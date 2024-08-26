Here we go! Nintendo has announced that an Indie World showcase will be heading our way tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27th, 2024 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / Xpm CEST. Not only that, but it will be immediately followed up by a Partner Direct!
From the announcement, we know the showcase will last roughly 40 minutes, bringing us news and announcements about indie games and third-party titles heading to Switch this year. Nintendo quickly followed up the announcement with clarification that the Nintendo Switch's "successor" won't be making an appearance.
Of course, we will be livestreaming the event right here on Nintendo Life so you can watch along with us and we can soak up the surprises together.
As for what'll be included in this one, we'll just have to wait and see! Our best guess: err, a bunch of indies and third-party games... Heh. There are loads of great-looking titles out there waiting for more details like The Plucky Squire, Mina The Hollower, Vikings on Trampolines, and Rift of the NecroDancer that we'd love to see show up. Still, the best appearances are always the ones that catch us off guard, so we've got our fingers crossed for something unexpected!
Guess the next Direct is in September! People are going crazy over this announcement and think this means there’s gonna be a Switch Successor reveal in September, but I don’t think that’s what’s going on. Last year there was a smaller Direct in late August before the general Direct in September. We’re probably seeing something similar here. I’d say that this is just getting the 3rd party stuff out of the way for a September Direct and then possibly an October Switch Successor reveal.
Anyways please give us Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC!
Silksongless. It'll definitely be there.
Indie and partner showcase…
I wonder what remaining 3rd parties are there to port. Cloud versions?
Intelligent Systems is technically not owned by Nintendo and thus a partner...right?
There might be a chance for the rumored FE4 remake?
I'm just coping at this point, aren't I?
Every time you think you can predict Nintendo's next move, they chuck something like this at you XD
This sounds like it'll be a fantastic time! I've always held a soft spot for Indie Worlds so seeing a new one of those alongside a Partner Showcase is a great surprise. Gonna continue on my eternal 'Ace Attorney 7 is gonna happen eventually guys I swear' delusions once again for this 🥲
Unless they do a 1st party direct, I guess this is our big push for the holiday releases. I also doubt we'll get much in the way of surprise announcements. Given the state of the industry, I'm probably more excited by the indie releases right now. The AAA studios got too big and now they're laying off so many developers.
LEVEL 5!!! DROP A NEW LAYTON TRAILER AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!!!
Y'all know what time it is.
MySims port is being announced then. Plus Sonic footage, Epic Mickey, FC2025, plus a few third party ports in the run up to Christmas 🎄
So the Switch 2 reveal is in September huh?
I could be wrong. But September is the usual time for directs (and I’m counting partner showcases as directs). Them moving it forward to late August suggests they have something else planned for September.
@Fizza you do realize Investigations Collection hasn’t even come out yet right?
They probably will wait until that game is out.
