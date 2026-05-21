Nintendo has teased an official LEGO Donkey Kong set via Nintendo Today.

As noted by the redoubtable Wario64, the video tease on the app shows only the logos of the Danish company and the SK series, with a little brick barrel rolling from right to left across a wooden tabletop:

LEGO Donkey Kong set coming soon — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2026-05-21T14:16:21.222Z

There are no further details at the time of writing — we'll update when more details come to light.

This isn't DK's first brush with Lego bricks, of course — he's already appeared as part of the Super Mario and Mario Kart lines — but this would be the first set in a dedicated Lego Donkey Kong series.

There have been rumours of a Lego DK arcade cabinet launching in August, potentially similar to the Pac-Man one which launched in 2023.

There was also an impressive DK submission to the Lego Ideas scheme (which lets fans and builders submit designs for peer review, with the vote-winners going to Lego for evaluation and the best ones chosen for production) back in 2024, and the rolling barrel and the pixel art print on top suggest a set that gets back to DK's arcade roots.

Will we get to see a pixel Mario in 'Jump Man' attire? Or will it feature the plumber in minifig form (which we definitely know is coming in 2027)? Let us know your thoughts below.