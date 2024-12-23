Update []: Just a wee reminder that there's still time to rate your top Switch games of the year ahead of our Top 50 going live on Christmas Day.
To everyone who's scored their favourites already, much obliged! We'll see you again in a couple of days...
Original Story: It's that time of year for reflection, to sit down and take stock of all the wonderful games that released in 2024. A time to stare into the middle distance with a despairing expression wondering how you managed to not play so many great new games this year because the Vampire Survivors DLC continued to suck your free time up like..., well, like a vampire. Yes, it's GOTY time.
As the industry continues to navigate tumultuous waters, with layoffs continuing across the board in game development, publishing, and media, players themselves have once again had an excellent year in terms of great new games to play. Whether large or small, there have been more fantastic things to play than hours in the day for all but the most myopic of gamers.
Switch's eighth year has been packed with greatness, with long-delayed games finally seeing the light of day, and indies stepping up to the plate as they have done throughout the console's life. As in past years, we're assembling our own staff GOTY list here at Nintendo Life, but today we're asking you to rate your favourites for the big one - our dynamic, community-ranked Top 50 Switch games of the year.
Yep, we've got one for every year since 2017, each presenting a sparkling ranked list of Switch games according to their User Ratings in our database. Here's the rundown of past years' winners (click the year to be taken to the corresponding Top 50 list):
- 2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 2019: Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- 2020: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- 2021: Metroid Dread
- 2022: Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- 2023: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Not bad, huh? But what's deserving of the top spot this year? That one's entirely down to you lovely people.
How to rate your Games of the Year 2024
Below you'll find every Switch game we've reviewed this year awarded a 6/10 or higher. To rate any games you've played, registered users can click on the star beside the corresponding title and score it out of 10.
IMPORTANT NOTE: All Switch games released in 2024 are eligible and available to rate via our database.
We've limited the number of games shown below to save you from prodigious amounts of shovelware that's clogged up the eShop this year. However, any game released on Switch is eligible for ratings, so if there's something we didn't review (or just didn't enjoy as much as you did), head to the search bar at the very top of the page and rate it directly on that game's page.
Later in the month, all your ratings will be sorted into the Top 50 Switch games of 2024, one that will still be influenced by User Ratings even once it's live. This means that if a great game launches between now and New Year (hey, they're still coming thick and fast!), it still has every opportunity to make the list should it get sufficient love from NL readers.
As a great man once said, that's more than enough waffle - let's dive right into things...
Thanks for rating the games you've played! We'll be revealing the results soon. Our database should contain every game released in 2024, but please let us know below if anything is missing.
Comments 128
Heck yeah. Shadow Generations game of the year babyyyyyyyyyyy.
Slay The Princess completely enamored me, and comfortably made it's way into my favorite games of all time. I also really liked the TTYD remake.
Besides that, had fun with SMT V: Vengeance, Crow Country and Alisa.
I'd like to rate a few other games, but I've yet to finish Ace Attorney Investigations, and asked for Mario and Luigi and Dragon Quest 3 for Christmas.
Another Code: Recollection.
Huge fan of Cing and never expected the series to return.
This is helpful. There was a couple i forgot to rate. My top 5, for kicks:
GOTY: Moonstone Island (NS)
2. Core Keeper (NS)
3. Devil Blade Reboot (PC)
4. Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection (NS & PC)
5. Animal Well
Mario vs. Donkey Kong is my favourite. Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is a close second.
I like this way of voting.
Thanks for compiling this list! Every year GOTY is difficult - not because there aren’t standout games that I’ve played, but because I can never remember what games I played the year that they came out!
So game of the year… probably Persona 4: Golden. Or maybe Wargroove 2? Oh shoot no I think it’s actually Emio: The Smiling Man! I got one played timely for once!!
It’s also exciting to see a year where I don’t know what would win?? I mean it’s probably Echoes of Wisdom, but I really don’t think it deserves it
@DartMonkey I can't see Library Of Ruina on the list? Is that because of the "invasion" which took place? ☹️ It is one of my GOTY candidates, along with Balatro and Pocket Card Jockey.
did a quick skim of everything i thought to be relevent to look at and the highest ranking i found if for the ***** castlevania collection with 9.0 congrats to konami for their game of the year award lol
Not played many 2024 releases on Switch. It just finished Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and that was magical!
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is easily GOTY even though it’s a remake.
Oh, gosh....
I don't think I have GOTY 2024 from Nintendo Switch.
I already nominated my GOTY 2024 Barbie: Project Friendship PS5 , NOT the Switch version because you already know my reason...
Why there was not even Barbie: Project Friendship exist on Nintendolife & PushSquare game database? 😟
I cannot even give rating for Barbie Project Friendship.
I played this game on PS5 version.
Shiren the Wanderer 6: Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island. 1000%.
