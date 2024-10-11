Welcome to our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Full Walkthrough Guide hub! It should be obvious, but be aware that SPOILERS ABOUND in this walkthrough. If you want to know absolutely nothing about Zelda's starring role, then exercise caution as you scroll through.

This essential Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough will give you all the wisdom you need to explore Hyrule as Princess Zelda and complete the game, including Dungeon Solutions, All Clothing, All amiibo Unlocks, All Accessories, All Stamp Locations, plus guides on Every Boss in the game.

We gave this top-down Zelda game a 9/10 in our glowing review, concluding that this is "easily in contention with A Link to the Past and A Link Between Worlds as one of the best top-down adventures." High praise indeed.

This guide is currently a work in progress, and we'll be updating this over the next few days to ensure everything is up-to-date.

Walkthrough

This section of our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Guide features a full walkthrough of the game, from the opening tutorial section all the way to the end of the game.

These guides cover all the Main Quests, all Dungeon Puzzle Solutions, and advice on how to defeat All Bosses.

Introduction

Prologue

As you'd probably expect the Prologue offers up a very gentle introduction to Echoes of Wisdom, but we take you all the way through it regardless.

The Mysterious Rifts Main Quest

Suthorn Forest, Stilled Suthorn World

The first of the main regions features four distinct areas. This page signposts all the collectibles you can pick up while completing this early chapter.

The first of the main regions features four distinct areas. This page signposts all the collectibles you can pick up while completing this early chapter. Suthorn Ruins Dungeon

The introductory dungeon of Echoes of Wisdom is very much built to show you the ropes of the game, but there's a new skill to master and Echoes to find here too.

The introductory dungeon of Echoes of Wisdom is very much built to show you the ropes of the game, but there's a new skill to master and Echoes to find here too. Suthorn Ruins Boss

There are two distinct phases to the first boss you'll encounter. This page explains how to tackle each one.

Gerudo Desert

A Rift In The Gerudo Desert

Welcome to the first really meaty part of the game! This stage of our walkthrough explains how to complete the four main Rift-based quests, and navigate the Cryptic Cavern too.

Welcome to the first really meaty part of the game! This stage of our walkthrough explains how to complete the four main Rift-based quests, and navigate the Cryptic Cavern too. Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon

The Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon is a much bigger dungeon than its Suthorn Ruins equivalent. Learn how to find your way through it while dealing with the mini-boss as well as some sticky statue puzzles.

The Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon is a much bigger dungeon than its Suthorn Ruins equivalent. Learn how to find your way through it while dealing with the mini-boss as well as some sticky statue puzzles. Gerudo Sanctum Boss

There are once again two stages to this next boss fight, and we'll show you how to make use of the nearby statues to topple your target.

Jabul Waters

The Jabul Waters Rift Quest

The water blocks of Jabul Waters may have you scratching your head a little, so turn to this page if you need to get yourself unstuck!

The water blocks of Jabul Waters may have you scratching your head a little, so turn to this page if you need to get yourself unstuck! Jabul Ruins Dungeon

This guide to the Jabul Ruins Dungeon contains every puzzle solution, as well as details of how to find each treasure chest too.

This guide to the Jabul Ruins Dungeon contains every puzzle solution, as well as details of how to find each treasure chest too. Jabul Ruins Boss

Find out how to handle this underwater battle, with bonus tips for making use of Smoothies.

Still Missing Main Quest

Hyrule Castle Town

Once you're done with the Jabal Ruins boss it's time to tackle the Still Missing main quest.

Once you're done with the Jabal Ruins boss it's time to tackle the Still Missing main quest. Hyrule Castle Dungeon

How to complete the Hyrule Castle Dungeon with screenshots and step by step instructions.

How to complete the Hyrule Castle Dungeon with screenshots and step by step instructions. Hyrule Castle Boss

This is a three-phase fight, so turn to this guide if you're struggling with any particular stage of this boss fight.

Eldin Volcano

The Rift on Eldin Volcano

This section of our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough explains how to reach Goron City and complete the regional main quests located within.

This section of our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough explains how to reach Goron City and complete the regional main quests located within. Eldin Temple Dungeon

Our complete puzzle solutions and mini-boss guides for the Eldin Temple Dungeon.

Our complete puzzle solutions and mini-boss guides for the Eldin Temple Dungeon. Eldin Temple Boss

There's lots of movement involved with taking this boss down, but we've found a way to make things nice and simple!

Hebra Mountain

Rift on Holy Mount Lanayru

Time for us to get our hiking boots on and get up Hebra Mountain...

Time for us to get our hiking boots on and get up Hebra Mountain... Lanayru Temple Dungeon

This is one of the toughest temples in the entire game, but we've broken down the solutions to even the trickiest puzzles in this dungeon guide.

This is one of the toughest temples in the entire game, but we've broken down the solutions to even the trickiest puzzles in this dungeon guide. Lanayru Temple Boss

There are three phases to the final fight here, each of which focuses on a different elemental challenge.

