. Cadence of Hyrule is not just a brilliant game, it's a brilliant Zelda game - one that you won't want to miss.

Caves of Qud (Switch eShop)

Caves of Qud has a devoted following for good reason. Its world is vivid despite its graphical style — the wonderful music helping out — and its rapid turn-based gameplay is addictive. The hardcore roguelike approach is brutal but makes each run special. This is at odds with the main thread of an RPG quest, which demands that every run is aimed at the same goal. However, that tension provides an energy that’s hard to resist. It’s compressed a little uneasily onto Switch, but can be made to work.

Maybe not legendary status on Switch, then, but a tale worth passing down to another generation of console players.

Crawl (Switch eShop)

We really like Crawl, and we’d bet our collected stash of gold and wrath you will, too. A dungeon-crawling hack-and-slash affair with roguelike elements, one player is the hero trying to get through a dungeon and the others play as monster-controlling ghosts attempting to kill said hero and take their place.

It's an everyone-for-themselves free-for-all, yet there are opportunities for frantic 3v1 co-operative play — a necessity when all the non-hero ghost characters must take joint control of bosses the hero faces. It’s great fun in single-player thanks to some aggressive AI, but that consistent danger takes on a new dimension when you and three of your friends are jostling for XP and that all-important killing blow.

Darkest Dungeon (Switch eShop)

Darkest Dungeon has always been an RPG that finds ways to make life uncomfortable for the player, and this Switch version manages to add a couple of usability issues to that list.

However, this remains a dauntingly deep, thoroughly absorbing dungeon crawler that will swallow you up for hours at a time.

Dead Cells (Switch)

Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelike design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without.

There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendour, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one.

Dicefolk (Switch eShop)

An attractive art style, strong combat system, and meaningful player choices make Dicefolk a brilliant addition to the library, as it manages to feel fresh without getting too far away from the core ideas that make these sorts of games so addictive and popular.

Dicefolk is a good entry point to the genre, in fact; approachable without being patronising and it’s tons of fun once you get a grasp of its various quirks.

Dicey Dungeons (Switch eShop)

Terry Cavanagh did it again with Dicey Dungeons; this is easily one of the best roguelike titles you can play on Switch. Loads of gameplay variety, fantastic music, a high skill ceiling and friendly visuals make this a thoroughly gripping and fun experience you won’t want to miss out on.

If you like roguelikes — hey, you've made it to #35 on a Best Roguelikes list, so we'll take that as a given — or card games, we’d highly recommend you pick this up as soon as you can- And even if you don’t, we’d still encourage you to check it out regardless.

Downwell (Switch eShop)

This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell.

Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, Downwell is a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection; for the pocket change asking price, it's a steal.

Dreamscaper (Switch eShop)

Dreamscaper is a really rather good roguelite; a game that certainly deserves more attention than it received.

What it lacks in originality, it makes up for in heart. A surprisingly emotional story, rewarding progression system, snappy combat, and painterly visuals make for an experience that we’d suggest you give a serious look.

Dungreed (Switch eShop)

Dungreed is a fairly typical roguelite game with a few well-chosen additions to the design that make it stand out as something special.

It may not be genre-defining and it's certainly not game-changing, but it draws from other roguelite designs to come up with something that's polished, smart, and extremely satisfying.

Enter the Gungeon (Switch eShop)

Enter The Gungeon is a brilliantly tactile, endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch. With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play.

Yet another modern indie classic has found a natural home on Nintendo's console.

Everspace - Stellar Edition (Switch eShop)

While reminding us just how much we’d love to see FTL on Switch, Everspace manages to carve out an impressive identity for itself as you warp between sectors steadily increasing your arsenal and skill level.

With gratifying space combat, an addictive roguelite core loop and even some light, entertaining writing along the way, it performs admirably – if not flawlessly – on Nintendo’s console. We had a hell of a time with it and this port does a cracking job of preserving the full experience on a handheld.

