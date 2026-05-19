The Yoshi series has cemented itself as one of the most approachable in Nintendo’s arsenal, providing experiences that younger gamers in particular can enjoy without too much friction. Woolly World and Crafted World offer light-hearted platforming fun while still retaining some of the spirit of the SNES original, and both come recommended. Developer Good-Feel’s latest effort, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, unfortunately, has a few too many stabilisers on its wheels, losing a lot of what made the series great to begin with.
The game takes place primarily in, well, a book, utilising a unique art style to depict its setting, much like its Woolly and Crafted predecessors. You’re tasked with entering the pages of the talking encyclopaedia Mr. E in order to seek out creatures within and discover their mysteries. Naturally, Bowser Jr. and Kamek are back to cause some mischief, though their overall presence is surprisingly muted.
The art style, while certainly pleasant, doesn’t quite hit as hard as earlier titles. Character animation purposefully skips frames to give it a stop-motion look, which is a nice touch. Stylised text can also occasionally be seen in the background and foreground while colours fade as you approach the edge of the levels – both of which are clear indications that, yes, you’re in a book.
Aside from this, though, I really wasn’t blown away by the visuals given the jump over to the Switch 2. In handheld mode, the ink-like edges applied to characters and environments look disappointingly soft and almost pixelated in motion. I can’t be 100% certain as to what resolution the game targets, but I’d be surprised if it’s hitting the full 1080p display.
Docked is much better, thankfully, but even then, backgrounds lack detail and vibrancy, while individual stages fail to introduce much visual variety. Yes, you have different biomes, but you’ll often see some of the same assets throughout.
The music is lovely, mind you, with plenty of charming, easygoing tunes that perfectly match the environments. Additional sound design is equally impressive, with Yoshi emitting delightfully cheerful “mlems” and the majority of the other creatures making their own unique sounds.
Starting off, you’ll have access to the opening Wildwoods world in which you select the creature you wish to investigate via a sort of overworld page within Mr. E. The aim of the game is to mess around with the critters until you make discoveries, thus granting you stars to unlock subsequent worlds.
Small discoveries are worth one star, and big ones, three. It could be something as simple as gobbling up a creature to see what it tastes like, or actually carrying it on your back to utilise its unique properties.
For example, you’ll come across the bubble-blowing Glubbit creature in Wildwoods, and this thing lets you access high places by producing a bunch of bubbles in which to float. Similarly, the Bafloonder, found in the Seaside world, lets you travel quickly underwater by shooting out air stored in its body. By using their abilities in different ways, you'll gradually unlock new discoveries to fill out their encyclopaedia entries.
Each discovery is indicated by a cute on-screen animation with a short block of text describing the action, while anything left undiscovered will be hinted at in Mr. E’s pages. Oh, and if you're feeling particularly creative, you can name the creatures yourself, so if ‘Glubbit’ doesn’t sound appealing, then maybe try ‘Bubs McBubblson’... or y’know, something actually good.
In keeping with the approachable nature of Yoshi games, most of the potential discoveries found within Mr. E’s pages will occur naturally through normal play; it’s quite rare that you’ll end one of the stages with many left over, and so it wasn’t long – three or four hours – until I’d accumulated enough stars to unlock all of the main worlds. Couple this with the mandatory invincibility and automatic recovery from falls, and you’ve got what might be one of the easiest games ever published by Nintendo.
It’s not completely without challenge, mind you. Like previous entries, all of the stages also contain collectible flowers, and some of these can be a little tricky to locate. Gathering them up isn’t mandatory, but doing so will unlock Exploration Tools during the latter portion of the game, adding custom UI elements to the screen that you can move around or swap out however you like.
Some of these are genuinely useful, like a flower radar to help mop up collectible stragglers, but others feel completely superfluous. Why on earth do I need a graph showcasing the real-time height of Yoshi’s jumps?
Ultimately, while there are dozens of neat little gameplay ideas from the multitude of creatures you discover, they’re all mostly segregated to the specific stages in which they’re found. As such, there's little sense of progression or evolution as you make your way through to the later levels. It’s all just the same thing, again and again, punctuated by constant ramblings from Mr. E.
Similarly, the levels themselves feel more like miniature sandbox stages rather than handcrafted experiences designed to get you from A to B. As such, many of them feel surprisingly empty and drab, and so going from the beautifully dense, busy stages of Woolly World to this feels like an undeniable step down.
