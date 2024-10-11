Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 1
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome to our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Full Walkthrough Guide hub! It should be obvious, but be aware that SPOILERS ABOUND in this walkthrough. If you want to know absolutely nothing about Zelda's starring role, then exercise caution as you scroll through.

This essential Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough will give you all the wisdom you need to explore Hyrule as Princess Zelda and complete the game, including Dungeon Solutions, All Clothing, All amiibo Unlocks, All Accessories, All Stamp Locations, plus guides on Every Boss in the game.

We gave this top-down Zelda game a 9/10 in our glowing review, concluding that this is "easily in contention with A Link to the Past and A Link Between Worlds as one of the best top-down adventures." High praise indeed.

This guide is currently a work in progress, and we'll be updating this over the next few days to ensure everything is up-to-date.

Walkthrough

This section of our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Guide features a full walkthrough of the game, from the opening tutorial section all the way to the end of the game.

These guides cover all the Main Quests, all Dungeon Puzzle Solutions, and advice on how to defeat All Bosses.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 3
Image: Nintendo Life

Introduction

  • Prologue
    As you'd probably expect the Prologue offers up a very gentle introduction to Echoes of Wisdom, but we take you all the way through it regardless.

The Mysterious Rifts Main Quest

  • Suthorn Forest, Stilled Suthorn World
    The first of the main regions features four distinct areas. This page signposts all the collectibles you can pick up while completing this early chapter.
  • Suthorn Ruins Dungeon
    The introductory dungeon of Echoes of Wisdom is very much built to show you the ropes of the game, but there's a new skill to master and Echoes to find here too.
  • Suthorn Ruins Boss
    There are two distinct phases to the first boss you'll encounter. This page explains how to tackle each one.

Gerudo Desert

  • A Rift In The Gerudo Desert
    Welcome to the first really meaty part of the game! This stage of our walkthrough explains how to complete the four main Rift-based quests, and navigate the Cryptic Cavern too.
  • Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon
    The Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon is a much bigger dungeon than its Suthorn Ruins equivalent. Learn how to find your way through it while dealing with the mini-boss as well as some sticky statue puzzles.
  • Gerudo Sanctum Boss
    There are once again two stages to this next boss fight, and we'll show you how to make use of the nearby statues to topple your target.

Jabul Waters

  • The Jabul Waters Rift Quest
    The water blocks of Jabul Waters may have you scratching your head a little, so turn to this page if you need to get yourself unstuck!
  • Jabul Ruins Dungeon
    This guide to the Jabul Ruins Dungeon contains every puzzle solution, as well as details of how to find each treasure chest too.
  • Jabul Ruins Boss
    Find out how to handle this underwater battle, with bonus tips for making use of Smoothies.

Still Missing Main Quest

  • Hyrule Castle Town
    Once you're done with the Jabal Ruins boss it's time to tackle the Still Missing main quest.
  • Hyrule Castle Dungeon
    How to complete the Hyrule Castle Dungeon with screenshots and step by step instructions.
  • Hyrule Castle Boss
    This is a three-phase fight, so turn to this guide if you're struggling with any particular stage of this boss fight.

Eldin Volcano

  • The Rift on Eldin Volcano
    This section of our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough explains how to reach Goron City and complete the regional main quests located within.
  • Eldin Temple Dungeon
    Our complete puzzle solutions and mini-boss guides for the Eldin Temple Dungeon.
  • Eldin Temple Boss
    There's lots of movement involved with taking this boss down, but we've found a way to make things nice and simple!

Hebra Mountain

  • Rift on Holy Mount Lanayru
    Time for us to get our hiking boots on and get up Hebra Mountain...
  • Lanayru Temple Dungeon
    This is one of the toughest temples in the entire game, but we've broken down the solutions to even the trickiest puzzles in this dungeon guide.
  • Lanayru Temple Boss
    There are three phases to the final fight here, each of which focuses on a different elemental challenge.

Faron Wetlands

  • A Rift in the Faron Wetlands Quest
    A complete walkthrough for the Faron Wetlands section of Echoes of Wisdom, including advice on how to deal with those pesky Deku Scrubs.
  • Faron Temple Dungeon
    We explain how to beat both mini-bosses in the Faron Temple Dungeon, while solving every puzzle in the process.
  • Faron Temple Boss
    There are three phases to the Faron Temple boss fight. This guide explains how to handle each one without breaking a sweat.

The Prime Energy and Null Main Quest

  • The Eternal Forest
    An in-depth guide to the final section of the game, including details of how to find all six pedestal locations.
  • Stilled Ancient Ruins Boss
    As one of the final bosses in Echoes of Wisdom, you can expect a stiffer than usual challenge here. Turn to our guide if you need a helping hand.
  • Final Dungeon
    A complete walkthrough for the absolutely definitely, final final dungeon of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!
  • Final Boss
    ...but if you need just a little extra help with the final boss, we've also got you covered all the way to the end!

Gameplay Guides

Getting Started

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 2
Image: Nintendo Life

That's the step by step walkthrough for Echoes of Wisdom finished, so in the rest of this guide we're going to take a much closer look at specific parts of the game.

Were starting with topics such as How To Get Automatons, Which Region To Visit First, and How To Upgrade Swordfighter Form.

Side Quests

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 4
Image: Nintendo Life

This section covers all the side quests you can pick up in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We have a complete list of locations for each side quest, as well as more in-depth guides for the side quests you'll find particularly tricky.

Side Quest Guides

These are the side quests that you're most likely to need a little extra help with. Turn to these guides if you'd like step by step instructions.

  • An Out-There Zol
    Where to find all three of the Zols that are necessary to complete this late-game side quest.
  • A Mountainous Mystery
    Darston is investigating the Summit Cave, and this guide covers this very small dungeon.
  • Cotton-Candy Hunt
    This sweet Side Quest gives some sweet rewards, including an optional mini-dungeon, so it's more than worth seeking out using this guide.
  • Elusive Tumbleweed
    A simple guide that explains how to take that tumbleweed and get it back to the quest-giver!
  • Let's Play a Game
    This is one of the longest side quest chains you'll find in Echoes of Wisdom, so don't feel bad if you need to turn to this walkthrough.
  • One Soldier Too Many
    Having trouble finding the suspicious soldier? This short guide will give you all the answers to find the imposter.
  • Runaway Horse
    Need a helping hand with the horse-riding in Echoes of Wisdom? Neigh bother with this Side Quest guide...
  • The Flying Tile
    How to find the flying Echo - which it turns out is a very handy one to have in your collection!
  • The Great Fairy's Request
    This is a multi-stage side quest, but the reward for completing it makes it more than worthy of your time.
  • The Precious Treasure
    The answer to this puzzle is right under your nose! If it's not quite clicking for you though, take a look through our handy guide.
  • The Zappy Shipwreck
    Another mini-dungeon awaits Zelda in The Zappy Shipwreck Side Quest, so if you're stuck in the high seas, this guide will have some shocking revelations for you.
  • The Zora Child's Fate
    If you don't know what monsters the Zora mother wants to see, we can tell you exactly what Echoes you need to grab to complete this quest and get a useful accessory.
  • Wild Sandstorms
    How to find and beat the two different monsters that are key to completing this side quest.

Recommendations

In this section, we'll be looking at All Accessories, All Smoothie Recipes, and All Echoes, including what the best ones are in each case.

Collectibles

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 5
Image: Nintendo Life

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is full of collectibles, and we'll be covering all of them here, including All Stamps, All Heart Pieces, and All Clothing.

  • All amiibo Unlocks
    Learn which amiibo can - and can't - be used in Echoes of Wisdom, and what you'll unlock by scanning them.
  • All Clothing
    Want to give Zelda's fashion sense a little extra pizzazz? This guide lists all outfits in Echoes of Wisdom, and explains how to add every one to your collection.
  • All Heart Piece Locations
    The more Heart Pieces you find, the more Hearts you'll gain, and the easier your adventure becomes. We've got the location of very Heart Piece for you, right here in one guide.
  • All Might Crystal Locations
    If you like using Swordfighter Form or simply want to get everything there is to collect in Echoes of Wisdom, we have the location of every single Might Crystal in the game, including marked maps.
  • All Stamp Locations And Map
    If the collector within you simply must find every Stamp location in Echoes of Wisdom, then look no further! This page lists every stamp by region, along with a marked map of Hyrule, making it nice and easy to complete your collection.
  • How To Unlock Zelda's Classic Dress
    If you want to add Zelda's iconic, classic look to your collection, be sure to check out our guide to completing the related side quest.

Echoes

  • How To Get The Platboom Echo
    The Platboom Echo is a seriously useful tool to have in your arsenal. If you're not making use of it yet, head over to this guide for the lowdown.
  • Where To Find The Lynel Echo
    Likewise, the Lynel Echo is a bit of a game-changer in battle. Start making use of it pretty much as soon as you can!