Fights in Tight Spaces (Switch eShop)

As this list attests, it takes a lot for a roguelike to feel truly fresh on Switch, but Fights in Tight Spaces does a great job of taking a well-worn format and making it feel just that. The turn-based combat means you’ll constantly be weighing up the right strategy while the unique difficult levels mean that completing your first run is only the start of the fun.

Though it isn’t quite optimised to its very best on Switch, it still looks and plays very well and gets our stamp of approval.

Flinthook (Switch eShop)

Flinthook is a really well-crafted, charming, and fun experience. It is one of tightest action platformers and addictive roguelikes around, but due to the randomly generated levels, you will encounter the odd frustrating spike in difficulty or structurally very similar areas in close proximity.

These complaints are reduced to niggles, though, due to its charm, personality, and action-packed gameplay. This trek across the galaxy is sometimes a tough and repetitive one, but it's also incredibly enjoyable.

Fury Unleashed (Switch eShop)

Fury Unleashed takes the central gameplay loops of the likes of Dead Cells and Enter the Gungeon and infuses them with pulpy '90s action platforming resulting in one of the best roguelites available on Nintendo Switch.

Awesome Games' effort benefited massively from five years in development and an extended period of early access on PC that saw its gameplay polished to near perfection with slick and responsive controls, a huge and satisfyingly meaty armoury of weapons, zippy traversal mechanics and procedurally generated levels crammed full of secrets, challenges and hard-hitting enemies waiting to stop you in your tracks time and time again.

GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Switch eShop)

GALAK-Z isn’t a game for everyone: its roguelite nature, its high difficulty level, and its punishing policy on death (even in its easier Arcade mode) will infuriate some players who are just expecting a quick blast of non-stop action.

Treat it like the slower-paced exploration and survival game it’s supposed to be, though, and your patience will be rewarded with some genuinely satisfying space combat and a wide variety of customisable parts (not to mention its brilliant mech upgrade), all wrapped up in a fantastic '80s style aesthetic.

Gods Will Fall (Switch eShop)

Gods Will Fall is a unique and challenging dungeon crawler that cleverly combines a handful of inventive gameplay mechanics, resulting in constantly tense and thrilling runs through some seriously tough death chambers and boss battles.

This is a pretty brutal and unforgiving game – one some players are sure to bounce hard off – but stick with it until it clicks, explore, experiment, forge ahead through frustration, and you'll be rewarded with one of the most addictive and original roguelikes we've played in quite some time.

GoNNER (Switch eShop)

An addictive, beautifully presented experience that will bring you hours of joy/frustration, GoNNER seems a perfect match for the console – offering a gameplay style suited to both quick bursts of play and longer, dedicated sessions.

Possibly too tricky for some players, it requires a lot of determination and offers little respite - expect to be thrown back to the start countless times as you try to progress. If you’re the type who enjoys a serious challenge we recommend giving this title a go; it's one that will reward those who stick with it the most.

Hades (Switch eShop)

Hades is a sublime mix of satisfyingly gritty and flexible combat, a wonderfully vibrant art style, and a genuinely fun and engaging narrative. Supergiant Games has an excellent track record with games like Bastion and Transistor, but this really does feel like its finest hour — a rip-roaring rampage through the underworld that arrived on Switch with a port that's nigh-on perfect.

Even if you're yet to be swayed by the admittedly repetitive ebb and flow of roguelikes, we passionately urge you to at least give this roguelite a try; this is one heavenly vision of hell that worth sacrificing yourself to.

If you're after a Hades-like fix after escaping hell, well, Hades II is just exquisite, too - check out our review of the Switch 2 version.

Elsewhere, Curse of the Dead Gods takes an enormous amount of inspiration from Supergiant. Or if reptiles and pizza are more your style, the decent-but-not-spectacular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate may be worth checking out.

Have A Nice Death (Switch eShop)

Have A Nice Death may not reinvent the wheel for roguelites, but this is a high-quality entry in the genre. The brutal difficulty, creative theming, and satisfying combat all combine to make this a memorable and worthwhile experience, even if we wish it had better performance.

