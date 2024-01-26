Just when we thought that we had shaken the Vampire Survivors bug that seemed to sink its teeth into us last year and not let go, Poncle Games goes and drops not one, but two new reasons to dive into the uber-addictive roguelike all over again.

Neither the Adventure Mode nor the Among Us 'Emergency Meeting' DLC are new reveals at this point — both having been revealed back in December), but after seeing a release on other platforms last year, we are pleased to finally have them on Switch now too.





As a reminder, the Adventure Modes are unlockable sections of the game which offer "self-contained, miniature story modes that reset & remix the game's content," while the new DLC adds in a batch of fresh weapons, characters and stages all with a suitable Among Us twist.

The 'Emergency Meeting' expansion is now available to purchase from the Switch eShop for £1.59 (or your regional equivalent) and that includes a sweet 20% discount which will be sticking around until 1st February.