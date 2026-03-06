Herbert Sinclair, the baron of Reddington's Mount Holly Estate, is dead. In his will, he leaves the estate, its grounds, and his title to you, his grandnephew, Simon. There is one condition: to prove yourself worthy of the gift, you have to find the mysterious 46th room in the 45-room manor, the location of which has never been disclosed.
This is the setup of Dogubomb's puzzle roguelike Blue Prince, and it's about as much story as I feel comfortable giving you. Since it launched on PC and PS5 last year, I have been telling almost everyone I know to play it under the guidance of "read nothing about it and go in completely clueless!! Please!", which doesn't make for the easiest review now that it's come to Switch 2.
This really is one of those games where the less you know about it, the better. I'll try my absolute best to keep details to a minimum, but rest assured, Blue Prince is one of the most accomplished indie puzzlers in recent memory. It'll worm its way into your head and refuse to let you go until long after you've rolled the credits. I spent the best part of 80 hours exploring the hallways of the Mount Holly Estate last year, but this Switch 2 version has sent me down the rabbit hole all over again. What's more, I'm still adding to my pages of notes with the increasingly cryptic scribbles of a man obsessed.
So, what can I tell you about Blue Prince? To make it to the goal, you're tasked with navigating the ever-shifting rooms of the mansion, drafting which area you'll find behind each door via your trusty blueprints. Yes, Blue Prince is a blueprints pun, that is, until it's not. Like most things in this game, there's something hidden under the surface that you'll gradually get to grips with as you come to understand its systems.
You have a set number of steps you can take each day (one 'step' corresponding to each room, normally), and once your steps are up, it's off to bed before the process begins again the next day.
You see, the rooms of Mount Holly aren't set in stone — quite the opposite, in fact. Bar a very few exceptions, each and every one of them will be shuffled around at the end of the day, and it's up to you to draft them in whatever order you see fit from the list of three options that appears upon opening each door.
This is a roguelike that I'm talking about here, so of course there are some permanent upgrades that you'll unlock along the way (extra rooms, steps, money for buying items, etc.), but for the most part, the only thing that you take with you each day is your knowledge about how the estate works.
The gameplay loop won't be to everyone's tastes, true. There is a slight frustration that comes with finally putting two and two together, only to find yourself unable to draft the correct rooms in the correct order for days in a row. But that format perfectly suits the game's depth. You see, you can play Blue Prince solely to uncover the hidden Room 46 and roll credits, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.
By jumbling the rooms every run, blocking off possibilities and opening new ones, the game forces you to investigate more avenues than the one which might feel immediately obvious. You might arrive with the straightforward goal of solving the central mystery, but if you really pay attention, you'll see that there's a lot more (and I mean a lot more) under the surface. Finding the impossible 46th room is one thing — and learning its rules is a pretty one-and-done deal on the replayability side of things — but this gameplay loop actively encourages you to take in everything else, too.
If it all sounds like a lot to keep track of, that's because it is. One common room that you'll likely stumble across in your early runs will specifically nudge you to have a pen and notebook to hand, because you're going to need to jot things down. In my experience, it's handy to have several pens and several notebooks nearby, because while every room you come across might not initially appear like an essential step on the way to Room 46, I can guarantee there will be something in there that you'll want to remember.
My notebook started with mere observations. Early pages say things like "Chess?", "Angels?" and "Pictures?", but after a few hours, I was in full conspiracy theory mode. Flicking through now, I've got detailed timelines, sigils, family trees, portraits, and more code possibilities than I can possibly keep track of.
It's the kind of documentation where I was regularly found hunched over in the early hours of the morning, trying to make connections between things I had spotted on the first day, and things that clicked on my 60th. In a similar vein to Outer Wilds, Tunic or Animal Well, this is a game full of moments where you'll feel like a genius, and even more where you'll feel stupid for not noticing something sooner. Its secrets go so deep that I couldn't stop thinking about them for days on end — shout-out to Trigg and Gusset's subtly jazzy score for keeping the manor's soundscape in my head at all times — but there's no rush quite like the "A-HA!" realisation at the end of them all.
