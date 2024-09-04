Listen. If you're fed up with roguelikes, deckbuilders and the like, we feel you. In the indie sphere in particular, there are an awful lot of games in these genres right now, enough to have us auto-glaze over anytime we see the words mentioned, and even though there are plenty of good 'uns, it does get a little tired. So it's great when examples, like Roboatino's Shogun Showdown, pop up every now and again to remind us that there's still gold in them there hills. Thanks.
So, why is Shogun Showdown so special, you ask? Well, it's one of those rarefied experiences that make you feel a special sort of stupid. It's what all the very best games do. Alongside your Darkest Dungeons' and your Into the Breaches, this is right up there with the cream of recent crops.
Shogun Showdown is so clever and assured, so simple and refined in its core gameplay loop, that you can't help but feel a bit ditzy in its presence. Taking command of a little pixel-art samurai badass, your task is straightforward; move left and right on a series of tiles to avoid enemy attacks whilst you line up and execute your own flashy moves. Survive an onslaught and you get to face another before taking on a smart end-of-level boss to end your current shift. That's the heart of Shogun Showdown, and the devs build on this with clever pickups, powers and upgrades you can make to your deck of attack moves in order to outsmart your foes.
Every time you move left or right, or choose an attack from your deck of options, your enemy will do the same. This makes it feel almost like a rhythm-puzzle-typed affair as it asks you to think ahead, read upcoming events and plan which moves to make whilst queuing up moves in advance. Once you've locked your attacks in, when you use them, they play out in the order you've placed them - arrow, sword strike, arrow and so on. You can also dodge through an opponent if you are standing beside them, but you must be facing them - both to dodge through and to attack - so this also needs consideration.
From this seemingly humble mix of mechanics, we get one of those gaming experiences that gets right under your skin almost immediately. It's super-addicting, frustrating, exciting, nerve-shredding stuff. The roguelike elements allow you to keep a little of your sanity; as you die repeatedly, you gain just enough rewards and unlocks to keep you hooked, and it all looks gloriously stylish in its parallax-style level intros and Japan-inspired designs.
There's a lovely little world map covered in clouds to bound through, a pixelated Feudal Japan to slice and dice to pieces as you progress. In-between runs you get to shop for new attack tiles - essentially, cards - to add to your deck. You start with your basic sword and arrow attacks, which you can buff and upgrade as you go, but there are also curses, smoke bombs and even a dragon punch to unlock and use in the eternal left-to-right battle betwixt you and the Shogun's minions.
There are skills aplenty as well; instant combo recharges, bonus damage to backstabs, extra damage at range, extra health and consumable slots, and lots of tricksy options to make these glorious little battles a real treat to sit with. There's no rush, the game allows you all the time you need to make a move, and it's a perfect thing to jump into for short blasts here and there in portable mode - making it likely to stay on our consoles for the foreseeable future.
If we're being super-picky, we did find ourselves needing to adjust to the control setup, not because there's anything wrong with it, it's just a little different and not using the analogue sticks took some time to adjust to when moving around. Beyond this, though, it's very, very difficult to find fault with what Roboatino has served us up here.
So, a lovely little indie treat then, it's no wonder it's sat pretty on a 10/10 user rating over on Steam, where it's been in Early Access since last year. Shogun Showdown is a perfect fit for Switch, and a surprise must-play to keep things interesting as we wait for incoming heavy hitters.
Conclusion
Shogun Showdown is an instant indie essential. A perfect little core of left-to-right puzzle-styled violence that plays like a sort of bloody rhythm game, and it makes for an endlessly addictive experience that's easy to pick up and lose hours to. There's enough progression in skills to keep it interesting over the long haul, and plenty of mixing and matching in your attack and special cards to ensure no two battles are ever the same. This is must-play stuff.
Comments 17
These more addictive games tend to turn me off. The loop is too overt, too concentrated. If I can taste the addictiveness, I'm old enough and boring enough to steer clear.
But who am I kidding? It's set in feudal Japan, which equals insta-buy for those wannabe Samurai/couch-surfers like me.
I actually played the Shogun Showdown demo on itch.io and as someone who's not huge on roguelikes, it's actually really good. It's simple and brisk enough to be really addictive and replayable, but also has a lot of strategy and depth.
Thanks for the review, even more interested than I already was to at least give it a try at some point then!
@gcunit lol that was such a sharp turn from your first sentiment to your second. I feel the same way as your first thought. If I hear something is super addictive I feel like it’s not for me.
Sounds like my kind of game, if it's under $20 at release date then I may pick it up.
This is pretty cool. But yeah it kinda seems like in the indie scene there are trends that blowup like rougelikes/lites. And currently the indie scene is in a roguelike/lite phase. Not saying that’s bad but I feel for developers who likely put passion into the game but because it’s indie rougelike #127 people are gonna skip over it.
@Greatluigi Yeah. There are too much roguelikes/roguelites, metroidvanias, and farm sims.
I will pick this one up, thanks Nintendo life for giving me a heads up on games I would never know about, I purchase games that you guys give high scores too and you are always on the money, not played a bad one yet, keep up the good work guys.
I wish someone would make the game with this aesthetic that was actually a roguelike.
I'm SUPER into samurai and ancient Japanese stuff but I really don't like rogue like/lites... I'll put it on the wishlist, buy it at a sale, and never play it like I did the others
Yeah yeah yeah, this is something you can't stop...
since we arent talking about actual chemicals in your body/brain, what is the distinction between a game being "addictive" vs just plain "good?"
I'm playing devil's advocate, because I've been problematically addicted to a game once or twice, but couldnt you put "It's another addiction waiting to happen" in the CON section of just about any good game?
(also "Controls may take a moment to get used to" is a classic Nlife NonCon. are you really going to hold it against a game that it may take a moment to become proficient at the controls?
in short, I feel like the way y'all grasp at straws to think of cons for seemingly every good game that you review kind of cheapens the whole scoring system, and is a land of contrasts thank you.)
This defo looks like my kinda game. Although it needs the 'Kurosawa mode' from Ghost of Tsushima;)
@-wc- I think this is a fair question to ask. I think it all has to do with how challenges are set up and how dopamine is distributed into your brain, and for what accomplishments. Balatro is a good game, and is also the most addictive game I've ever played, but it is far from the best game ever played. I think to most people's minds there isn't a distinction between these things, and in the short attention span world we inhabit, it actually is important to draw that distinction. There's random distribution, so you get that little jolt of getting the thing you were looking for, or getting something new and exciting. It automates everything for you, just enough so that you do enough work to feel good about it, but don't have to do so much work that it feels like work. It's really easy to start over, and it's so immersive that you really feel invested in what you're doing. I imagine this game is built along similar lines to balatro.
Another one for that endless wishlist, followed by becoming another one on the endless backlog
On the list it goes.
Cheers for the review. The content conveys how this may well be quite compelling to play. I think this will defo be a download at some point soon.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...