Though I’m certain Mysterious Book is squarely aimed at children, I struggle to really nail down an exact target audience. On the one hand, musical cues for ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ and ‘Mary Had A Little Lamb’ suggest that this is for pre-schoolers, but then, thanks to Mr. E’s chattering, there’s actually quite a lot of text to read, including the optional custom names for your creatures. This perhaps suggests that older children of a more advanced reading age would gain more from it.
Indeed, it's practically screaming for some sort of two-player co-op mode to bring these ideas together and help younger players ease into things with the help of an adult. That it's completely lacking such an option feels quite out of sorts for Nintendo. As it is, when I tried to introduce my own four-year-old daughter to Mysterious Book, she provided her own damning verdict after less than an hour: "Can we play Mario Kart World now, Daddy?"
One thing’s for sure. Although Nintendo's studios are often adept at making games that children and adults can enjoy equally, I really can’t say that's the case here. That’s not to say that you absolutely shouldn’t touch this if you’re a grown-up, but perhaps consider that it won’t offer the challenge or ingenuity of your average Nintendo platformer – it's not one I'll be going back to anytime soon.
Conclusion
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book isn't a bad game. There's a lot of fun to be had in discovering the many creatures hidden within Mr. E's pages, though it also suffers from a repetitive structure that doesn't evolve or provide any sense of meaningful challenge. Visually, it also lacks the punch that Woolly World and Crafted World offered, and it frankly looks pretty bad in handheld mode.
If you've got young children who are eager to see more from Yoshi after catching him in the Mario Galaxy Movie, then this will provide a few hours' worth of fun while getting them used to basic platforming tropes. Otherwise, I'd probably recommend a Switch Online subscription to check out Yoshi's Island for the SNES.
Comments 96
If you can't give a game a fair chance, don't rate it. Good old NL giving a low score to a game that isn't what they wanted. 🙄🙄
It's not meant to be a traditional platformer, and I don't mind that. Also, why do so many others say there's lots of depth to the gameplay? Just not you.
Even with all the trailers I've just never understood what this game is. Probably would've helped me if it wasn't Yoshi, but instead a new IP.
Surprising to hear the criticisms about the visuals as that was the one thing I felt the game had going for it.
Oof I was a bit shocked by the score as I've been looking forward to this one. I'll still keep my preorder as this review seems to be a bit of an outlier - currently around an 80 on metacritic.
It's too bad the Yoshi series hasn't managed to recapture the brilliance of Woolly World in the years since its release - I'll wait for a sale on this one.
Removed - flaming/arguing
And pre order cancelled.
I was expecting Yoshi Toki Tori but this sounds way too easy to actually hold my attention.
Thats fine though as I am trying to complete FF7 Remake before Rebirth comes out, and I already have a backlog which includes RE7,8 and 9 as well as Indiana Jones. Whoops.
I don't have kids, so this won't be for me. I'm still hopeful that we get a Wooly World Switch port eventually, though.
@michellelynn0976
Yeah, that’s what reviews are
Sadly, this is what I expected. This is how it seemed from the trailers.
So it’s a relaxing puzzle game rather than a traditional platformer. Ok that’s not for me, but it feels like a game that will appeal to some.
Perhaps the lowest score for a new Nintendo game that I've seen on this site in quite some time 😂.
Anyway, as I have said before, the game does intrigue me, but I definitely won't be picking it up right now. I do really like some nice and easy gaming every once in a while though (I used to do that a lot more), so I may end up picking up a physical copy of this in the future, provided the physical copy remains content complete.
Beyond the original , the Yoshi series has always been a lack luster series aimed at little kids and arguably (is it even arguably?) Nintendo worst franchise. EVerything about this one including the premise suggested this was going to be mediocre for anyone above preschool. I was shocked to see how many people in the poll had this down as a day one purchase.
Wow, I'm very surprised with the score! In most webpages I've seen that it varies from 8 to 9. They say it's a great game, although, to no ones's surprise, especially fun for the youngest. Same as every Yoshi.
Repeated.
(And yeah, the comment is too short...)
@michellelynn0976 yeah shame on them for wanting... Good graphics, some sense of challenge, a little less repetition and more features. Who do they think they are, it's not like anybody else cares about any of that.
