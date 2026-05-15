If you've been enjoying island life, you'll be pleased to hear Nintendo has today rolled out a new update for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

Although the new patch for the Switch title doesn't really add anything to the experience, it does come with a lot of fixes. Some "other issues" have also been resolved to improve the overall experience, and an image has been swapped out for the correct one.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Tomodachi Life: Ver. 1.0.2 (14th May 2026)

Fixed issues

Fixed an issue where, after player builds up their island, the game sometimes will not be able to progress.

Fixed an issue where if you change to an exterior of a house you made at the Palette House, the game sometimes will not be able to progress.

Fixed an issue where, after a Mii character confesses successfully and the player tries to save, it is displayed that “your save data is corrupted,” and the player is not able to save.

Fixed an issue where, after multiple Mii characters start to live together, and when the player saves, it is displayed that “data has been corrupted” and the player is not able to save.

Fixed an issue where, when a scene switches over, an error would rarely occur and the game would stop.

Fixed an issue where the player could store the wishing fountain using Island Builder, but would not be able to place it on the island again afterwards, and wishes could not be granted.

Fixed an issue where, after a Mii character failed to patch things up with another Mii character after fighting, its crush for a different Mii character would disappear.

Fixed an issue where a Mii character did not feel better even when its Sadness ran out.

Fixed an issue where the player could not send/receive things through local play.

Since the game was incorrectly using the image of the southern flying squirrel for the image of the treasure “sugar glider,” it was changed to the correct image.

Other issues were fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

If we find out anything else significant about this latest update for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, we'll let you know.

For anyone yet to experience this new entry, there's a demo you can download from the eShop. You can also check out our review: