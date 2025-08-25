A Nintendo Direct is reportedly on the way, and it'll be taking place mid-September.

The claim originally came from SwitchForce over on X (formerly Twitter), but VGC has also heard from multiple sources that a presentation is planned for 12th September. If that's the case, it'll be taking place the day before the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

The 12th is a Friday, which is a bit of an unusual day for a Direct, but Nintendo has previously held presentations on the last working day of the week, with the most-recent being an Animal Crossing: New Horizons-focused one in 2021. Others have looked at Super Nintendo World (2020), the Wii U, and a bigger general Direct in 2013.

Plus, besides 2024, Nintendo has held a Direct in September every single year, except last year. So a Direct in September is almost expected. Of course, as always, none of this is confirmed until Nintendo says anything, so remember that healthy pinch of salt!

Nintendo tried to phone in an emergency about the missing Switch 2 games, but they accidentally dialed 912🤷 — SwitchForce (@TheSwitchForce) August 25, 2025

One of the big reveals of this rumoured Direct will likely be Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's release date. The game was recently rated, meaning it's most likely ready. That and the new Hyrule Warriors are the only big 2025 releases waiting on a date.

So, let's wait and see what happens, then.

