Welcome to our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Full Walkthrough Guide hub! It should be obvious, but be aware that SPOILERS ABOUND in this walkthrough. If you want to know absolutely nothing about Zelda's starring role, then exercise caution as you scroll through.
This essential Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough will give you all the wisdom you need to explore Hyrule as Princess Zelda and complete the game, including Dungeon Solutions, All Clothing, All amiibo Unlocks, All Accessories, All Stamp Locations, plus guides on Every Boss in the game.
We gave this top-down Zelda game a 9/10 in our glowing review, concluding that this is "easily in contention with A Link to the Past and A Link Between Worlds as one of the best top-down adventures." High praise indeed.
This guide is currently a work in progress, and we'll be updating this over the next few days to ensure everything is up-to-date.
Walkthrough
This section of our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Guide features a full walkthrough of the game, from the opening tutorial section all the way to the end of the game.
These guides cover all the Main Quests, all Dungeon Puzzle Solutions, and advice on how to defeat All Bosses.
Introduction
- Prologue
As you'd probably expect the Prologue offers up a very gentle introduction to Echoes of Wisdom, but we take you all the way through it regardless.
The Mysterious Rifts Main Quest
- Suthorn Forest, Stilled Suthorn World
The first of the main regions features four distinct areas. This page signposts all the collectibles you can pick up while completing this early chapter.
- Suthorn Ruins Dungeon
The introductory dungeon of Echoes of Wisdom is very much built to show you the ropes of the game, but there's a new skill to master and Echoes to find here too.
- Suthorn Ruins Boss
There are two distinct phases to the first boss you'll encounter. This page explains how to tackle each one.
Gerudo Desert
- A Rift In The Gerudo Desert
Welcome to the first really meaty part of the game! This stage of our walkthrough explains how to complete the four main Rift-based quests, and navigate the Cryptic Cavern too.
- Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon
The Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon is a much bigger dungeon than its Suthorn Ruins equivalent. Learn how to find your way through it while dealing with the mini-boss as well as some sticky statue puzzles.
- Gerudo Sanctum Boss
There are once again two stages to this next boss fight, and we'll show you how to make use of the nearby statues to topple your target.
Jabul Waters
- The Jabul Waters Rift Quest
The water blocks of Jabul Waters may have you scratching your head a little, so turn to this page if you need to get yourself unstuck!
- Jabul Ruins Dungeon
This guide to the Jabul Ruins Dungeon contains every puzzle solution, as well as details of how to find each treasure chest too.
- Jabul Ruins Boss
Find out how to handle this underwater battle, with bonus tips for making use of Smoothies.
Still Missing Main Quest
- Hyrule Castle Town
Once you're done with the Jabal Ruins boss it's time to tackle the Still Missing main quest.
- Hyrule Castle Dungeon
How to complete the Hyrule Castle Dungeon with screenshots and step by step instructions.
- Hyrule Castle Boss
This is a three-phase fight, so turn to this guide if you're struggling with any particular stage of this boss fight.
Eldin Volcano
- The Rift on Eldin Volcano
This section of our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough explains how to reach Goron City and complete the regional main quests located within.
- Eldin Temple Dungeon
Our complete puzzle solutions and mini-boss guides for the Eldin Temple Dungeon.
- Eldin Temple Boss
There's lots of movement involved with taking this boss down, but we've found a way to make things nice and simple!
Hebra Mountain
- Rift on Holy Mount Lanayru
Time for us to get our hiking boots on and get up Hebra Mountain...
- Lanayru Temple Dungeon
This is one of the toughest temples in the entire game, but we've broken down the solutions to even the trickiest puzzles in this dungeon guide.
- Lanayru Temple Boss
There are three phases to the final fight here, each of which focuses on a different elemental challenge.
Faron Wetlands
- A Rift in the Faron Wetlands Quest
A complete walkthrough for the Faron Wetlands section of Echoes of Wisdom, including advice on how to deal with those pesky Deku Scrubs.
- Faron Temple Dungeon
We explain how to beat both mini-bosses in the Faron Temple Dungeon, while solving every puzzle in the process.
- Faron Temple Boss
There are three phases to the Faron Temple boss fight. This guide explains how to handle each one without breaking a sweat.
