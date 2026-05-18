It may not be the Christmas Holidays yet, but No Gravity Games is back with a fresh line-up of daily free Switch games.

The 'Pixel Chaos Giveaway' gets underway tomorrow (19th May) and will be sticking around until 24th May, with one No Gravity Games-published title going for free every 24 hours.

Just like the annual 'Switchmas Giveaway', there are a couple of rules to bear in mind with this one. First up, the offer is only available to those with a North American Nintendo account, without parental controls enabled. Then, you'll need to have downloaded at least one game from the No Gravity back catalogue to get the giveaway started.

Things then work on a chain basis, requiring you to pick up the previous day's free game before you can move on to the next. Each game will be subject to a discount for 24 hours after its free period, so you can buy it on the cheap if you happen to miss a day and break the chain.

We'll be updating the following list in the coming days, so you can keep track of each and every freebie in the giveaway:

19th May - TBA

20th May - TBA

21st May - TBA

22nd May - TBA

23rd May - TBA

24th May - TBA

If previous giveaways have taught us anything, it's that the events rarely consist of wall-to-wall quality titles, though the theme this time around is all about "classic-style platformers", so it might be worth checking out if you're keen to beef up this specific section of your Switch library.

Will you be picking up any of the free games in this giveaway? Let us know in the comments.