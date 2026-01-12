LEGO and The Pokémon Company have finally lifted the lid on the upcoming LEGO Pokémon sets, which were teased last year, and they're coming on the most appropriate day imaginable — 27th February 2026.
Three sets have been announced, with a fourth available as a special gift when you purchase directly from LEGO in-store and online with the priciest set. And oh boy, is the big one pricey.
There's also a fifth set, exclusive to LEGO Insiders: a miniature Pokémon Center which you can get by spending 2,600 points.
You can add the three main sets of the sets to your wishlist right now on the LEGO website and The Pokémon Center, but we'll run-down everything you need to know about each one:
Eevee
- £54.99 / €59,99 / $59.99
- 587 pieces
- Hidden easter egg that is related to Eevee's multiple evolutions
- Stands over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall when arranged in standard configuration
Pikachu and Poké Ball
- £179.99 / €199,99 / $199.99
- 2,050 pieces
- Pikachu has posable ears and limbs and can be put in battle stance or resting pose
- Measures over 13.5 in. (35 cm) tall, 10.5 in. (26 cm) wide and 15.5 in. (39 cm) deep with stand when arranged in standard configuration
Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise
- £579.99 / €649,99 / $649.99
- 6,838 pieces
- All three Kanto starter Pokémon are posable and standable on their own
- The figures (Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise) stand over 9 in. (23 cm), 8 in. (20 cm) and 7 in. (18 cm) tall respectively when arranged in standard configuration
Kanto Region Badge Collection
- Gift With Purchase from LEGO or Pokémon Center (with Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise)
- 312 pieces
- 8 Badges plus a buildable case to hold them in
- Measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm)wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration
Mini Pokémon Center
- LEGO Insiders purchase, available from 27th February 2026 (2,600 points, reportedly)
- 233 pieces
- Sliding doors, PC, and healing station included
What do you think of the LEGO Pokémon sets? Let us know in the comments.
Must... not buy... at full price at launch... just for the badge set...
Pikachu looks like an abonimation, but the three evolved starters...bye bye money
Hashtag Uglychu. Other sets are fine ( but starters price, well, i dont know.)
I would like to have something like Lego animal crossing, but with Pokemon. Maybe next time...
I may actually consider getting the Eevee LEGO set.
$650, whoo boy.
I like the Pokemon Center. Might try to snag that.
Unfortunate that the Kanto Region Badge Collection isn't standalone, would've gladly got that myself - anyway, pretty cool sets, happy for those going for any of these (most likely including one of my friends who's both a Lego and Pokémon fan)!
More like gamefreaks of nature… that pikachu is uncanny
Cool for people who like Pokémon. Solid lineup of sets and prices aren’t TOO bad
I might need that Eevee...
Well, making all the LEGO Pokémon sets part of their geared-toward-adults line is certainly a choice. I guess that way they don’t conflict with their current Mega Blocks (or whatever you call them) sets for kids.
It’s good news for me! I won’t be tempted to waste my money on them.
Holy second mortgage, Batman!
Mini Pokémon Center looks cute, but when I saw the picture of the badges posted somewhere on social media, I thought they were fake. 😅
Not a Pokemon fan by any measure, but that Blastoise, Charizard, Ivysaur figure is ace. Too expensive for my blood though.
That Eevee is going to be a gift for my wife!
Me on my way to laugh at poor kids who can’t even afford the entry level set.
Jk, mega blocks has that demo covered it’s nice to see LEGO took this seriously.
One look at those prices and I’m out lol
The Eevee one looks alright, but the only one that I would have gotten is the badge set, and thats locked behind the a $650 Lego. I'll have to pass for now.
Pikachu’s face wouldn’t look nearly as ugly as it does if it weren’t for the other sets that absolutely nail their faces, Pikachu looks like a user made set the kind you see being sold by the knockoff companies.
NINE HUNDRED CANADIAN DOLLARS FOR THE KANTO STARTERS.
They look nice but jeez…I think I’ll wait for a set with Pokémon I have more of a liking towards, like Lugia.
It is a nice detail that you can change Pikachu’s tail towards your preferance.
Pokémon + LEGO = asinine prices.
At least Eevee is affordable but, good grief the rest are ridiculous.