Didn't even know there were other Mystery Dungeon games outside of Pokemon until I saw an ad for this game earlier this year. It appears to really be slept on outside of Japan. I haven't had this much fun with an RPG in a very long time.
Well, if talking about the actually new games, not ports and remasters (and remakes too...?), then...
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II [Sys:Celes]! The best new fighting game of 2024, period! It didn't remove any
playable characters from the 1st game! It didn't reuse the same paid DLC characters twice, like TEKKEN 8, KOF XV, and STREET FIGHTER 6! It didn't turn mainstays/regular playable characters into paid DLC ones, like T8, KOF XV, and SF6!
If talking about the ports and remasters...
Fate/stay night REMASTERED is the best remaster of the year! Official English release of the legendary visual novel that spawned a multimedia franchise.
I wish 1000xResist made this list. It’s one of the best narrative efforts I’ve seen on Switch, and it’s by a brand new studio
Huh. The Apollo Justice trilogy is the only brand new release I’ve played this year. Everything else I’ve played were just new to me.
I just finished up Spirit of Justice yesterday. The AJ trilogy is definitely nowhere near as good as the PW trilogy, but I still enjoyed my time with it. AA4 is my favorite out of the 3, but whether I like AA5 over 6 or vice versa, I don’t know yet.
Now it’s time for me to play through the spinoff games.
The games I rated 10 and so are my GOTY candidates are Thousand-Year Door (fixes practically all the issues of the original and is even more charming than it already was thanks to the additions), Unicorn Overlord (haven't finished it, but I'm relatively far into it and I overall love it) and Lost Crown (a couple of parts were frustrating for me personally, but overall an incredible game) - have to mention that there are several games beyond those that I've quite enjoyed and so rated 9 or 8 like Another Code, Bakeru, Freedom Planet 2, Jamboree, Showtime etc.
Anyway, looking forward to reading everyone's picks here in the comments and eventually the results!
My GotY list for games on Nintendo Switch:
1. Balatro
2. Prince of Persia
3. Dragon Quest 3 Remake
4. Mario Party Jamboree
5. Nine Sols
I mean, I could have the Castlevania Dominus Collection go into one of those slots, but it’s a collection of (great) games that were ported, so I’m not having that above actual new games. I’m not finished with Nine Sols yet, so my thoughts are still bouncing a bit. It’s topped Animal Well for sure for me, but I’m not sure where it’ll land in the end of my GotY lists. I did think it might beat PoP for me for a bit, but the ramping difficulty just isn’t as fun to me, personally. It’s still fantastic, but I put fun above challenge for games. Antonblast still has a shot to land in the top 5 for me too, based on that demo.
For overall GotY, I suppose I’ll wait to play Indy, but I think Rebirth is a lock.
Edit: if I were to put old games in my top 5, Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic ties with Balatro. Man, I just played it this morning and was HOOKED. Just like the old days.
A close call between dragon quest and Mario & Luigi brothership.
For me my game of the year is Brothership.
Game brought a big smile on my face.
If it gets a graphical update on the switch 2 i will start again from scratch lol.
Echoes of Wisdom is my GOTY!
Man I've only played 2 of the games on the list, Echoes of wisdom, and Sonic x shadow generations.
@Jhena your voting privileges should be revoked
Game of the year: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
For some reason this game does not get all the love it deserves.
My game of the year is probably Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri. The art and sound perfectly creates the feeling of stepping into another world, and the story gave me kind of a break from my usual otomes. It has a bit of a BL feel in that all the leads are male and there are routes, but they all end in friendship (I saw someone online call this a "brotome" and I love that).
Runners-up for me would be Him, the Smile, & Bloom (an excellent otome, but didn't leave quite as deep an impression as Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri) and Ufouria 2 which was a complete surprise. I love Ufouria, but I bought the sequel thinking it'd be just an only-a-fan-could-love-it kind of deal but found it to be a genuinely good and well-made game.
So many choices, it's hard to choose! Emio The Smilling Man? Mario & Luigi Brothership? Tsukihime Remake? They are my masterpieces of the year, but it's hard to choose!
I don't really remember what all came out this year, and I don't wanna pore through that big list. I guess Zelda was pretty good? Not mind blowing or anything but it was enjoyable.
@Anti-Matter Not sure if trolling or not, but if for real, more power to you. Braver than I to play that.
But against Shiren 6, not a chance haha.
My favourite nintendo thing this year was the grand festival in splatoon 3. Probably doesn't count but it's my nintendo goty.
@Vyacheslav333 Under Night II was and still is excellent indeed! That's a brilliant and great looking fighter on the Switch which I absolutely love to play, and I'd be happy with it winning.
I did not play lots of different 2024-specific Switch games it seems, but for me Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is my favourite. It's an incredibly well-polished remake of the original game that I also loved - but with all the quality of life improvements that make it fun for just about everyone. It looks and sounds great as well. And even the box art of the physical edition is exactly like it was in the early eighties - they put a lot of love and care in this game and it shows. GOTY!
