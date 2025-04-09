Guide Nintendo Switch 2: Launch Games - All Day One Releases Every game coming to Switch 2 on launch day

The question is, where does it rank among Nintendo's previous day-one attempts? Console launches aren't all Mario, Zelda and Wii Sports, you know and, looking back at every other Nintendo launch line-up, Switch 2 might be up there with the best of them.

But we want to hear what you lovely lot think. We're sure that a learned bunch like yourselves will remember every launch title since the mid-80s, but just in case you need a refresher (heck, we did), we have listed 'em all from the NES to the Switch 2. We've kept the following limited to the consoles' North American launch line-ups for tidiness, but we'll point out any notable additions in Europe and Japan as we go.

So, which of these comes out on top?

Nintendo Entertainment System

Some very big hitters to start things off there, with Duck Hunt, Super Mario Bros. and Excitebike headlining. Heck, the fact that they all came from Nintendo is quite the feat, too. Sure, the majority of them might not be all that astonishing, but it's a hell of a way to come out of the gate swinging.

Japan's Famicom release included none of the above, but it did launch with Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Jr. and Popeye, so that's something.

Game Boy

A lot smaller and far less influential of a line-up, but it does have Tetris, so move that up or down your scale as you please.

Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Having Super Mario World, Pilotwings and F-Zero right from the jump is an impressive play, but there's nothing much else to chew on. The European version also added Super Tennis, but that's no all-timer.

Virtual Boy

... We won't dwell on this one. Mario Tennis debuted, at least?

Nintendo 64

Wow, one of the most influential games of all time and... Super Mario 64. We're joking, but it was slim pickings for the NA N64 launch line-up. Cruis'n USA was almost part of that launch too, before it failed to meet Nintendo's standards and was pulled. It arrived later, at least...

The likes of Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire and Turok would make the European launch roster, but even then, it's a short list for one of the Big N's most fondly remembered consoles.

Game Boy Color

Backwards compatibility obviously helped with the appeal of the GBC's launch line-up, because without replaying some oldies, the list of new releases is pretty slim.

Game Boy Advance

Say what you will about the specifics, but the GBA launch line-up is pretty stacked. There are an awful lot of ports, it's true, but you can't tell us that seeing the likes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 and Super Mario Advance running on that tiny handheld isn't impressive.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Japanese and European launches also landed Kuru Kuru Kururin, and if you've played that on NSO, you know it's a gem.

GameCube

At the time, Luigi's Mansion seemed like the strangest title to launch a console with, but it's grown into one of our favourite series from the Big N. Six separate sports titles is certainly a move (and a sign of a changing demographic), but it's difficult to be too snarky when our beloved Rogue Squadron II is sitting right there.

The European release also added the likes of Sonic Adventure 2: Battle, Pac-Man World 2 and ESPN International Winter Sports.

DS

On paper, a new Metroid Prime and 3D Mario make for a dynamite launch line-up. In practice, First Hunt and Mario 64 DS really aren't the cream of the crop.

The European and Japanese releases also included Rayman DS, Pokémon Dash and WarioWare Touched!

Wii

Ah, the age of the movie tie-in. Despite the cash grabs, the Wii did launch with Twilight Princess and Wii Sports — the latter of which might just be one of the most iconic launch titles of all time.

3DS

There's a decent amount of fun in the above list, but no real killer apps. Thank goodness for DS backwards compatibility, hey? It's no wonder Nintendo launched the Ambassador Program shortly afterwards...

Wii U

New Super Mario Bros. U was a nice addition, ZombiU was a fine display of the GamePad's features, and Nintendo Land was one of the best games on the console. Sure, everything else is a bit naff, but it's a shame this cadence died out so quickly.

Switch

One of the greatest games of all time, a couple of little gimmicks, and a beloved indie don't make for a bad launch line-up, we'll admit. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey were real killers a few months later, but we're looking at day one only here, people.

Switch 2

Ports, first-party newbies and 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' rereleases. It makes for quite the day-one line-up, no?

So, come on then, it's time to vote! Which Nintendo console do you think had the best launch line-up? You can make your choice in the following poll, but be sure to head to the comments afterwards to let us know what you picked.