Faron Wetlands

A Rift in the Faron Wetlands Quest

A complete walkthrough for the Faron Wetlands section of Echoes of Wisdom, including advice on how to deal with those pesky Deku Scrubs.

A complete walkthrough for the Faron Wetlands section of Echoes of Wisdom, including advice on how to deal with those pesky Deku Scrubs. Faron Temple Dungeon

We explain how to beat both mini-bosses in the Faron Temple Dungeon, while solving every puzzle in the process.

We explain how to beat both mini-bosses in the Faron Temple Dungeon, while solving every puzzle in the process. Faron Temple Boss

There are three phases to the Faron Temple boss fight. This guide explains how to handle each one without breaking a sweat.

The Prime Energy and Null Main Quest

The Eternal Forest

An in-depth guide to the final section of the game, including details of how to find all six pedestal locations.

An in-depth guide to the final section of the game, including details of how to find all six pedestal locations. Stilled Ancient Ruins Boss

As one of the final bosses in Echoes of Wisdom, you can expect a stiffer than usual challenge here. Turn to our guide if you need a helping hand.

As one of the final bosses in Echoes of Wisdom, you can expect a stiffer than usual challenge here. Turn to our guide if you need a helping hand. Final Dungeon

A complete walkthrough for the absolutely definitely, final final dungeon of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!

A complete walkthrough for the absolutely definitely, final final dungeon of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom! Final Boss

...but if you need just a little extra help with the final boss, we've also got you covered all the way to the end!

Gameplay Guides

Getting Started

That's the step by step walkthrough for Echoes of Wisdom finished, so in the rest of this guide we're going to take a much closer look at specific parts of the game.

Were starting with topics such as How To Get Automatons, Which Region To Visit First, and How To Upgrade Swordfighter Form.

Which Region Should I Visit First?

Although it's a largely linear game, at a certain point in Echoes of Wisdom you'll have the chance to choose your next region. We'll walk you through the process.

Although it's a largely linear game, at a certain point in Echoes of Wisdom you'll have the chance to choose your next region. We'll walk you through the process. How To Upgrade Swordfighter Form

Everything you need to know about the Swordfighter Form in Echoes of Wisdom, and how to get more from it.

Everything you need to know about the Swordfighter Form in Echoes of Wisdom, and how to get more from it. Dampé Quest and Automaton Guide

Now we're onto the good stuff. How to make the most of Dampé's marvellous mechanical monsters!

Side Quests

This section covers all the side quests you can pick up in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We have a complete list of locations for each side quest, as well as more in-depth guides for the side quests you'll find particularly tricky.

All Side Quests Locations And Rewards

How to track down every single side quest in Echoes of Wisdom, outlined in one handy table.

Side Quest Guides

These are the side quests that you're most likely to need a little extra help with. Turn to these guides if you'd like step by step instructions.

Recommendations

In this section, we'll be looking at All Accessories, All Smoothie Recipes, and All Echoes, including what the best ones are in each case.

All Echoes, Best Echoes

How to find every single Echo in the game, and then choose the best ones for whatever job you have at hand.

How to find every single Echo in the game, and then choose the best ones for whatever job you have at hand. All Accessories, Best Accessories

The more accessories you have, the more bonuses you can make use of. This guide lists the lot, and also includes our personal picks for the best accessories in the game.

The more accessories you have, the more bonuses you can make use of. This guide lists the lot, and also includes our personal picks for the best accessories in the game. All Smoothie Recipes, Best Smoothies & Potions

Every smoothie recipe in Echoes of Wisdom, along with our recommendations for the ones you should always keep in stock!

Collectibles

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is full of collectibles, and we'll be covering all of them here, including All Stamps, All Heart Pieces, and All Clothing.

All amiibo Unlocks

Learn which amiibo can - and can't - be used in Echoes of Wisdom, and what you'll unlock by scanning them.



Learn which amiibo can - and can't - be used in Echoes of Wisdom, and what you'll unlock by scanning them. All Clothing

Want to give Zelda's fashion sense a little extra pizzazz? This guide lists all outfits in Echoes of Wisdom, and explains how to add every one to your collection.

Want to give Zelda's fashion sense a little extra pizzazz? This guide lists all outfits in Echoes of Wisdom, and explains how to add every one to your collection. All Heart Piece Locations

The more Heart Pieces you find, the more Hearts you'll gain, and the easier your adventure becomes. We've got the location of very Heart Piece for you, right here in one guide.

The more Heart Pieces you find, the more Hearts you'll gain, and the easier your adventure becomes. We've got the location of very Heart Piece for you, right here in one guide. All Might Crystal Locations

If you like using Swordfighter Form or simply want to get everything there is to collect in Echoes of Wisdom, we have the location of every single Might Crystal in the game, including marked maps.