@michellelynn0976
“Yum, this steak is great, but next time I think I would like some seasoning or some sauce to maybe spice it up.”
“Here’s your plate of beef jerky. You wanted something different, right?”
This game looks charming but extremely boring. However, there's an audience for games like this (albeit a small one) and I'm glad it was made.
It's reviewing much better elsewhere.
Thanks for the review (and also second opinion, nice to see Mai again on the site beyond the What Are You Playing articles), doubt I'll particularly mind the cons mentioned and I'll just play it docked personally - some are straight up positives to me like the unlockables including also silly stuff like "a graph showcasing the real-time height of Yoshi’s jumps" - so I'm actually looking forward to it even more than I was, starting it as soon as my copy arrives!
@Axecon Basically the Yoshi fans. Every game in the series is like that.
I'm not shocked because this has been the MO for Yoshi games with Baby Mario's crying being the most jarring and lingering element of Yohi's Island, my favorite of the Yoshi games.
The Yoshi series has always been for curing insomnia.
For me to pay more than $20 for a 2D side scrolling game it’s gotta be both exceptional and innovative a la Super Mario Wonder. I’ll skip this.
Does anyone know when tales of arise will get a review from nintendolife, because that game comes out this week too
Basically wrote this one immediately when it was announced expecting it to just be another extremely casual game so really not surprised.
I was opening up to the idea of this one, but this review seems many of my fears were probably justified. I think its a real shame that this game doesn't look absolutely gorgeous in handheld, I feel like that should be requisite for a title like this.
Aw! Gutted, I have to say
@michellelynn0976 When have I once done that?
Surprising, same score as the IGN 'review'. Says basically everything I need to know.
However this isn't the only score.
Dutch IGN: 8.8.
NWTV (Dutch): 9.0
Gameliner (Dutch): 4.5/5
Vooks: 4/5
Eurogamer: 4/5
Average on Metacritic: 80 Only 3 out of 47 critic reviews are a 6/10.
People don't decide based on one review.
Well, still getting it. Kirby and Yoshi are my jam. 🤷♀️
This is pretty much what I expected. Probably not worth it for me personally, but my 6 year old would definitely have fun with it. If the stars align, maybe ill pick it up for her, but with Pokopia and Kirby and the Forgotten Land holding her attention, it could be a while.
I was already not excited for the game when I learned co-op wasn’t making the jump, I’ve had a great time in Wooly and Crafted World playing with my younger brother at a time when he was just learning how to play video games in general. To see this game double down on a simplification of an already simple formula and not offer any satisfying platforming challenge (even the previous games had some points that could lead to an odd death now and then or postgame levels that provided the challenge one is looking for) is extremely disappointing to see. The first first-party Nintendo platformer I’ll be skipping in quite some time.
@ShadLink Thanks for that! ❤
Lol. Seems to have done well in the Northern Europe then.
By the way, as already mentioned here Nintendo Life's score is among the lowest so far as you can see on Metacritic - hope people will consider also those before automatically dismissing this game not just personally (as usual fair if you aren't interested in whatever game yourself although I'd still recommend hearing more than a single opinion), but also and even more so when it comes to claiming that it's "objectively" not good when apparently that's far from the case!
I’m guessing it was developed by Good Feel. Their games are always lacking.
Probably it's still a game that the target audience (young kids) would enjoy. Bit surprised to see the large discrepancy between this rating and most other websites. Don't be too hung up about one lower rating and let it spoil things for you 😊
I preordered the digital version. With yoshi teddy etc. I'm hoping I enjoy it.
Another one of your ( during the last years frequent ) reviews that are way below the rest out there. Good thing there's metacritic to get the proper picture about each game's worth.
Fine by me. Still getting it.
This review, does not read great. 😢 Glad I never got eShop credit to buy it, seems like a good game to borrow for the weekend from the library just to check out but nothing worth owning.
This may have a good DX version on Switch 3 when they add co-op and some type of challenge mode, heck even fairly easy Captain Toad got some added stuff when it was ported from Wii U to Switch so it isn't out of the question, but this seems like what we thought it was. Great for those who want it. There's a reason Nintendo consoles are full of farming sims.
Plucky Squire made great use of the book idea, this seems like an early precursor tech demo for that. I highly recommend Plucky Squire for a little fun. Not sure how long this is but it's twice the price, so there's that.
https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/the-plucky-squire-switch/
@michellelynn0976 I understand your point, and it may be valid about the expectations going in. But it also sounds like there isn't much more to the game than going through the same or similar paces with each character, which is disappointing to me, too.