Preordered both Eevee and Pikachu!! Pikachu looks better at different angles, and that Pokeball in LEGO form is a must collect for me. Plus it's a nice display model showing Pikachu hovering over the stand. Instant buy!
Only big bummer is that the Kanto badge collection is locked behind the starter trio set. No way I'm getting that anytime soon 🥲
I want to know why people even like Pokémon any more, considering the quality of the franchise is now at the point of EA Fifa games, Just release it and put quality last should be its new moto considering catch em all is no longer possible.
The trio one is pretty cool. But no way in hell am I paying that much for it. That's my hurdle with LEGO sets. That and I don't know what I would want to do with them after building. Shame. :/
So they’re all either super expensive or special gifts that you can’t just buy.
The Kanto trio set is so ridiculously expensive (that translates to $1,000 in Aussie bucks), and it's a pity that the Pokémon Centre set is gate-kept behind a membership (and I shudder to think of how much Lego I'd even need to buy to be deemed eligible).
Way to put off potential customers who don't normally buy Lego, because that was the one set that I might have considered. 🤷🏻♂️
Wasn't going to get these anyway since I'm too busy to spend any time with the LEGOs I already have, but damn... those prices are high. Let's put this into a bit of perspective: a Switch 2 without a game is 200 dollars cheaper than the Kanto starters one 😅.
Well, hopefully anyone who buys these enjoys them 😀. They do look pretty cool.
@RobTheIII You are so so wrong. Yes they are yearly releases, but each one has new mechanics or completely changes some old mechanics so it feels like a different game, despite the overall experience leading the player to the same gameplay beats on the surface.
You may only notice some things if you are hard-core into the franchise, but I promise you they are there.
But enough about FIFA, Pokemon is just a lazy cash grab at this point
I love Lego and have shared that love with my grandkids. They will be bonkers over these!
I know Lego sets can be expensive… but this is really biting the hand that feeds. The trio collection costing more than buying an actual Switch 2 with several Pokémon games is actual insanity.
As a Canadian, my wallet will be on life support if I buy any of these. My wallet was already found dead after the Switch 2.
The Pokemon Center is nice, we like the Pokemon Center.
My thoughts on each set:
Lego has really lost their mind with these prices. Truly ridiculous.
Love the gen 1 starters but those prices are ludicrous, feels like exploiting the nostalgia!
I sincerely hope the Pikachu set is not the final design. It really needs some more work... it's nearly as bad as the Shadow the Hedgehog set.
Wake me up when there's Gen 7 themed sets.
About 10c per piece or lower. Decent prices for licensed Lego.
@Yosher Actually per piece the Eevee is the most expensive and the starters set is the cheapest. And all are BELOW normal licensed Lego prices.
The price per brick cost is actually fairly reasonable by Lego licensed property standards, I'm just not sure they needed to make them this big? That being said the three starter evolutions set is gorgeous and I love the badges GWP.
For the 99% of us priced out by this I urge you to check out the Mega Bloks Pokemon Movement range. They are brilliantly designed and excellent value for money.
@Ooccoo_Jr Yeah, especially the 18+ sets have been increasing in size the last few years. But those are directed at adults who have more patience than most children to build a large set like this. Also a lot of people build Lego to "wind down".
@Kiz3000 Oof, that's going to hit someone's sour spot.
way to expensive (at least the big set and the pika set)
@ShadLink As someone who owns the UCS Millenium Falcon believe me, I know!
Amazing sets but not anything I can justify spending that much money on.
I don't think I've ever felt so resoundingly monkey's-pawed than I have upon seeing that Blastoise, Charizard and Venusaur set be basically everything I could've possibly hoped for out of a Pokemon X Lego collab....and then the subsequent flashbang that was the price 😭
is this what Star Wars fans go through whenever a new Death Star/Millenium Falcon set gets released XD
@Yosher The others are just huge sets. The price per piece on both Pikachu and the starters is actually on the lower end of the spectrum.
Eevee is by far the best one both design and value wise and even then it's overpriced as f***
Why is Blastoise more pose-able than Charizard? LMFAO
@Ooccoo_Jr The biggest set I have is the Ferrari Daytona SP3. Which I thought was huge (and took almost 2 weeks to fully build). This Pokémon set is absolutely massive in comparison.
No thanks. I'll pick up another 5€ nanoblock Pokémon next time I'm in Japan instead.