Optional Content & Mini Games

This section covers all of the miscellaneous, optional content and mini games in Echoes of Wisdom, which includes the Graveyard Cave. We'll also cover the Slumber Dojo, Mango Rush, and Acorn Gathering activities too.

  • Graveyard Cave
    The Graveyard Cave features an Echo you've likely not encountered before, and a particularly tricky puzzle that you might need some extra help with.
  • Acorn Gathering Mini Game
    We'll show you how to find every Acorn in Echoes of Wisdom, and how to make the best use of your hard-earned stash.
  • Mango Rush Mini Game
    Our very best tips for getting better at the Mango Rush mini game, and getting hold of the Golden Fan.
  • Slumber Dojo Mini Game
    The Slumber Dojo is the longest mini game in Echoes of Wisdom, and we've detailed some basic tips and all of the rewards you can get from becoming the Slumber Master.

FAQs

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 6
Image: Nintendo Life

This section covers a range of frequently asked questions about Echoes of Wisdom that may help you out in your adventure.

  • How Long Does It Take To Beat?
    How long it takes you to beat Echoes of Wisdom depends largely on how much side content you like to consume along the way. We'll help you work out how much time you'll need to commit based on your own personal playstyle.
  • Is Link Playable?
    What exactly can you expect to see from the series' traditional playable character in Echoes of Wisdom?
  • How To Select Hero Mode
    Ready to face off against the toughest challenge Echoes of Wisdom has to offer? We'll show you how to get started with the game's Hero Mode.
  • How To Increase Tri's Power
    Upgrading Tri offers a number of benefits during your playthrough, so use this guide to keep the unlocks flowing.
  • How To Increase Accessory Slots
    The more accessories you can equip, the more bonuses you can enjoy during your playthrough of Echoes of Wisdom.
  • What Are Monster Stones For?
    How Monster Stones work in Echoes of Wisdom, and why you can never have too many of them.

Beginner Tips & Tricks

If you'd rather go into the game with just a few useful beginner tips and tricks under your belt, here's a list of nearly 20 tips that we think will make your life much easier!

#1 Rest in Beds & Hot Springs

One of the first Echoes you pick up in Echoes of Wisdom is the Old Bed, which you'll predominantly use to build makeshift staircases.

However, Zelda can rest in any bed — including bed echoes — in Hyrule, and she'll gradually restore health. The same goes for the hot springs outside of Goron City in Eldin Volcano.

If you're in a pinch and have no Smoothies, drop a bed and lay down for a few seconds. And you can time getting in and out of bed to heal your Hearts quicker.

  • The Old Bed heals half a heart every three seconds
  • the Soft Bed heals one Heart every three seconds
  • and Zelda's Bed heals two Hearts every three seconds

Plus, if you press B right as you restore a heart, then press it again to lay back down, you'll speed up your heart recovery.

#2 Make Lots of Smoothies

Smoothies are very useful to have on hand during Echoes of Wisdom. not only are ingredients easy to come by, but Smoothies cost only 10 Rupees to make. Much, much less than buying a Red Potion.

#3 Break Everything

Related to the above, ingredients are commonly hiding in the grass, in pots, in boxes — everything.

This isn't news if you've played every single Zelda gem ever, but it's worth repeating here. Break everything you see. You might even get a Heart.

#4 Explore Everywhere, Including Trees

Echoes enable Zelda to explore pretty much everywhere. And the walls of Hyrule aren't bounded by trees, either. In fact, you can walk all over those trees now, too.

Plus, there are tons of caves dotted around Hyrule, and they're all worth exploring — some house Accessories, while others may have Heart Pieces and even extra bosses.

#5 Swim (Almost) Everywhere

When you get the Water Block Echo, exploration becomes even easier.

You can cast Water Block Echoes while inside the Water Block and they will stack. Not only that, you can also endlessly swim around the world as long as there's a flat vertical wall next to the Water Blocks. Keep casting, keep swimming.

#6 Track your Collectibles

Want an easy way to track all of your Heart Pieces, Might Crystals, and Stamps?

Head to the map screen and press 'Y' and you'll see how many of each collectible you've collected, as well as a little mark on the map as to where those collectibles were.

#7 Revisit Places After Story Events

With every major story event, it's always worth heading back to a town or region to see what new Side Quests have opened up.

Check out our Side Quest guide for a list of every single Side Quest available in Echoes of Wisdom, as well as when they become available.

#8 Swap to a Birds-Eye View

Do you want an even truer top-down view while playing Echoes of Wisdom? Click your right stick in and you can have just that.