Unicorn Overlord and Balatro are excellent on Switch for me as well, but are slightly lower on my short list. Still these are awesome games alright.
Need to do this a bit later into 2025 when we’ve had a chance to play these. I’m looking forward to fantasian but I’m playing Ys X now.
Echoes of Wisdom, Unicorn Overlord, Neva, Paper Mario... I'm sure I'm forgetting stuff, but those are the big ones!
It is kind of weird that everywhere does GOTY lists in December and not January when all the games for the previous year and have been released and people have had a chance to play them.
@Inc It used to be more common, but every outlet wants to be first to have their list, so it comes earlier and earlier.
Kind of a weak year, IMO. I'd go with Unicorn Overlord (hope people don't forget about it, I know it was a while ago) or Slay the Princess.
@Nailz
Hehe, no thanks! Did you have a bad time with the games I voted for?
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown wins the year for me, but The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a close second.
So far my favorites are remakes/remasters with Dragon Quest III 2D-HD and Paper Mario the Thousand Year Door. If remade games don't count, I'm leaning on Balatro at the moment, but I'm gonna have to deep dive into this list before I pick one.
My favorite though this year was definitely DQ III.
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
Only played three games that came out this year: Animal Well, Penny's Big Breakaway, and Pokémon TCG Pocket. And of those, my GOTY was Penny! It's got a great, fun atmosphere and tight controls that make flying through levels fun and exciting. I played it on PC, though; I played Animal Well on Switch. It's an excellent experience as well, though I won't pick it back up for a while, I think.
EDIT: I also played Toree's Panic Pack. It was fun but not a GOTY contender.
@KY502ShinyHunter
I'm really serious with my words.
Yes, I really played Barbie Project Friendship but on PS5 version.
Too bad, both Nintendolife and PushSquare still haven't registered Barbie Project Friendship in their game database nor even gave a fair review about that game. 😟
New Barbie games especially on PS5 is really means a lot for me, the sign that Barbie games still have their audiences.
For me, the only real highlight is TTYD. Even though it's a remake, I missed out on the original. I now understand why it's held in such high regard, as it's in my top 5 of all-time favourite games.
It makes up for a rather lacklustre year for Switch, tbh. I had high hopes for EoW, but despite the high production values and fun mechanics, I found it to be too short and easy to be truly memorable.
Looking forward to MP4 next year. This generation is going out with a bang.
The only game from this year that I have played is Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Wave 2 : Side Order lol...
Honestly? Princess Peach: Showtime!. Sure, it was easy, but that wasn't the point. It was delightful, it was dramatic, the dialogue was surprisingly well-written, the pacing of each level was beautiful, it was constantly exciting and new... The only slight disappointment was the final boss and a villain who could have had an interesting reveal (she had a mask! It was emphasised she had a mask! What if it was Bowser Jr. or something!) but those are basically givens for Nintendo games in this era.
Echoes of Wisdom was fantastic, it just had too much of that modern Nintendo writing (unemotional and objective speech that makes it feel like characters are just there to give you quests) to really work for a story-based RPG. Also one of my big problems with TOTK as opposed to BOTW: BOTW's dialogue felt like characters, TOTK's felt like quest-givers or information-spouters.
I played a ton of games this year, but most are back log, lol. Still catching up!
My favorite has got to be Metal Slug Tactics. Played it on Steam Deck but it really has had a hold on me. The first new game I've bought in some time where I put over 10 hours in in a month (which is a LOT for me, I've been playing Persona 5 Royal for a year and am only 40 hours in).
Fun gameplay, good art design, nice references and replayability. Easily a 10/10 at $25 (now if we were talking any game, my goty would be FF7 Rebirth)
Yars Rising for me. I had so much fun with that one.
But there are also a lot of games I haven’t played yet.
2 10/10 games are missing from this list: Master Key and Rise of the Golden Idol. C’mon Nintendolife, at least put out reviews for these gems!
Mine is Echoes of Wisdom, but, to be fair, that and Peach Showtime are the only new releases I've played this year (though that may change after Christmas).
Dear NLife, these lists are soooo long. Please make a two-step voting with this long list, and the top 50 are on a short list to decide the final order. I‘ve got just enough patience to select my favorite 10 out of the 50 games in the short list.
@Lofoten some reason? shallow dungeons, boring combat system, awful UI, and more...these are not just some reason
For someone who plays mostly first-party, it's been a decisively meh Nintendo year for me. Yes, Paper Mario is absolutely fantastic, but I REALLY don't want to consider remakes/remasters/ports as GOTY material. That one was already my GOTY in 2004. Many of Nintendo's first party games let me down this year. Peach Showtime, Zelda Echoes and most of all Mario & Luigi: Brothership.