I wonder if you intend to purchase this game, and I would be interested to hear your thoughts after playing it.
Not surprised by some of the criticisms. After Crafted World and Princess Peach Showtime, I was expecting a similar level of underwhelm.
Visually lacking though? The game looks gorgeous from what I can see!
I'd already decided against it anyway, but I'm not surprised. Crafted World bored me to tears, and a lot of the trailers for this reminded me of Yoshi's Story, which I consider to be the worst and most pointless game in the series.
Crazy how both the Yoshi series and Good-Feel themselves can be so hit-or-miss.
I just want a nice port of Woolly World with some additional content please. A full sequel would be even better.
I appreciate the review Ollie!
I think there is enough here that I'd be willing to still get it down the road, but definitely not a priority pick-up for me. Maybe I can find a Buy One or Buy Two get One Free deal and snag it as the free game next year.
@AussieMcBucket And wrong. It's more about how to be creative and how to use the enemies to get through the levels. Funny how a lot of other reviewers say it's got depth.
@Nep-Nep-Freak They gave SMB Wonder for Switch 2 a 6/10 just two months ago.
Removed - flaming/arguing
Removed - flaming/arguing
@thenikdavies In your comment.
Removed - flaming/arguing
Was already iffy, this pretty much seals it. Was saving my dollars for Star Fox anyway
I haven’t played the game yet, but it does seem that this is one of those reviews where you’re hung up on what the game isn’t, rather than evaluating what the game is. You didn’t give as much thought in the writing to what the game is trying to do as you should have.
@Mana_Knight In Southern Europe has done very well too. Here in Spain every website gave it between 8 and 9.
Aww, man! I was really hoping for a more fleshed-out experience here, at least after the intro parts. Because I thought the concept seems fun. That's too bad. I have not read other reviews yet, so I suppose I could see what they say, as well.
I wonder, when you guys write the "Second Opinion" addenda, is that something you decide on beforehand? Or does someone else read the review before publishing and go, "Well, I felt differently and want to say so?" I know we overly fixate on the scores, but sometimes it is hard to tell whether the Second Opinion writer feels the final score should be different or not. And since you do give a final score with your reviews, maybe that could be useful in the Second Opinion? At least it would be a clear distinction to allow us to consider that the range of opinions should give us more pause in our purchase consideration. I realize reviews are opinions anyway. Just supposing. I know most reviews don't get a write-up of that alternate perspective.
@Markiemania95 I know what you mean by the comparisons to Yoshi's Story. For what it's worth, after playing the in-store demo, although I'm not super impressed with Mysterious Book, I think it's head-and-shoulders above Yoshi's Story.
The thing I hate most about Yoshi's Story is that each level abruptly ends the moment you've eaten enough fruit. In Mysterious Book, once you've accomplished a certain thing in a level an exit gate opens. And even when you jump into the gate, the game asks you if you really want to leave the level. For me that's a huge step up.
@justin233 Wolly World is pretty much like this one. Charming but boring, way too easy. I couldn't even finish it... If you don't like this, don't expect the other one to be better.
As expected, something the toddler set might enjoy 😄
Honestly, I'm not surprised by the review, had a feeling this game wouldn't be my cup of tea, and knowing Good-Feel's recent track reocrd (namely with Princess Peach's Showtime), its not surprise it feels very pre-schoolish.
The fact you can hear Twinkle Twinkle & Mary Had a Little Lamb in there would be immediate turn offs for me if I was still undecided on whether I would get the game. And I'm someone who doesn't mind rewatching old Pre-Schools I've watched in the past.
I am worried because Wooly World started out easy, but by the end was so brutally difficult I rage quit multiple times before finally totally quitting.
I worry reviewers play one quarter to half a game, think they've seen it all and move on.
I get that reviews are pressed for time, but the misalignment on difficulty suggests they didn't play all of it.
So, my worry here is actually that the game gets too hard later and the reviewer didn't know and I'll end up rage quitting another Yoshi game. (Fwiw, I've cleared every level, bonus level and DLC challenge of Mario Wonder, and felt the main game was too easy, though the DLC was not).
