LEGO and The Pokémon Company have finally lifted the lid on the upcoming LEGO Pokémon sets, which were teased last year, and they're coming on the most appropriate day imaginable — 27th February 2026.

Three sets have been announced, with a fourth available as a special gift when you purchase directly from LEGO in-store and online with the priciest set. And oh boy, is the big one pricey.

There's also a fifth set, exclusive to LEGO Insiders: a miniature Pokémon Center which you can get by spending 2,600 points.

You can add the three main sets of the sets to your wishlist right now on the LEGO website and The Pokémon Center, but we'll run-down everything you need to know about each one:

Eevee

£54.99 / €59,99 / $59.99

587 pieces

Hidden easter egg that is related to Eevee's multiple evolutions

Stands over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall when arranged in standard configuration

Pikachu and Poké Ball

£179.99 / €199,99 / $199.99

2,050 pieces

Pikachu has posable ears and limbs and can be put in battle stance or resting pose

Measures over 13.5 in. (35 cm) tall, 10.5 in. (26 cm) wide and 15.5 in. (39 cm) deep with stand when arranged in standard configuration

Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise

£579.99 / €649,99 / $649.99

6,838 pieces

All three Kanto starter Pokémon are posable and standable on their own

The figures (Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise) stand over 9 in. (23 cm), 8 in. (20 cm) and 7 in. (18 cm) tall respectively when arranged in standard configuration

Kanto Region Badge Collection

Gift With Purchase from LEGO or Pokémon Center (with Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise)

from LEGO or Pokémon Center (with Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise) 312 pieces

8 Badges plus a buildable case to hold them in

Measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm)wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Mini Pokémon Center

LEGO Insiders purchase, available from 27th February 2026 (2,600 points, reportedly)

233 pieces

Sliding doors, PC, and healing station included

What do you think of the LEGO Pokémon sets? Let us know in the comments.