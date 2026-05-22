During the Warhammer Skulls Showcase this week, Dotemu lifted the lid on its new action platformer Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster for the Switch 2.

It will be arriving at some point in 2027 and requires you to stalk prey from the shadows as a "sneaky and brutal assassin" in what's apparently the first-ever title in this series starring Skaven Ratmen.

Here's a bit extra about this game from the developer and publisher known for its involvement with titles such as Streets of Rage 4, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, Marvel Cosmic Invasion and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. You can check out the trailer at the top of the page.

Embark on a dark tale of treachery as the hooded Ratman Vihneek, an ambitious killer devoted to ascending to the top of his shadowy Eshin clan at all costs. Vihneek's sinister masters demand unwavering loyalty, but a Skaven's ambition knows no limits, even when scheming on the precipice of doom. Vihneek's story is anchored in the rich lore of the Age of Sigmar, where the Skaven have erupted to seize the Mortal Realms for themselves. Set traps, exploit your surroundings and outwit enemies as you ruthlessly carve your fate through the darkest corners of the Skaven world. Slink past threats undetected while devising cunning plans, savagely slaughtering any Skaven who foolishly stands in your way, from cowering dregs to towering rat ogors. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster’s gritty, atmospheric environments are beautifully twisted with relentless decay, accented with shadows and dark spaces prime for Vihneek to sneak through – and strike from. A richly detailed art style evokes suspense and thrilling tension while delivering a unique, unsettling vision of a Skaven world teeming with secrets that should never be unearthed.

Auroch Digital has also shared a new trailer of its fast-paced roguelite title Warhammer Survivors at the same showcase. It reveals new enemy factions and more. There's also a demo available for the title on Steam.