You should only take the plunge into this underworld if you feel confident in the sharpness of your skills, though. There’s a lot to love about Have a Nice Death, but as the name suggests, the bony hand of the reaper will be the only one holding yours.

Immortal Redneck (Switch eShop)

A couple of small visual and audio issues aside, Immortal Redneck is an absolute blast.

By combining well-crafted room design with randomly generated maps and then giving the player the ability to smoothly run, leap and blast through them with all the grace of a shotgun-wielding swan while constantly upgrading their abilities, it offers a massively satisfying, foul-mouthed experience that’s likely to remain permanently installed on your Switch long after you’ve deleted other games to make space.

Into The Breach (Switch eShop)

Into The Breach is a brutal, uncompromising game of making hard decisions and living with your mistakes, but the short length of battles and endless variety of playthroughs make for an extremely addictive experience.

The gameplay is some of the very best you’ll find in the strategy genre on Switch, and we can easily recommend this to anybody looking for an in-depth game that’ll make you think. Into The Breach feels right at home on the Switch, and whether you play more at home or on the go, you’re more than likely to get plenty of value out of this release.

Into the Restless Ruins (Switch eShop)

Into the Restless Ruins took us totally by surprise. This is a belting addition to the Switch's lineup of roguelikes that manages to make itself fresh and unique in a category full of bland copycats.

The melding of deckbuilding, combat, memory challenges, and construction of dungeons makes for a game that draws you right in every time, robbing you of hours as you work your way through its delightful catacombs.

A little more narrative oomph may have taken it even further, but you're still looking at a bit of a must-play here.

Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch eShop)

Invisible, Inc. is a brilliant little tactics game, right up there with Into the Breach and XCOM – if not even better. The bite-sized structure belies a deceptively complex and meaningful game, where all your decisions ultimately mean something significant for that final desperate attack.

If you enjoy stealth or tactics games – or you're simply looking for a way into either genre – then Invisible, Inc. deserves your attention.

Ironcast (Switch eShop)

A match-three puzzler that manages to juggle a lot of different genres elements, Ironcast is an in-depth and engaging game; uniquely innovative and frustratingly addictive. The various mechanics being fused here make for a game that is endlessly replayable, but not at the cost of becoming repetitive or boring.

If you’re looking for a game that can be a good time sink, but can also be comfortably played in short bursts, do yourself a favour and try this one out.

Moon Hunters (Switch eShop)

Moon Hunters is a wonderful roguelike RPG that is quite unlike anything else available on the Switch, offering a bite-sized, engaging adventure that is extremely replayable and can be enjoyed both alone and with friends.

Though there are some issues with the easy difficulty and the occasionally heinous load times, we still give this one a strong recommendation. Moon Hunters offers a lot with a relatively small amount of content, and you’ll likely find yourself revisiting this one for quite some time.

Moonlighter (Switch)

If you want to play a top-down Legend of Zelda game as a roguelite while also taking shifts as a shopkeeper then, hey, Moonlighter is about to scratch a distinctive itch for you. It hits a sweet spot somewhere between satisfying swordplay and nitty-gritty economic sim, although some players may feel it gets ‘grindy’ after a while in its mechanics.

Nonetheless, Digital Sun Games has produced a lush work it can be proud of; one that even touches on our humanity in an optimistic way.

NeuroVoider (Switch eShop)

NeuroVoider's presentation is a futuristic pixel art masterpiece, while the synth techno soundtrack is varied, tense, moody and constantly thrilling. Failing never becomes dull and whether or not roguelikes, -lites or procedurally generated games float your proverbial boat, the addictive, explosive gameplay and vibrant cyborg chic aesthetic here will likely win you over.

While the idea of a roguelike RPG shooter might sound like a bit of a mish-mash, NeuroVoider is an immensely enjoyable experience if you want to invest time in the customisation or just go in arcade style, all plasma cannons and laser beams blazing.

