Nintendo is looking to produce a whopping 20 million Switch 2 consoles during fiscal year 2027, according to a report from Bloomberg.

This number is significantly higher than the 16.5 million unit sales forecast it delivered during its end-of-year financial report. After the company succeeded in shifting 19.86 million consoles during the launch year, the conservative forecast was particularly notable thanks to an upcoming price hike in Japan and the West.

But here's the thing: cast your mind back to the Q2 financial release from Nintendo: the company had originally forecasted 15 million Switch 2 sales during its launch year, and it increased this figure up to 19 million after it became abundantly clear that the console was selling much better than expected. As we've all seen by now, Nintendo managed to surpass its lofty 19-million-unit target.

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So is this just history repeating itself? Is Nintendo's 16.5 million sales forecast the lowest possible estimate? If the report is true and Nintendo is indeed looking to produce 20 million consoles, then it seems likely that it sees potential in surpassing its forecast target once again.

Obviously, with the price increase looming, it's difficult to say exactly how successful the Switch 2 will prove to be this fiscal year; especially since we're so in the dark regarding the games line-up beyond Splatoon Raiders on 23rd July.

So let's say Nintendo announces, oh I don't know, an Ocarina of Time remake, as heavily rumoured. This, along with the 2027 launch of Pokémon Winds & Waves (assuming it lands before the end of March 2027, which is far from guaranteed), could very well prompt the company to review its forecast and increase it back up to around 19 million again.

It's early days yet, and we could really do with a decent Nintendo Direct in the coming weeks to give us an idea of how the second half of the year is going to pan out for the Switch 2.

Ball's in your court, Nintendo. Show us what you got.