You need to hold down the right stick, so it's a little cumbersome, but it'll allow you to spot things you might otherwise miss, particularly in the water areas.

#9 Target Enemies

It's really easy to forget about targeting, but you shouldn't, because it makes focusing on the enemy a lot easier, as well as directing your Echoes at those enemies.

So use that 'ZL' button and get targeting.

#10 Use Bind in Combat

Bind is sold as a puzzle-solving mechanic, but it's actually incredibly useful in combat.

You can hold some enemies in place and let your Echoes attack them while the enemy just floats in mid-air. You can also do the reverse — grab your Echoes and pop them closer to enemies that are further away.

The best part is that you can simply pick up enemies and drop them off the edge of cliffs. Plus, if that happens to be an enemy you don't have the Echo of, just exit the room and re-enter and the Echo will be waiting for you.

#11 Remove Enemy Shields

A handful of enemies have shields in Echoes of Wisdom. Annoying when you're in Swordfighter Form or have Sword-wielding Echoes out to do your bidding.

Well, use Bind! Grab the shield and pull away from the enemy and you'll rip that shield from their hand.

#12 Remember, Flying Tiles Ignore Wind

Flying Tiles have very few uses, but there's one thing that's pretty important to know, particularly for the Gerudo and Eldin dungeons: Flying Tiles completely ignore wind.

There are lots of wind-based puzzles in these two dungeons, so you can use the Tiles to bypass most of them completely.

It's almost like the game is telling you to use them because you get them... well, check out the following guide that tells you where to find the Flying Tiles.

#13 Pay Attention to Enemy Behaviour

Enemy behaviour is really important, just like it is in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. You can use it heavily to your advantage in many different scenarios, and some Echo descriptions even give you hints.

For example, Meat. Pop the Meat echo in front of some Moblins and they'll be distracted by it, allowing your Echoes to do some damage. Bombfish will explode much quicker on land, so drop them close to unsuspecting enemies so they explode (you can pick them up and throw them like normal bombs, too).

#14 Your Echoes Cannot Hurt You (Mostly)

If your Echoes are in combat and you want in on the action, then... jump right in. Your own Echoes cannot directly damage you, so you don't need to worry about any extra splash damage.

The only time you need to worry is with fire-based Echoes. if your Ignazol sets fire to the grass, for instance, that fire will burn.

Don't play with fire, essentially.

#15 Filter your Echoes

The further into Echoes of Wisdom you get, the bulkier your list of Echoes will get. There isn't a favourite feature, but there are a few ways you can filter your Echoes menu.

In the Echo list, press 'Y' and you can sort your Echoes by Type, Last Used, Most Used, Last Learned, and Cost.

Not ideal, but you will start to build up a list of favourites as you go, so that Most Used filter is useful.

#16 Don't Worry about Falling into Pits

If you fall into a pit, there's nothing to fret over! Zelda doesn't take any damage if she falls into the great abyss. This makes the platforming puzzles a lot more forgiving, of course, but it can also help in a pinch.

If you happen to be surrounded by enemies and aren't able to summon an Echo to counter, then just jump off the edge. Zelda should respawn in a safer spot, no Hearts lost. Pretty perfect, honestly.

#17 Multiple Weak Echoes are Often Better than One Strong One

Oftentimes, it's more effective to send out multiple weak Echoes than one or two strong ones.

Mobbing the enemy is surprisingly effective, especially when you're dealing with multiple foes. It will also stop enemies from following Zelda around, meaning you can just watch and resummon whenever you need to.

#19 There are No Missable Treasure Chests

Yep, you read that right - you cannot miss a treasure chest in Echoes of Wisdom.

Every single Dungeon you visit inside the rifts can be revisited later on in the game. So don't worry if you can't figure out how to get to a chest — mark it on the map, make a note, and go back later.

#20 Use the Elements in Combat

Fire, Ice, Water, Electricity, and Wind all make appearances in the game's various Echoes in some way or another. Beyond simple puzzles, every single element will be useful in combat, too.

Electricity can be used to stun enemies, for example. Those Electric Keese come in handy, then. Fire Echoes can also give enemies burn, meaning they'll slowly take damage over time. Ice Echoes are good if you need to freeze water, Fire can melt ice, and Water Echoes can douse fire. Play with your echoes beyond their basic function and you'll become a master of the elements.

Where to buy Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

And finally, if you haven't picked up the game just yet, here's a list of the best prices and deals:

That's all for our walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Let us know below if you found these helpful.