Risk of Rain 2 (Switch eShop)

Risk of Rain 2 proves to be an exceptionally well-designed take on the gameplay that made its predecessor popular. The transition to 3D gameplay was pulled off flawlessly, and the sheer diversity of gameplay options combined with the strong online multiplayer ensure that this is one you'll keep coming back to for quite some time.

If you're in the market for a quality 3D roguelike action title for your Switch, Risk of Rain 2 is one of the finest purchases you can make.

Rogue Aces (Switch eShop)

Rogue Aces is a stellar, fresh experience — even more so if you never played spiritual forerunner Wings of Fury. It not only delivers an audio-visual treat, but also an overwhelmingly entertaining stimulation of the senses thanks to the frenetic aerial ballets you take part in.

Easy to pick up but devilishly hard to walk away from, Rogue Aces demands just the right amount of arcade shmup skills and strategic planning with the odd lucky break when something just works out. All of this is complemented by some excellent humour in the form of audio quips from your Captain, the enemy Baron aces and the one-liners from ally pilots. Kick the tyres and light the fires, fellow Switch pilots; this war won’t be winning itself with you sitting pretty on that carrier deck.

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch eShop)

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos is a delightful Zelda-inspired roguelite that's chock full of secrets, surprises, and some top-notch dungeon-crawling action. There's an excellent central hub area to evolve and expand here, lots of fun little side quests to indulge in and a well-designed overworld that takes full advantage of your hero's ever-growing armoury of weapons, skills and gadgets.

There are perhaps a few too many skill trees and upgrade mechanics for our liking, and the story is entirely forgettable, but overall this one comes highly recommended for co-op and solo adventurers alike.

Rogue Legacy (Switch eShop)

Rogue Legacy is a simple take on the tried-and-true roguelike formula, but it executes what it sets out to do exceptionally well, making for an endlessly replayable and enjoyable action adventure that no fan of the genre will want to miss out on.

A high difficulty level, funny writing, tight controls and rewarding RPG mechanics make this one an effortless recommendation; the design of the game makes it easy to play in short bursts or long sessions, which means it's a great fit for the Switch.

And if you love this, its sequel is equally excellent.

ScourgeBringer (Switch eShop)

ScourgeBringer is a wonderfully slick and addictive roguelite adventure that flings its players headlong into non-stop frenetic combat and never lets up. This is an unapologetically tough game and if you struggle with the constant repetition and death inherent in the genre you may find it all a little hard to put up with.

However, if you're not put off by a challenge, or if you're a Celeste or Dead Cells fan who is craving more, what Flying Oak Games has conjured up with this one is sure to absolutely delight.

Shogun Showdown (Switch eShop)

Shogun Showdown is an instant indie essential. A perfect little core of left-to-right puzzle-styled violence that plays like a sort of bloody rhythm game, and it makes for an endlessly addictive experience that's easy to pick up and lose hours to.

There's enough progression in skills to keep it interesting over the long haul, and plenty of mixing and matching in your attack and special cards to ensure no two battles are ever the same. This is must-play stuff.

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate (Switch eShop)

Shotgun King also does a wonderful job of setting itself apart from the veritable deluge of roguelikes available today. Its blending of classic chess principles with shooting elements and randomised gameplay makes for a fun and highly replayable experience that we’d suggest you give a shot.

If you’re looking for a relatively short, addictive game that requires a bit of thinking to get the most out of, Shotgun King is undoubtedly something you should look into.

Sky Rogue (Switch eShop)

While it lacks any storyline and the randomised nature of the missions may strike some as lazy, arcade-style dogfighter Sky Rogue has plenty of gameplay where it counts. The jet combat action is superb, aided by excellent controls, a wide range of weapons and plenty of stuff to unlock.

The 12-stage campaign mode will keep you coming back for quite some time — thanks largely to the unique roguelike approach where death means losing everything, but the experience gained means a better chance of success next time around — and the ability to rope in a friend in co-op adds even more longevity. Granted, when you do eventually complete the game there's not a great deal to bring you back, but it will take quite some time and effort to reach that point – and you'll have had such a blast you won't feel short-changed.