That just leaves Super Mario Party Jamboree for me. Mario Party's redemption is finally complete! It's jam-packed with content, I love the Pro Rules and the game actually looks and plays great.
It's OK. I know this is just the calm before the Switch 2 storm...
I only got 3 games from this year and have been focusing on other years.
*****************
Personal 2024 GOTY - Cat Quest III, rated 9/10
Other 2024 games
Added a day later - Elsie - 8/10 - Amazing game. Removed my hatred of platforming games.
Prince of Persia the Lost Crown - 8/10
Voidwrought - 8/10. (First time being thoroughly mislead by a demo. Interesting experience)
****************
Other games bought this year and rated 9/10 or higher, that did not come out this year.
(9) Swordship - Crazy, turn-your-brain-off fun.
(9 ) Archvale - deliciously challenging with great music
(9) Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK - Copen Rocks
(9) Contra Anniversary Collection - brutal but distinctly fun
(9) Gal*Gun Double Peace - unexpectedly relaxing.
(10) Astral Ascent - Perfection, best Roguelite experience ever.
(9) Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - Overturned my expectations.
Haha, just listing these games puts a silly smile on my face. Good times ❤︎♥︎❤︎
The only Switch game I bought this year was Pikmin 4, which I loved and played to completion. Otherwise, this has been a backlog year, which I've also enjoyed very much. Hopefully get Mario Party Jamboree or Echoes of Wisdom in the next couple of months.
This was a quiet year for first party games but I decided to vote for Echoes of Wisdom, it was a nice surprise coming off of the major release of 2023. My 2nd was Splatoon 3 side order because it was so fun to see one of my favourite series branch into new genres (hoping Nintendo does this again in Splatoon 4). With Switch 2 coming out soon I anticipate next year will hold all the big announcements for future games. Right now I’m looking forward to Xenoblade X and Metroid Prime 4 and in the far future Splatoon 4.
Mysims for the win
Brother Ship is my game of the year
Balatro.
Looks like you are the joker.
For me this is a lack luster year but it's the end of the switch's life. I don't feel any first party Nintendo game really deserves GOTY, especially when you compare it to the other titles. Maybe I a forgetting a game, idk. And I haven't played enough of the third party games either.
Personally I don't think remakes/remasters should be considered.
My guess would be Shen megami tense V vengeance?
Last year's 2023 GOTY for me was Gravity Circuit, a really fun Mega Man (Zero) clone. My actually favorite game I played that year was Pikmin 2 through Wii U Virtual Console.
My 2024 GOTY will probably end up being Sonic x Shadow Generations, though I played it on Series S. Not only does it have a good version of one of the best, cleanest Sonic games, it came with a great new game/expansion. Might be better than Sonic Frontiers (my 2022 GOTY), tho I'm still wanting to say I like that game more as a whole personally. Definitely liked it better than Superstars (which was still a fine game). Gave it a 8 for switch cause of weaker performance, but I might give it a 9 otherwise.
...Buuuut, my favorite game I've played this year will most certainly be Oneshot World Machine Edition on Switch. One of the most, if not, THE most incredible game experience I've ever had. Like, I'm pretty sure that game made me lose my appetite for a week. That's how incredible and surreal the game was (and I've played Majora's Mask). Definitely in my top 10 or 5 favorite games ever.
Will say more about my other 2024 favorites and others at some point later in the year or at the beginning of the next.
2024 has been a hugely surprising year for me in terms of ‘expectations vs reality’…. And my final GOTY year list leans much more into the Indie space than previous years.
2020 was Hades, 2021 was Returnal, 2022 was Elden Ring and last year 2023 was Baldurs 3. I kind of expected to love all those games, and genuinely was delighted with them all.
2024 though…. I feel like the AAA space is becoming a bit of a hive of homogeneity - with more developers leaning towards ‘sure fire’ tropes and safe bets… assumedly to support yielding enough sales to justify the huge budgets. I’m really yearning to be fed something new, or something I’ve seen before but with a unique twist.
Therefore my top 3 list for 2024:
1) Balatro - as a poker player myself, and a lover of Spire, this game blew me away.
2) Nine Sols - plays like 2D Sekiro…. Which is great as Sekiro is my favorite From game
3) Lorelei & The Laser Eyes - like Resident Evil and Myst had a baby..! A must play for any P&C adventure gamers who want a challenge. Got this on a whim after seeing the Game Awards nomination and also reading the interview with the devs on this site
Honorable mentions - Tekken 8 (release version, before MTX elements for their claws in)…. Prince of Persia Lost Crown (criminally good, I wish Ubi would invest more resource in games like this instead of shutting down studios!)…. Hades2 (early access but still amazing)…. Erdtree (somewhat disappointing but still time well spent)
My votes are what I bought this year. More than I have bought in a single year within owning a Switch, and probably the most hours I have put in within a single year too!