The Prime Energy and Null Main Quest
- The Eternal Forest
An in-depth guide to the final section of the game, including details of how to find all six pedestal locations.
- Stilled Ancient Ruins Boss
As one of the final bosses in Echoes of Wisdom, you can expect a stiffer than usual challenge here. Turn to our guide if you need a helping hand.
- Final Dungeon
A complete walkthrough for the absolutely definitely, final final dungeon of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!
- Final Boss
...but if you need just a little extra help with the final boss, we've also got you covered all the way to the end!
Gameplay Guides
Getting Started
That's the step by step walkthrough for Echoes of Wisdom finished, so in the rest of this guide we're going to take a much closer look at specific parts of the game.
Were starting with topics such as How To Get Automatons, Which Region To Visit First, and How To Upgrade Swordfighter Form.
- Which Region Should I Visit First?
Although it's a largely linear game, at a certain point in Echoes of Wisdom you'll have the chance to choose your next region. We'll walk you through the process.
- How To Upgrade Swordfighter Form
Everything you need to know about the Swordfighter Form in Echoes of Wisdom, and how to get more from it.
- Dampé Quest and Automaton Guide
Now we're onto the good stuff. How to make the most of Dampé's marvellous mechanical monsters!
Side Quests
This section covers all the side quests you can pick up in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We have a complete list of locations for each side quest, as well as more in-depth guides for the side quests you'll find particularly tricky.
- All Side Quests Locations And Rewards
How to track down every single side quest in Echoes of Wisdom, outlined in one handy table.
Side Quest Guides
These are the side quests that you're most likely to need a little extra help with. Turn to these guides if you'd like step by step instructions.
- An Out-There Zol
Where to find all three of the Zols that are necessary to complete this late-game side quest.
- A Mountainous Mystery
Darston is investigating the Summit Cave, and this guide covers this very small dungeon.
- Cotton-Candy Hunt
This sweet Side Quest gives some sweet rewards, including an optional mini-dungeon, so it's more than worth seeking out using this guide.
- Elusive Tumbleweed
A simple guide that explains how to take that tumbleweed and get it back to the quest-giver!
- Let's Play a Game
This is one of the longest side quest chains you'll find in Echoes of Wisdom, so don't feel bad if you need to turn to this walkthrough.
- One Soldier Too Many
Having trouble finding the suspicious soldier? This short guide will give you all the answers to find the imposter.
- Runaway Horse
Need a helping hand with the horse-riding in Echoes of Wisdom? Neigh bother with this Side Quest guide...
- The Flying Tile
How to find the flying Echo - which it turns out is a very handy one to have in your collection!
- The Great Fairy's Request
This is a multi-stage side quest, but the reward for completing it makes it more than worthy of your time.
- The Precious Treasure
The answer to this puzzle is right under your nose! If it's not quite clicking for you though, take a look through our handy guide.
- The Zappy Shipwreck
Another mini-dungeon awaits Zelda in The Zappy Shipwreck Side Quest, so if you're stuck in the high seas, this guide will have some shocking revelations for you.
- The Zora Child's Fate
If you don't know what monsters the Zora mother wants to see, we can tell you exactly what Echoes you need to grab to complete this quest and get a useful accessory.
- Wild Sandstorms
How to find and beat the two different monsters that are key to completing this side quest.
Recommendations
In this section, we'll be looking at All Accessories, All Smoothie Recipes, and All Echoes, including what the best ones are in each case.
- All Echoes, Best Echoes
How to find every single Echo in the game, and then choose the best ones for whatever job you have at hand.
- All Accessories, Best Accessories
The more accessories you have, the more bonuses you can make use of. This guide lists the lot, and also includes our personal picks for the best accessories in the game.
- All Smoothie Recipes, Best Smoothies & Potions
Every smoothie recipe in Echoes of Wisdom, along with our recommendations for the ones you should always keep in stock!
Collectibles
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is full of collectibles, and we'll be covering all of them here, including All Stamps, All Heart Pieces, and All Clothing.
- All amiibo Unlocks
Learn which amiibo can - and can't - be used in Echoes of Wisdom, and what you'll unlock by scanning them.