Slay the Spire (Switch eShop)

Slay the Spire is an endlessly addictive roguelike card-battler that’s a perfect fit for Switch. Its combination of ferocious battles, entertaining chance encounters, and selection of three impressively different player characters make every run to the top a nerve-wracking and totally absorbing affair.

Massively inventive sets of cards combine majestically into hugely destructive combos and attack and defence options fuse perfectly together, enabling you to use the information provided by the brilliantly transparent Intent system to strategise endlessly against hordes of foul monstrosities. This is one dungeon crawler that will live long in our system memories.

Spelunky 2 (Switch eShop)

Spelunky 2 is a masterclass in great roguelite game design, expertly combining crushing difficulty with a steady drip of new secrets and lessons to keep you coming back for more. Some may be put off by the steep challenge — this is certainly a game you have to work for a bit — but putting in the effort is sure to reward you with plenty of thrilling memories.

There's always the original Spelunky to investigate, too, if you really dig this one. And you will.

Steredenn: Binary Stars (Switch eShop)

Steredenn: Binary Stars is a fantastic game that does a great job of providing an experience that feels simultaneously classic and modern. Its high difficulty, rewarding gameplay, endless variety, and beautiful presentation make this an essential buy for any fans of the genre, and a high recommendation for those who aren’t.

If you’re looking for a tightly made arcade game that can be played both in short bursts and for hours on end, here's yet another one for your list.

Streets of Rogue (Switch eShop)

Streets of Rogue benefited from years of developmental evolution in Early Access, and while we do feel the asking price is a tad high for the final result on Switch, the amount of content you get far surpasses what you’re probably expecting.

RPGs are often at their best when they give you a world where you can be anyone and do anything — Skyrim has built its legacy on that concept — so if you want the freedom to be a werewolf, or a scientist, or a bartender, then this is the game for you.

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Switch)

After appearing on a whole bunch of other platforms, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ — essentially a jazzed-up Rebirth — feels like a perfect fit for Switch. It's a game you can pick up and play for 15-to-20 minutes at a time, jot down or screenshot your favourite seeds, or dip into daily challenges. The Switch's control configurations and simple couch co-op only sweeten the deal.

This game feels like a blend of old-school mechanics and new-age thinking; it's an homage to the challenge and style of old titles, while simultaneously presenting itself stylistically as something more contemporary. And if that's not enough, the Repentance DLC adds a metric ton of updates and changes.

The Persistence (Switch eShop)

The Persistence is a unique and unsettling sci-fi horror roguelite that does an excellent job of transferring its tense atmosphere and absorbing gameplay loops from its original VR form to Switch. Firesprite Games has done a fantastic job of porting the entire ghoulish affair over, with flawless performance in both docked and handheld modes.

There are tons of weapons and toys to tool around with as you run the gauntlet, the permanent aspects of the gameplay are refreshingly generous and survival mode and New Game+ provide a properly stiff challenge for those who prefer their roguelites to be tough as nails.

UnderMine (Switch eShop)

UnderMine is a ridiculously easy game to recommend. Developer Thorium Entertainment demonstrates clear mastery in overall design, controls, upgrade systems and presentation, which all come together here to make for a thoroughly engrossing experience.

The one caveat is that those of you who are sick of roguelites won’t find anything to change your mind here; if you fall in that camp... well, for one thing, how have you got this far through a list of the best roguelikes?! Pass this up and you're essentially missing out on one of the best examples of the whole genre.

Vampire Survivors (Switch eShop)

Vampire Survivors skyrocketed in popularity in 2022 for good reason. It's one of the best roguelites in recent memory thanks to its gripping gameplay loop and metagame that hijacks your mind.

The Switch port only adds more to love with local co-op and updated content. It's so easy to slip into a blissful sense of flow in Vampire Survivors' Castlevania-inspired, comically named levels as its ripping soundtrack and satisfying sound design propel you into the horde that you'll surely lose track of time playing it.