If you like using Swordfighter Form or simply want to get everything there is to collect in Echoes of Wisdom, we have the location of every single Might Crystal in the game, including marked maps. All Stamp Locations And Map

If the collector within you simply must find every Stamp location in Echoes of Wisdom, then look no further! This page lists every stamp by region, along with a marked map of Hyrule, making it nice and easy to complete your collection.

If the collector within you simply must find every Stamp location in Echoes of Wisdom, then look no further! This page lists every stamp by region, along with a marked map of Hyrule, making it nice and easy to complete your collection. How To Unlock Zelda's Classic Dress

If you want to add Zelda's iconic, classic look to your collection, be sure to check out our guide to completing the related side quest.

Echoes

How To Get The Platboom Echo

The Platboom Echo is a seriously useful tool to have in your arsenal. If you're not making use of it yet, head over to this guide for the lowdown.

The Platboom Echo is a seriously useful tool to have in your arsenal. If you're not making use of it yet, head over to this guide for the lowdown. Where To Find The Lynel Echo

Likewise, the Lynel Echo is a bit of a game-changer in battle. Start making use of it pretty much as soon as you can!

Optional Content & Mini Games

This section covers all of the miscellaneous, optional content and mini games in Echoes of Wisdom, which includes the Graveyard Cave. We'll also cover the Slumber Dojo, Mango Rush, and Acorn Gathering activities too.

Graveyard Cave

The Graveyard Cave features an Echo you've likely not encountered before, and a particularly tricky puzzle that you might need some extra help with.

The Graveyard Cave features an Echo you've likely not encountered before, and a particularly tricky puzzle that you might need some extra help with. Acorn Gathering Mini Game

We'll show you how to find every Acorn in Echoes of Wisdom, and how to make the best use of your hard-earned stash.

We'll show you how to find every Acorn in Echoes of Wisdom, and how to make the best use of your hard-earned stash. Mango Rush Mini Game

Our very best tips for getting better at the Mango Rush mini game, and getting hold of the Golden Fan.



Our very best tips for getting better at the Mango Rush mini game, and getting hold of the Golden Fan. Slumber Dojo Mini Game

The Slumber Dojo is the longest mini game in Echoes of Wisdom, and we've detailed some basic tips and all of the rewards you can get from becoming the Slumber Master.



FAQs

This section covers a range of frequently asked questions about Echoes of Wisdom that may help you out in your adventure.

How Long Does It Take To Beat?

How long it takes you to beat Echoes of Wisdom depends largely on how much side content you like to consume along the way. We'll help you work out how much time you'll need to commit based on your own personal playstyle.

How long it takes you to beat Echoes of Wisdom depends largely on how much side content you like to consume along the way. We'll help you work out how much time you'll need to commit based on your own personal playstyle. Is Link Playable?

What exactly can you expect to see from the series' traditional playable character in Echoes of Wisdom?

What exactly can you expect to see from the series' traditional playable character in Echoes of Wisdom? How To Select Hero Mode

Ready to face off against the toughest challenge Echoes of Wisdom has to offer? We'll show you how to get started with the game's Hero Mode.

Ready to face off against the toughest challenge Echoes of Wisdom has to offer? We'll show you how to get started with the game's Hero Mode. How To Increase Tri's Power

Upgrading Tri offers a number of benefits during your playthrough, so use this guide to keep the unlocks flowing.

Upgrading Tri offers a number of benefits during your playthrough, so use this guide to keep the unlocks flowing. How To Increase Accessory Slots

The more accessories you can equip, the more bonuses you can enjoy during your playthrough of Echoes of Wisdom.

The more accessories you can equip, the more bonuses you can enjoy during your playthrough of Echoes of Wisdom. What Are Monster Stones For?

How Monster Stones work in Echoes of Wisdom, and why you can never have too many of them.

Beginner Tips & Tricks

If you'd rather go into the game with just a few useful beginner tips and tricks under your belt, here's a list of nearly 20 tips that we think will make your life much easier!

#1 Rest in Beds & Hot Springs

One of the first Echoes you pick up in Echoes of Wisdom is the Old Bed, which you'll predominantly use to build makeshift staircases.

However, Zelda can rest in any bed — including bed echoes — in Hyrule, and she'll gradually restore health. The same goes for the hot springs outside of Goron City in Eldin Volcano.

If you're in a pinch and have no Smoothies, drop a bed and lay down for a few seconds. And you can time getting in and out of bed to heal your Hearts quicker.

The Old Bed heals half a heart every three seconds

heals the Soft Bed heals one Heart every three seconds

heals and Zelda's Bed heals two Hearts every three seconds

Plus, if you press B right as you restore a heart, then press it again to lay back down, you'll speed up your heart recovery.

#2 Make Lots of Smoothies

Smoothies are very useful to have on hand during Echoes of Wisdom. not only are ingredients easy to come by, but Smoothies cost only 10 Rupees to make. Much, much less than buying a Red Potion.