- All Clothing
Want to give Zelda's fashion sense a little extra pizzazz? This guide lists all outfits in Echoes of Wisdom, and explains how to add every one to your collection.
- All Heart Piece Locations
The more Heart Pieces you find, the more Hearts you'll gain, and the easier your adventure becomes. We've got the location of very Heart Piece for you, right here in one guide.
- All Might Crystal Locations
If you like using Swordfighter Form or simply want to get everything there is to collect in Echoes of Wisdom, we have the location of every single Might Crystal in the game, including marked maps.
- All Stamp Locations And Map
If the collector within you simply must find every Stamp location in Echoes of Wisdom, then look no further! This page lists every stamp by region, along with a marked map of Hyrule, making it nice and easy to complete your collection.
- How To Unlock Zelda's Classic Dress
If you want to add Zelda's iconic, classic look to your collection, be sure to check out our guide to completing the related side quest.
Echoes
- How To Get The Platboom Echo
The Platboom Echo is a seriously useful tool to have in your arsenal. If you're not making use of it yet, head over to this guide for the lowdown.
- Where To Find The Lynel Echo
Likewise, the Lynel Echo is a bit of a game-changer in battle. Start making use of it pretty much as soon as you can!
Optional Content & Mini Games
This section covers all of the miscellaneous, optional content and mini games in Echoes of Wisdom, which includes the Graveyard Cave. We'll also cover the Slumber Dojo, Mango Rush, and Acorn Gathering activities too.
- Graveyard Cave
The Graveyard Cave features an Echo you've likely not encountered before, and a particularly tricky puzzle that you might need some extra help with.
- Acorn Gathering Mini Game
We'll show you how to find every Acorn in Echoes of Wisdom, and how to make the best use of your hard-earned stash.
- Mango Rush Mini Game
Our very best tips for getting better at the Mango Rush mini game, and getting hold of the Golden Fan.
- Slumber Dojo Mini Game
The Slumber Dojo is the longest mini game in Echoes of Wisdom, and we've detailed some basic tips and all of the rewards you can get from becoming the Slumber Master.
FAQs
This section covers a range of frequently asked questions about Echoes of Wisdom that may help you out in your adventure.
- How Long Does It Take To Beat?
How long it takes you to beat Echoes of Wisdom depends largely on how much side content you like to consume along the way. We'll help you work out how much time you'll need to commit based on your own personal playstyle.
- Is Link Playable?
What exactly can you expect to see from the series' traditional playable character in Echoes of Wisdom?
- How To Select Hero Mode
Ready to face off against the toughest challenge Echoes of Wisdom has to offer? We'll show you how to get started with the game's Hero Mode.
- How To Increase Tri's Power
Upgrading Tri offers a number of benefits during your playthrough, so use this guide to keep the unlocks flowing.
- How To Increase Accessory Slots
The more accessories you can equip, the more bonuses you can enjoy during your playthrough of Echoes of Wisdom.
- What Are Monster Stones For?
How Monster Stones work in Echoes of Wisdom, and why you can never have too many of them.
Beginner Tips & Tricks
If you'd rather go into the game with just a few useful beginner tips and tricks under your belt, here's a list of nearly 20 tips that we think will make your life much easier!
#1 Rest in Beds & Hot Springs
One of the first Echoes you pick up in Echoes of Wisdom is the Old Bed, which you'll predominantly use to build makeshift staircases.
However, Zelda can rest in any bed — including bed echoes — in Hyrule, and she'll gradually restore health. The same goes for the hot springs outside of Goron City in Eldin Volcano.
If you're in a pinch and have no Smoothies, drop a bed and lay down for a few seconds. And you can time getting in and out of bed to heal your Hearts quicker.
- The Old Bed heals half a heart every three seconds
- the Soft Bed heals one Heart every three seconds
- and Zelda's Bed heals two Hearts every three seconds
Plus, if you press B right as you restore a heart, then press it again to lay back down, you'll speed up your heart recovery.
#2 Make Lots of Smoothies
Smoothies are very useful to have on hand during Echoes of Wisdom. not only are ingredients easy to come by, but Smoothies cost only 10 Rupees to make. Much, much less than buying a Red Potion.