TTYD: 10
Sonic X Shadow Generations: 9
Mario VS DK: 9
Peach Showtime: 8
Mario and Luigi Brothership: 7
Echoes of Wisdom is not only the best game of this year, but the best Zelda game ever made.
I haven't bought a single 2024 game this year.
I've picked up a load of games from previous years on sale and also have quite a few 2024 games on my wishlist.
Marvel Vs Capcom collection tempted me but Capcom games are always ridiculously overpriced at launch and then at least half price within a year. I may pick up Pizza Tower or Nine Sols before the end of the year.
I buy most games on sale months (or years) after release so I need to remember which other games I played actually came out in 2024 😅 Probably some more 8/10s, but I think I only had the two games in the 9-10 range.
@NINTELDRITCH Great choices! 😀
@Lofoten Agreed, Echoes of Wisdom is under-rated.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is my GOTY
Many good games this year: Megaton Musashi, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Yakuza Kiwami, Gundam Breaker 4, Prince of Persia: Lost Crown, Castlevania DS, Tomb Raider and Soul Reaver Collections, Pizza Tower and more.
Not sure the order: Zelda, prince of Persia, nine sols (halfway through could change), mario party jamboree, tmnt splintered fate. Don't think I had any tens this year.
Why is there Pokemon TCG Pocket? I think it was not released on Switch?
Looks like another Zelda win.
Think the only game I played that released this year was Little Kitty Big City, and that was only because of Game Pass. I guess PTCGP too but there's so little gameplay to it I'm not sure it counts. Everything else was keeping up with F2P games or going through the back catalog.
@Griffyn I had just come down to the comments to say exactly this!
Looking at this list made me realize I havent bought one game which came out this year for the Switch. Only game I bought it DQ11. Im considering Mario Party Jamboree for the holidays though but yeah, this year has been pretty dry for me on the Nintendo front.
@Anti-Matter any nintendo games you liked at all this year, you know this being a nintendo centric site...I'm sure my little pony or something came out in your wheel house
@rvcolem1
There is no My Little Pony A Zephyr Heights Mystery on Nintendolife / PushSquare game database. 😟
I can't even rate that My Little Pony game.
Bzzzt put a big smile on my face, it took me back to how I felt playing Manic Miner on the C64 in 1984, and it’s such a beautiful looking and challenging game.
monkey ball rumble is my goty
Sorry ... I'm one of those with a bunch of 2024 games sitting on the shelf ... none of them I've started yet, and proud of it 😅
Let me tell you how bad my 2024 was, gaming-wise.
My GOTY has to be either Banjo-Tooie (NSO version) or the re-release of Zero The Kamikaze Squirrel.
Runner-ups: The Exit 8 and Q2 Humanity.
Voting on all I’ve played I’d say it’s been indie hit after indie hit for me on Switch with Freedom Planet 2, Arranger & Neva being my personal 10/10’s. Only Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom reached this same level of enjoyment for me from a first party dev.
Would love to vote on Jamboree, Brotherhood and the like, but not had the chance to sit and play these titles yet.
Thousand-Year Door and Emio are really the only things coming to mind. Most 2024 games I played were kind of, "Eh, it's okay," at best, those and, on a non-Switch front, Silent Hill 2 and Astro Bot were the only ones I was really in love with.
My personal GOTYs this year:
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Unicorn Overlord
Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Ys X Nordics
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak
SMT V: Vengeance
Mario & Luigi: Brothership
Dragon Quest III HD-2D
One Piece Odyssey
Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes
Darkest Dungeon II
Eiyuden Chronicle
Still need to play Fantasian, Another Code, Farmagia, Mario Party Jamboree, Peach Showtime, Yakuza Kiwami, Stray, Fairy Tail 2, Bayond Good & Evil and Monster Hunter Stories remasters etc. Has been a pretty great year for good old Switch overall, imo.
@prw_88 I completely agree with this. There weren’t any releases that had a true “GOTY” feeling. Hopefully next year will be more exciting!
Unicorn Overlord is my pick. Romancing Saga 2 also an honorable mention.
I played a lot of different game this year and most of the recent First party releases I think I’m just waiting on those to go on sale, don't seem like games worth rushing to get for full price.
I usually have my own personal game of the year awards with myself and a friend. We rate all games we played throughout the year no matter the year they came out. My nominations list is:
Super Mario wonder
Fire emblem engage
Star ocean 2 the second story R
13 sentinels
Paper Mario the thousand year door
Octopath traveler 2
Voice of cards: the forsaken maiden
I played non switch non Nintendo games too but none were on this list this year. Yes, most of these games did not come out this year but that just goes to show you that 2024 for Nintendo for me wasn’t that great. Although I want to play emio, I will hold off on it. Echoes of wisdom is something I have to get later even though I know I won’t like the game much so it won’t get goty from me regardless lol. Super Mario party jamboree is good but definitely not the best Mario party game.