For this alone, the Switch 2 version and its portability is a welcome bonus. This is a game I regularly struggled to pull myself away from, and now, I don't have to!
Despite my best efforts, I still didn't uncover everything Mount Holly had to offer last year, and part of me had hoped that I'd be able to bring it all across to Switch 2, using my permanent upgrades and room unlocks to mop up some of the deeper puzzles on the go. Unfortunately, all that time spent in the PS5 version remains on the PS5.
Starting back from Day One has been far from a huge inconvenience. The randomness has meant that I've still seen some new areas and gathered new clues, and any pre-existing knowledge of the manor's rules makes navigating its halls far easier the second time around, but some cross-save goodness for the secret digging sickos like me would have been a welcome bonus.
Fortunately, it holds up as well as you'd hope on Nintendo's hybrid. True, things are capped at 30fps, and I did notice some momentary drops when my mansion halls became particularly stacked with complex rooms, each with its own moving parts, but it wasn't distracting. The visual style, complete with the kind of block colours and bold outlines that wouldn't look out of place in a classic Telltale game, looks stunning in both Handheld and Docked, and there's the added bonus of Mouse Mode here too — something I'm still not convinced is 'the' way to play any Switch 2 game on account of the hand-cramping-ly thin Joy Con, but it's a nice bonus, all the same.
Some people seem to have uncovered some small bugs in the Switch 2 version which I, try as I might, haven't managed to stumble across in my playthrough. That said, by its very design, this is a game that no two players are likely to play the same, so there's every chance that I (and you) may miss something that pops up immediately in another's early drafts.
Conclusion
If Blue Prince were only about finding Room 46 and nabbing your inheritance, it would be a neat little puzzler with some fun twists along the way. For those who dive in headfirst and keep track of everything else it throws at you, however, it is so much more than that. Rarely has a game made me feel more clever, more lost and more elated the deeper into it I ventured, and still some question marks remain over its deeper mysteries.
Minor technical drops and a lack of cross-save features aside, this remains a superb achievement and one of the finest head scratchers I've had the pleasure of playing. If you've read this far, you've already read too much! Just go and play it already!
My game for the weekend. Looking forward to it.
Great game. Loved it, but I think there is no sense in getting it again for Switch 2, considering I had it included in PS Plus, there is no cross-saves, and have mostly done everything unless there are any recent significant updates.
Otherwise, if you never played it and don't have it included in other subscriptions, this is an amazing game
No cross save can be a personal gripe, but throwing it on as a negative for the game seems silly. That's not remotely a feature that is even close to being expected in games.
I guess I expect going forward every late port to switch 2 will have the same negative on it? Because it's going to be a lot of them.
I look forward to being hopelessly lost.
Thank you for the review. Ive been looking at this for quite some time and know ill enjoy this when I finally pick it up.
Your mention of Tunic and Outer Wilds reminds me that I need to go back and finish Tunic and Outer Wilds. >D
The one downside honestly is the visuals for me. They aren't awful but something about them feels like bland ps2 game-ish. Maybe just not my style, not something stopping me from playing though.
@MADLUDWIG11 Well you nailed the condition for me: "late port".
If the game has been available for a considerable time in other platforms, specially a roguelike, then yes, I believe it is a letdown for many that there is no cross-save.
Same thing would happen if/when Hades 2 gets released on PS if it doesn't include cross-save.
Or another example, I bought Balatro on Switch 1 and continued playing on Switch 2. There is a recentlty released Switch 2 version, but I heard that it doesn't carry over the save file. So I don't care about it, even with the small enhancements.
TLDR: Yes it can be a considerably negative point for many.
Also, I think this is just a negative aspect for people to be aware of, don't really think that it had any significant weight in the game being a 9 rather than a 10 as much as the considerable randomness of it's gameplay
No cross-save should also deduct points from the other platforms review score, in retrospect?
