In this section of our walkthrough, we'll be heading to Eldin Volcano to help out the Goron. This guide covers how to get to Goron City, The Rift On Eldin Volcano Main Quest, the Stilled Goron City Rift, the Lizalfos Burrow Main Quest, the Rock-Roast Quarry Main Quest, and the Stilled Eldin Volcano Rift.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough -The Rift On Eldin Volcano Main Quest

Getting to Eldin Volcano

Eldin Volcano is in the northwest part of Hyrule. The easiest way to get there is by heading to Kakariko Village. Speak to the guard here to get started, then walk up the slope at the back of the village to start the quest.

Before you go, there are a number of things to do in Kakariko Village, including the Slumber Dojo, some Side Quests, and the Climbing Band Accessory.

Eldin Volcano Trail



The Eldin Volcano Trail is pretty long, but there are lots of ways to tackle climbing it to reach Goron City to solve the local rift problem.

You can either rely on a trusty climb — that Climbing Band will help you climb faster — and jump into caves to do some exploring, or you can Echo your way all the way to the top.

there are some excellent Echoes worth picking up on the way up — the Ghirro Echo is absolutely worth seeking out as it's crucial for getting around the volcano and the dungeon. There's also the Lizalfos Echo a fairly powerful enemy that will come in handy in certain fights.

All sorts of fire-based Echoes are close to the top, too — the Fire Octo Echo and Fire Keese Echo are handy for some later puzzles. You'll reach Goron City when you find a Waypoint next to some flags, a hot spring, and a huge building covered in a rift.

Goron City

Speak to the Goron outside who reveals that some Goron are trapped inside the rift in the building. Walk inside and enter the rift.

Stilled Goron City Rift

As always, you need to find Tri's friends — there are four hiding here, and here's where to find them all:

From the start, head left and you'll find a blog of energy on a stone platform with a mini-moldorm on it. Go north, then climb the walls until you reach the top. There's an energy blob on the highest point on the left. Go right and drop down to the darker platform for another energy blob. Return to the entrance where the Goron Statue is. Climb in, destroy the wooden boxes, and you'll find the last energy blob at the bottom.

Goron City has been saved, and you'll get 2 Might Crystals, but you'll notice the chief, Darston, is struggling. Talk to him to find out that the elders are investigating other matter, and you need to talk to them to enter the Volcano proper. They should be at the Lizalfos Burrow and Rock-Roast Quarry.

Lizalfos Burrow Main Quest

The Lizalfos Burrow is directly northwest of Goron City. If you head east, you can head up a slope and follow the path west beyond some lava pools.

Grab some of the Echoes here — namely, the Tweelus Echo and the Lava Rock Echo. the burrow is in the middle of a large lava lake.

Head inside and you'll speak to the Goron who needs you to wipe out the Lizalfos at the end here. You can get a Lizalfos Lv.2 Echo here. In the final room, you'll find a bunch of Lizalfos Echoes. You can fight them with Echoes or Bind them and drop them into the lava to get rid of them. Once done. you'll complete this quest, but be no closer to entering the volcano.

Rock-Roast Quarry Main Quest

Rock-Roast Quarry is just west of the Lizalfos Burrow, but you'll need to get there from Goron City. Warp back there, and head west and up the mountain a bit more. Head up a ramp between two small lava pools and you'll find this next to a lava waterfall.

Three Goron are hungry and they can't get near the Rock-Roast, so you'll need to bring them over. If you don't have the Rock-Roast Echo, get it now. You have to use Bind on these to bring them back — just follow the path left and down twice to complete the quest.

Eldin Volcano entrance

Well, we still don't know how to enter the volcano. Head back to Goron City and speak to the elders, who don't remember how to get there. Head to the back room up top and speak to Darston. He'll talk about his dad again, musing about where to find the shortcut.

Fortunately, it's right in front of you — Bind the nut on the right of the big portrait and pull it to remove a door and destroy the portrait. Don't worry, Darston isn't upset. Head inside.

Use a Ghirro to get across the lava in the first room, then use your Ghirro and Laval Rocks to make it further inside. use the Lava Rocks on the fire pillars to ride them up. You'll find a chest with 2 Monster Stones along the way.

In the side-on room, use the Lava Rocks again to make it to the left side of the screen. Open the chest here for 50 rupees, then ride the tall pillar all the way up the top. Walk to the end of the bridge, and Darston will break the rock here for you.

In the final room, jump over to the rift and enter.

Stilled Eldin Volcano Rift

Like the rest of the volcano, there's a lot of lava to deal with here. But the path is pretty simple — just keep heading north.

Some of the enemies are pretty annoying here, so take them out if you need to. A treasure chest to the right has some Rocktatoes. Remember you can't use beds in the lava, so those Lava Rocks are very useful. Tweelus are good at dealing with the Fire Octo's, as well.

When you reach the climbing wall, you've almost made it to the end — head left and keep following the path around and up to a huge wall of lava. Hop on some Lava Rocks or fly across and you'll make it to the Eldin Temple Dungeon.