After looking at my list, paper Mario the thousand year door wins game of the year to me. Just such an amazing game done even better somehow. Not a single weakness in that game to me. There are some close runner ups like 13 sentinels or octopath 2 but they had some problems in certain areas where it kept from being my game goty. Well every game on that list besides paper Mario is a close runner up though 😂
@dartmonkey Should probably add Arco and, as noted elsewhere, 1000xResist to the list - two of the most highly rated indies of the year. Absolutely not expecting you guys to catch everything, but they’re worth a spot on the list. Arco could make top ten, tbh.
My backlog is so big, I am still catching up on 2021, so I have barely scraped these. But 2024 was really not bad.
@Yalloo Lol. Why are you proud of it?
@FishyS Glad you enjoyed Echoes : )
Did you try Brothership or is it not in your considerations?
@Lightsiyd I was tempted by Brothership but after reading all the somewhat negative reviews and discussion about it I decided to get Jamboree instead. I was curious about your comment on Voidwrought.. I enjoyed the demo but was waiting for a sale to buy the full game; is the demo super misleading about the gameplay?
Hi @dartmonkey, there were a handful of games I enjoyed this year that do not appear on the list:
Didn't play a whole lot of new games this year and only one of them was on my switch, but here's the list.
GOTY - Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (9)
Has one of the best stories ever told in video games/ maybe even ever, and all the jank associated with the remakes (due to them coming from the 80s tbf) is completely gone.
2. Unicorn Overlord (9)
Incredibly fun and addictive tactics game. The fact that I had dedicated multiple nights to just optimizing my team comps and ai is a ringing endorsement for how in depth you can get.
Between this, Triangle Strategy, and Engage, strategy games are in a really good place right now.
3. Zenless Zone Zero (7) Not on switch
Gacha game with a really fun combat system, a surprising amount of gameplay variety outside of the combat, and playable characters that actually feel meaningfully distinct from each other. I've played it every single day since release with a total of 350hrs clocked in so far, obviously I'm going to have a high opinion of it. But, like I said before, it IS a gacha game, buyer beware.
4. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (7)
I haven't finished this one yet but it's basically just a better looking version of the SFC remake with most of the content retained, and a little bit of new content. Seems quite a bit easier too (playing on Draconian Quest btw) but that could just be because I over-optimized expecting a greater challenge than I'm currently getting. I'm ranking it just above where I ranked the SFC remake for now.
5. Stellar Blade (7) Not on switch
High marks for the super fun combat and enemy variety, and a crazy amount of unlockable costumes / cosmetics for the main protagonist. World traversal is a bit jank and the story is a drag but otherwise I'd say its a pretty.......... stellar........ game.
6. Granblue Fantasy Relink (7) Not on Switch
Super addictive action RPG / Monster Hunter-lite with a gargantuan cast of characters. Story is nothing to write home about but there are some really awesome set pieces within it. Everything after the story is pure uncut MH crack cocaine and I had a hard time putting it down. Good stuff.
Wanna try and get to some more stuff before the year ends but ultimately I'd say this is a preeeeety handsome lineup.
Oh, and for the memes
Silent Hill: The Short Message (3)
Pathetic walking simulator wearing the second most iconic horror franchise as a mask to feign validity. Story and themes have all the subtlety of a brick house falling on top of you. Suicide hotline unironically pops up every 20 mins like this game's childish storytelling is really so deep and moving it would heal your depression. ***** off.
Horror segments are the same everytime, you run through maze-like hallways from some walmart brand PT monster. Feels like an afterthought, like they forgot they were making a horror game 85% in and threw together some boring ass chase sequence and copy/pasted it four times for each chapter. The game is free, I'll grant it that much, but it's seriously not worth the time.
The correct answer is World of Goo 2.
@dartmonkey
Please add Barbie Project Friendship and My Little Pony A Zephyr Heights Mystery on game database.
@Jhena Banana Rumble is definitely one of my top games this year. The new update added a lot of content too.
Nothing for me. Will instead go with Hamster’s rerelease of RIOT
Top games that I played on the Switch this year would be:
1. Zelda Echoes of Wisdom - Just a really fun 2D Zelda game with tons of creativity.
2. Famicom Detective Club: Emio the smiling man - a dark story that had me shocked near the end.
3. Unicorn Overlord: a fun call back to classic strategy games and put tons of hours into this one.
4. Paper Mario the thousand year door: first time I ever played this one and I understand why people love it. Truely a timeless classic.
5. Another Code Recollection:
An underrated gem that had a lot of heart put into this remake of games. The story of Ashley was really interesting and I enjoyed it.