...Colorblind options yet?
The brief comparison to Outer Wilds (a GOAT contender for me personally) made this an instant buy for me.
@Diowine
I don't agree with this. Rate the game on the platform it is being played on. Lack of cross-save should count against all platforms, or none. What if Switch 2 is your first entry into the game, then you buy it on PS5? Which version will be bemoaned for not allowing the save data to carry over?
Why 30 fps for a game that is not so graphics-demanding? I don't understand. It's not Dark Souls in 4k !! These are only small rooms with cel-shaded graphics and it hasn't even realistic graphics. Can we have any patch to add 60 fps please?
Thanks for the review, even more curious to give this a try now that it's also on Switch 2 (have already got it also considering the current discount so it's exclusively a matter of finding the time for it)!
@nkarafo The game has framerate drops on more powerful consoles. Clearly there is something going on in the background that makes the game more intensive than it appears.
@nkarafo
Based on some Steam Deck reviews, the 30 FPS may be to limit battery drain on handheld. I wonder if 40 FPS would have been an extra option, but I believe this developer is rather small. The whole team could fit inside a van.
@kmtrain83 again, I don't think this had any weight in the final score, I think is just a negative aspect worth to be mentioned.
But in any case as mentioned in the Hades 2 example, it is a negative aspect worth to be at least mentioned on the review of the latter platform, at least as a warning not something that would really weight into the final score, As it seems the case here.
Do I think Balatro Switch 2 version is a whole point lower than Balatro Switch 1? Never, but I want the review to warn me about it as a negative aspect
@Diowine I can't think of a single Switch game with cross save. I'm sure there are at least 2 out there, but it's not something that happens ever as far as I can tell.
I am not good at puzzles, and I know I more than likely will give up on this game a few hours in, but gosh dangit, I bought it anyway.
@cvrator Hades 1 f.ex as implied in my example. Only with PC, but it has.
Others such as: https://ns-cross-save-games.github.io/
I usually don't care about cross saves either, but as mentioned above, it is a really nice to have for roguelikes specially if they are released at a different time depending on the platform
@cvrator There are at least a couple dozen. Including Hades 2, The Witcher 3, Fortnite, and Rocket League.
@Diowine I get the impression you aren’t interested in a reasonable discussion here. So I’ll just leave it at; give me two seconds while I go check the FFVIIR review for the negative point of it not having cross save.
@Diowine
OK I can certainly agree with the review highlighting a key feature, or lack thereof. When you look at the score summary, it makes it seem like one of the main reasons not to give it a 10.
I enjoyed this one. It did get a bit frustrating when I kept "losing" runs due to RNG. I rolled credits on it but didn't solve the deeper mysteries, although I got a glimpse as to what I believe is the final challenge. Unfortunately, I lost my notes that had some of my work on one of the more detailed puzzles. Maybe one day I will go back to it. I recommend it (if you have patience!)
@cvrator
I have cross save on Hades with PC. I never used it though. I only played it on Switch 1, (and it was a 10/10 for me, regardless of cross-save)
Annoyingly, because one of the rooms seems to be a casino, my loco rating board have slapped it with ONLY THE HIGHEST AGE RATING they can without the game being pulled from sale.
I understand them wanting people under the age of 18 not to get involved in gambling, but that seems a bit extreme in this case
@Kraven As long as you enjoy most of these few hours, I would argue it is all fine!
@kmtrain83 I still don't think this is a "key feature". If they wanted to include it, fine, it's a nice quality of life thing.
But there isn't a precedence for this being a negative, and I don't think there's any reason this is a special case beyond the reviewer just went through a chunk of time in this game elsewhere.
To those of you who argue this is a late port to Switch 2, and that it lacks cross save:
I think your problem is that you are too enlightened. I was oblivious to the existence of this game until the Indie Direct and as such I am quite happy.