It's a good thing that rounds don't usually last more than half an hour. With the addition of free Adventures and a host of DLC, this undead master is teeming with life.

Void Bastards (Switch eShop)

Void Bastards is a delightful roguelike romp through a wonderfully unique cel-shaded comic book world full of loud-mouthed enemies and smart-arsed robots.

The core combat is straightforward stuff, but it's given plenty of extra bite through the fantastically evocative graphics and kept interesting with hackable turrets and a handful of other BioShock-esque elements that give your engagements with the many Screws, Juves, Tourists and Spooks you'll come across as you traverse the Sargasso Nebula a slightly strategic lift.

Graphically it's a beautiful thing, has top-notch sound design and its combination of coarse British humour and oddball space horror give the whole endeavour a highly original flavour that's well worth checking out.

World of Horror (Switch eShop)

Okay, okay — there are loads of unique-feeling roguelikes out there: but World of Horror is one of the most unique roguelites we’ve seen on the Switch eShop. Its expert fusion of text-based adventure, survival horror, and roguelike mechanics makes for a difficult, harrowing, and spooky adventure that we’d recommend investigating.

Not everyone will be charmed by its extremely retro aesthetics, but if you can get into the right mindset for giving this one a playthrough, you’ll find there’s a lot to love.

Well, that's a chunky bite of rogue-like-like-lites, no? Hands up anyone who's actually played Rogue...

Nintendo Life Staff Picks - The Best Of The Best Roguelikes

With so many incredible roguelike/lites above, you may need a little more help narrowing down the cream of the crop. Here are Team NL's personal picks, the games that would make our personal Mount 'Roguemore' (plus, a couple more we simply couldn't leave off):

  • Balatro
  • Dead Cells
  • Hades
  • Rogue Legacy (2)
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spelunky

Yes, that's more than four. Honestly, the competition was so fierce that whittling down to six was a nightmare. Blue Prince almost made it, but seven would be silly.*

*Just imagine Blue Prince is on there

Roguelike FAQ

If you find yourself back at the start and unsure what to do — or just have questions about roguelikes — then we've got you covered.

What is a roguelike, anyway?

The term 'roguelike' goes all the way back to the 1980 dungeon crawler Rogue, which sees you going through procedurally generated dungeons with random enemies and loot. No two playthroughs are the same, and your character can even permanently die.

Roguelikes, then, are games with randomised elements that are approached in one 'run'. You steadily acquire gear and abilities on the way until you either beat the game (yay!) or die before being sent back to the beginning, stripped of your booty, to try again.

So what is a roguelite then?

As the name suggests, roguelites sand off the edges that roguelikes often have.

Roguelites still use a basic run-based structure but let you unlock certain equipment or abilities that persist in subsequent runs, resulting in a less brutal experience if you don't have the time (or inclination) to simply git good.

And a rougelike?

That, my friend, is a typo. And you wouldn't believe how many times it pops up, even in official blurb for games.

But no, as far as we're aware, there isn't yet a 'rougelike' genre of red/pink games. That doesn't sound like a bad idea, though.

Is Rogue on Nintendo Switch?

It is! It's called Epyx Rogue (named after the original developer), and it's pretty cheap, too. This is a modern port of the classic dungeon crawler and adds many quality-of-life features, such as the ability to save and an easier difficulty.

Of course, if you want the original experience, that's there, too, in all of its brutality.

Are deckbuilders roguelikes?

Sometimes! Games like Slay the Spire and Shogun Showdown are all about building a deck and using it to make it through a run, but there are many other deckbuilders that don't fit the roguelike template.

Thankfully, we have a pretty comprehensive list of the best deck builders on Switch.

Where is [insert game name here]?

As you can tell, there are tons of roguelikes on Switch — they're one of the darling indie genres at this point. Hence the size of this list. That means we've had to be pretty strict with selecting the very best on the console.

If there's one you think absolutely deserves to be here — as long as we've reviewed it — then let us know!

Do you have a favourite roguelike? Is there a roguelike you want to see on Switch that isn't on it already? Let us know in the comments.