Paper Mario TTYD
PART 1:
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: 9.5/10 - A solid remaster, but for as much as it fixes from the original, it also introduces problems unique to this version. The GameCube original is my favorite game of all-time, but I don't know if I can confidently say the remake is the definitive version.
Bakeru: 8/10 - The game is bursting with charm, personality, and whimsy. I loved exploring all the Japanese prefecture and learning new details about Japan. The character designs and world are a visual delight. Tons of content, too--the game just keeps going and going. However, the gameplay gets quite repetitive and tedious after a while.
Penny's Big Breakaway: 8/10 - Similar to Bakeru, it's a delightful world filled with charming characters and creative levels, but there were elements of the gameplay I found a bit tedious and frustrating.
The Plucky Squire: 7.5/10 - Same as Penny's Big Breakaway and The Plucky Squire--delightful visuals that elicit a childlike sense of wonder, but the gameplay is a bit shallow and I really had to force myself to keep playing to the end, despite it being rather short.
Astro Bot: 9/10 - As far as linear 3D platformers go, this one is better than Sackboy and even Super Mario 3D World. Like Smash Bros., it doesn't feel like shameless product placement but a genuine celebration of the games industry. As someone who has played countless 3D platformers, it doesn't do anything I haven't seen multiple times already before (except for the mouse level, which is incredible), but it's still a solid time and one of the year's highlights.
PART 2:
Princess Peach Showtime: 7/10 - I can appreciate this game as another example of the "Mario Mandates" being lifted. Peach gets her first starring role in almost 20 years, and there's a host of new characters including an original antagonist. The bosses were pretty cool. But, the gameplay is very basic and nothing we haven't seen before. It's a mostly inoffensive game, but it irks me that Nintendo could have asked GoodFeel to a new Wario Land instead. This is possibly the studio's weakest game to date.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: 8.5/10 - Like Princess Peach, Nintendo put one of their female leading ladies in the spotlight, but to better results here. The largest 2D Zelda to date, I couldn't put the game down as I explored the map and met NPC's with unique side quests. Lots of good ideas here that I'm sure will set a new standard moving forward for 2D Zelda. But to address the elephant in the room, the Echoes kind of ruin the combat, imo. I respect that they tried something different, but I don't want hands-off combat like this ever again.
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: 9/10: I know this is a very generous port for a rather barebones and overpriced port of a game that doesn't even look that much better. But I genuinely enjoy LM2 a lot--more than most people. Yeah, it suffers a bit from the Mario restrictions that were pervasive at the time, and the linearity isn't ideal. But, this game has the most fun and challenging combat in the whole series.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong: 9/10 - Again, some may say this is too generous, but I really enjoyed my time with the game. It's great to see a Mario vs DK that doesn't suck again. Sorry, Minis. The game looks gorgeous, and while it's pretty short and can be beaten in a day, I appreciate the extra couoke of worlds they added.
Super Mario Party Jamboree: 9/10 - Part of me wants to give this game a lower score because it's not what I wanted. Like Splatoon 3, I don't think this game needed to exist and could have been DLC. But, I can't deny that I've had a ton of fun with the game. It's not the best Mario Party, and I have my gripes with it. This isn't the strongest selection of minigames we've ever seen, but these are some of the best boards. A great time.
PART 3
Mario & Luigi Brothership: 8/10 - Like The Plucky Squire, this game was honestly a bit of a chore to finish. I'm happy this game exists after so many years without an original new Mario RPG with original characters and a story. The trifecta of this, TTYD, and Super Mario RPG will go down as one of the most hype moments of the entire Switch for me.
But, it has a myriad of problems. The story isn't particularly interesting until the final act. Island-hopping and connecting them to the mainland is an awesome concept, but in execution, every island feels very video-gamey and not like a real, lived-in place. A lot of the writing is also cringe and not funny. The music is solid despite not having Yoko Shimomira. The load times between battles and upon entering buildings really bog the game down though. I won't be revisiting this game every couple years like Superstar Saga, I can tell you that.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: 9/10 - Honestly, I'm not much of a metroidvania guy. The genre frustrates me to no end, as I always end up getting lost and do a lot of tedious backtracking. But like Metroid Dread, this is a rare example of a metroidvania that I was able to complete because it really resonated with me. The game looks absolutely stunning. I can definitely see the Rayman DNA the studio brought to this one. I still found it more tedious than Metroid Dread and don't know if I see myself revisiting it--not even for the DLC--but I had a great time while it lasted.
I haven't played much of Dragon Quest III yet unfortunately, so I won't be reviewing that game. But yeah, otherwise, I think that's pretty much it for my 2024 games!
I hardly touched Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, but that's because it just wasn't compelling to me at all. NES Remix but with the best parts of that game removed. A 7/10 would probably be fair, though.
Overall, I'd give Nintendo, and the games industry as a whole, an 8/10 or B- this year. It could've been better, but I'm perfectly content. A really solid final year before a new console, and 2025 is already lined up to be pretty great as well for the OG Switch.
