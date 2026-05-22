Inti Creates has today made two announcements for the Switch 2. First up is the announcement of Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 3 - arriving in 2027.

Here's some information about it, along with a look:

"INTI CREATES presents Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 3, the next entry in the high-speed action series! The third entry in the high-flying 2D action series, Luminous Avenger iX 3 sees Copen back in his home world facing a new threat. A mysterious girl appears before him, bringing warnings of otherworldly invaders known as “iX Bearers.” Featuring the same classic 2D action as the previous games, iX 3 ups the intensity with a new weapon: the twin energy swords, “Divide Edge.” iX 3 also brings unprecedented levels of character customization with the “Code Customizer” system, allowing you to build up Copen’s strengths as you see fit, provided you can manipulate the system to your benefit! Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam in 2027!"

Along with this is the announcement of Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. This will be arriving at some point this year.