I've noticed this a lot in other reviews too, positive and negative, but what's the point of having a "Second Opinion" feature if it doesn't actually have a different perspective? Again, not even necessarily a positive second opinion for a negative review or vice versa, just like something different. Lately the second opinions just read like a summary. My advice is either axe them or only include them if someone legitimately has a different take.
@michellelynn0976 Wait, "And wrong?" What?
Yeah, I'll have to check out some other reviews. Though I do like the ones on this site. I was hoping for a more robust title here than it sounds like the game is. But yeah, I'll see what others say.
Again, I'd be curious to hear what you think about this game after playing it. Do you intend to buy it?
Can't say I'm surprised. Yoshi's Island will remain the definitive Yoshi game / experience. Hopefully those who do pick this up enjoy it though! insert Yoshi tongue noise
@cyrus_zuo Well, the fact that Yoshi is invincible and even pits don't kill you leads me to believe—no, to hope!—that Mysterious Book is very easy. Because when you combine an invincible player character with difficult gameplay, what you get is Wario Land 3: a game where making a mistake means seconds or minutes of tedious backtracking.
A largely negative review by Ollie Reynolds? I’m shocked, shocked. /s
I simply don’t trust the reviews on this site.
I'm getting tired of the "I want a challenge" crap in online reviews.
If you want a challenge, go do something that actually MATTERS, like learning to paint portraits or playing the violin for others. Entertainment is made to enjoy not to challenge. It is an empty medium for challenge because it produces absolutely nothing. Stop pretending you're great because you can walk a sprite from the left side of a stage to the right. It is getting ridiculous.
The world is already filled with challenging things. It doesn't need more, and it definitely doesn't need frivolous luxury entertainment that helps no one.
@cyrus_zuo I think most reviewers - at least from this site and other well-established ones - hold themselves to a standard of if not entirely completing a title (particularly a long one), then playing enough of it to understand the essence of the game. But I see what you're saying. It sounds here like they played it to completion, perhaps excluding a full 100% collection of everything. I think we're missing more challenge in the late-game levels. You may be okay.
@LastFootnote I should've clarified that by "new" I meant not a Switch 2 Edition rerelease. I thought people would know what I meant by "new Nintendo game". My whoopsie 😅.
From the first reveal, this game always looked a bit odd to me and I'll never understand why they didn't put enemies in the game and have no fail state. By all means put an easy mode in for younger gamers should you wish but don't make it the entire game
Lack of challenge wouldn't necessarily keep me away from this one. It's more that I haven't loved any of the last several Yoshi games and I've sort of learned my lesson.
Not surprised by the score, giving that it looks like it was made for a younger audience without a challenge for the older audience. Welp, looks like I'll get Star Fox instead...😕
Yep let’s not blame the reviewers about 80 on Meta.
And get used to it as the next 2 games
Starfox and Splatoon raiders will be about the same.
You can’t do this all the time Nintendo and expect top scores like 90 plus.
You got to put the effort in with games like RE9, Pragmata and especially Forza Horizon 6.
Well at least there might be some hope for August onwards in 2026 from Nintendo.
It's a shame Nintendo never gives us a "difficult" option for their easy games. They could even hide it far into the menus, or behind some kind of "Konami Code" if they're afraid of kids turning it on by accident...
Would love to see Jimbo Norman’s third opinion. He wrote a great preview that seemed more appreciative of the different direction over the last two Yoshi games.
It’s never a problem to have a differing opinion though. No one’s wrong for not enjoying a game - and not everyone can buy every new release, so I appreciate being able to nudge this one into ‘buy used in a deep sale’ territory.
Fair review for the perspective of an adult gamer. This is what I was afraid of, honestly. I like the idea of the Yoshi games, but they never rank highly for me and I rarely return to them. They always tend to be very collectible-focused too, but with little reward for doing so. Sounds like that hasn’t changed here.
Maybe I’ll pick this up down the line, but it definitely doesn’t seem worth the cost. I wish this was a $40-$50 entry instead.
WTH happened to this site? You are out of touch. Again.
Despite the review, I have pre-ordered this game and I know I'll enjoy it for what it is. I don't play Yoshi games for challenge, but for relaxation, so I'll probably get some mileage out of this game. It looks really charming and cozy and that's what attracts me to this game. Also, I'm a big Yoshi fan, so I am very biased.