Voted for Animal Well, PoP, Castlevania and SMTVV (despite still feeling miffed about the release ethics, I can't deny that it is a great game). Also Natsu Mon, since I may be the only person who bought it.
Nine Sols for me. Such and underrated and unheralded game. Excellent combat and beautiful art. Tetris Forever is a close second. Still need to play Balatro. Happy gaming everyone!!
It’s Unicorn Overlord for me
@Jiggies
Cool, maybe I should play it again to try the new content. Thanks for telling me.
@Lightsiyd Ah well, maybe I'm partly joking. I've still got plenty of games from 2023 and before keeping me busy. Makes me happy seeing all those great games waiting for me there and knowing I've got so many more great times ahead thanks to these 😅 Didn't mean to startle you 😁
@Yalloo Haha, that's a cool situation to be in. I don't have much of a backlog myself. Cheers!!
@FishyS The demo is misleading about the pacing of the game - it's much slower-paced than is shown in the demo. The game also feels relatively empty in terms of upgrades over time - you do get a lot of upgrades, but you can only use very few from start to finish. You can think of it like being limited to using 3 charms in the entirety of Hollow Knight.
To summarise, the game is very engaging and will keep you playing provided you don't mind the challenging bosses, but not actually very fun. The demo gave me the impression of a 9, but the game itself is an 8. Playing it for me felt like being a hungry kid who hadn't eaten all day, but only being allowed a few spoonfuls of soup despite being surrounded by a delicious banquet. It might feel different for you based your preferences. What comments about Brothership gave you a negative impression?
Can only really vote for little kitty big city, stray and echoes of wisdom. Thought stray and echoes were excellent. Minor gripes around controls and menu scrolling aside
Went back and replayed BotW and TotK to decide once and for all which is better and had to go with TotK. That’s my sad gaming year summarised. 3 kids and a busy job. Adulting sucks
Man. The weebs are really good at ballot stuffing to get their anime games to win.
I can't see Echoes of Wusdom on the list.
1. NES World Championship
2. Mario & Luigi: Brothership
3. Democracy 4
4. F1 Manager 24
5. Hitman: Blood Money
Overall probably the weakest year for Nintendo this decade but that’s more of a testament to how good we have it overall. Honestly except for a few heavy hitters 2021-2030 is already shaping up to be the best decade from Nintendo.
And yes the decade didn’t start with 202 there is no year 0.
Potionomics isn't on the list, but it did release on Switch this year.
@KY502ShinyHunter Here here for Shiren 6! Never heard of the series either, and when I tried it I realized that a lot of what I've been wishing from games the last few years of my life is exactly what the game brings.
Wait, you haven't reviewed Caravan Sandwitch?
That's a travesty. And now nobody's going to vote for it. Definitely my GOTY out of the new releases on Switch this year.
Balatro followed closely by Echoes of Wisdom for me.
Not having much money this year has me hoping I get several games for Christmas:
Unicorn Overlord
Marvel Vs Capcom Collection
Dragon Quest III 2D-HD
Mario and Luigi Brothership
@CupidStunt It is in the "T" section since the full title is "The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom".
Based on my scores and time played, my GOTY would be NES World Championships.
Echoes of Wisdom, easily!
@CupidStunt its there! I just gave it a 10/10.
@Anti-Matter @JJtheTexan @Krull @Ooyah All those games are already in the database - you'll just need to search for them manually at the very top of the page.
@LinktotheFuture They put it under T. That is why I couldn't find it. Is it an American thing to include the word 'The' when listing something alphabetically?
I think Prince of Persia takes it for me so far. I believe it's the only 9 I gave out to a game released this year.
From a 1st party perspective I think my vote actually goes to Emio. Although it's got flaws and is somewhat antiquated in design I found this was a more bold and surprising release from Nintendo than Echoes of Wisdom which was a great time but didn't land as well as I'd hoped.
I intend to pick up 1000x resist, Animal Well, Lorelei and maybe Unicorn Overlord from this year so they might retrospectively take my favourite slot
Also looking forward to playing PM: TTYD and Dominus but I don't think I'd count them as contenders.
Oooo. I’m very keen to choose my game of the year. I just want to make sure I choose the right one and I’m not quite ready today.
@dartmonkey
Thanks.
I have voted the games I requested before. 😊
Btw, I voted Barbie: Project Friendship with score 10/10.
@CupidStunt It is done both ways, just to make things more complicated. 🙂
Lorelei, Prince of Persia, Balatro.
All totally different genres and all great.
Gravity Circuit probably the best game that I played all year though even though it's a 2023 game.
Iron Meat very good also - best contra game since contra.
Stray or Jamboree
SNK x Capcom is missing! 8/10
My games of the year were the games from previous years I got for like 4 bucks. 😎
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...