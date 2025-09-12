Christmas for Nintendo fans is here once again, folks – yes, it's Direct Day!

It's time to break out your favourite snacks and beverages, because we've got a whopping 60 minutes' worth of announcements and updates to get through together, with lots of goodies planned for both the Switch and Switch 2.

We're expecting to get launch dates for both Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and we reckon Nintendo has a whole bunch of Mario-themed announcements up its sleeve for the plumber's 40th anniversary.

You can check out our full predictions piece while you wait for the show to kick off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 11pm AET – y'know, if you want. Otherwise, feel free to chat amongst yourselves and leave your own predictions.

Most importantly, have fun!