@swedetrap This was my feeling. I always love the idea of a Yoshi game more than the actual games themselves.
This game is clearly ment for the younger audience, and as a cozy game for adults. The review for me gave the impression that this was expected to be like a new 3D Mario plattformer or something in that ballpark.
I havent tried it, but it seems it has minor flaws thats mentioned in the review.. but take it down to 6/10 based on those remarks seems out of place.
@mouseclicker I always find the 2nd opinions useful whether they are similar or not.
If they are similar, then you know not just one person feels that way, and if they are different, then I go back and carefully reread the reviews and make notes that help me decide to purchase or not.
Honestly, why is everyone going nuts over one review they don't agree with it ? It's just ONE review. Other reviews on the internet might be better, so just because NL gave a mediocre review doesn't mean we have to go lynch mob on them. It's there opinion.
@JohnnyMind Gamecentral, a site I read gave it an 8 and they very rarely give any games good reviews lately. I'm taking that as a good sign and I'm glad cos I'd pre ordered.
It's a Yoshi game, it's supposed to be for youngsters and oldsters.
Yoshi has always been easy, but downgrading it because of that? Harsh I feel
@devil76 Good to hear and hope you'll enjoy it, too!
Played it 6 hours total, this review is a mess, as is common for this site lately
I can't say I'm surprised by this review. The trailers have all left me underwhelmed. I considered Woolly and Crafted Worlds as a return to form for the series (which I've been playing since the original), but no high lasts forever. I might check it out on sale one day.
Now now children it's only a game, lets all calm down. Some of you will like it and others will not, oh and others will give it a 6 out of 10 ok.
Nintendo life readers!
Calm down.
Don't cancel your orders.
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book has at the time of writing a respectable 80/100 score on Metacritic based on 60 Critic Reviews:
https://www.metacritic.com/game/yoshi-and-the-mysterious-book/
VGC gave it 5/5.
@FlamingBird The comment sections on this site have been joining the rest of the Internet as far as not always being the friendliest place to be. Luckily there is still a ways to go to equal Twitter and the like. 🙂
Normally the complaints are that "Nintendo Life only gives out 9s", so at least it is different today. 🙂
I like Yoshi’s Story. I was a kid back then, but still. I think I’ll be fine.
Never expected this to be a Yoshi’s Island or a Woolly World, and this will be no Topsy-Turvy. Island DS, or New Island. Even just having good music will elevate this over Crafted World for me. So if this is just another Story, I’m OK with that. I might still like it quite a bit!
@the_beaver 🤗Excellent. Thanks for sharing that. Reviews are sounding more positive as a collective then.
Yoshi is my favorite character in Nintendo's IP, but they've never released a good game for the series. I would absolutely love a bigger, more ambitious title for the series that's aimed more towards older 'kids'.
Also, it's games like this where the pricing really kills the joy. This game and titles like it should be priced at $40, $50 at the absolute most. I can't even begin to see the logic in anyone paying $70 for an intentionally simple, basic, and small game. People can spend their money how they wish, but I feel like that price tag has to play a part in a review. If this game was $40, I feel like the review could be less critical. At $70, it gets what it deserves.
Raging about a review calling another snoozefest Yoshi like they see it is the hill some folks wanna die on apparently…
Yoshi as a series is stuck in a hole. It has no real aspirations beyond quirky presentation, no desire to make something truly anyone can enjoy and get something out of like Kirby is legendary for, let alone an earnest attempt at returning to what made the SNES game a classic.
Thanks! I can skip a game lol. I’ve too many to play right now anyways. The yoshi games haven’t been appealing to me goodness since…super Mario world 2?
The site keeps getting worse year after year.
The old crew is leaving, and people say the editors are bland and unremarkable.
And then there’s this overly harsh reviewing — meh, meh.
Sadly, with a heavy heart, it’s time to look for another site.
P.S. The game is already on its way to me
I'm surprised how offended people are from the get-go by someone not enjoying the game as much as they had hoped they would. It's not like NL are spreading misinformation, the review goes into detail about the highs and lows of their experience. You should always check multiple reviews before voting with your wallet, but then you have to ask what you're looking for in the higher-scoring reviews (do their biases echo your own tastes and reinforce what you personally wanted to hear) 🤔
I think I’m still going to pick it up and form my own opinion. I need something a little more chill busy season starts to ramp up at work.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...