The Faron Wetlands is the most unique area you'll visit in Echoes of Wisdom. It's also home to the sweet, fruit-loving Deku Scrubs. Some of these guys are more than a little mischievous, too.

Bempu is one such scrub. They want to play a game of hide-and-seek, and they're pretty good at it too. This is the Looking for Bempu Side Quest, which you should do if you're looking to get every single Accessory in the game.

Below is our guide to completing the Looking for Bempu Side Quest, which includes where to pick the quest up and a map of every single location Bempu is hiding in. Who's actually got time to figure those things out, hey?

Where to find the Looking for Bempu Side Quest



Looking for Bempu is available after the events of A Rift in the Faron Wetlands Main Quest. That means you need to have finished the Stilled Faron Wetlands Rift, Faron Temple, and defeated the boss there.

Once you've done all that — and got rid of all that "cotton candy" — head to Scrubton and you'll find a pair of Deku Scrub standing by some ruins and drinking smoothies. — one has mohawk-like hair with a speech bubble above its head, while the other has pigtails.

Talk to the one on the left who will warn you about their "friend", Buzzu, who is standing right next to them. Buzzu is not happy and retaliates, so Bempu challenges Buzzu to a game of hide-and-seek. Buzzu then nominates you to take part in his stead. Well... we have nothing better to do, right? You'll get the Looking for Bempu Side Quest here.

Looking for Bempu Side Quest - Solution & Rewards

Bempu will hide in four different locations during this Side Quest, but he'll give you a little hint each time he disappears. That seems pretty fair!

If you can't figure out where he's hiding from the hint alone, we've marked — and numbered — Bempu's locations for you below on our map of Faron. And just below that, we've also given some brief instructions on where to head to find the devious little scrub.

"the trendiest shop in town" - Bempu is hiding just below the Smoothie Shop in Scrubton. It's on the east side of town. You'll spot his little mohawk sticking out in front of the shop, so use Bind to pull him up. "a lake that's a symbol of love" - This one's easy — warp to Heart Lake, where you cleared the Stilled Heart Lake Rift, and head to the northwest corner of the enclosure, right by a huge red flower. Bind to Bempu and pull him out again. "between four stone siblings" - Not as easy as the last, but not bad. Warp back to Scrubton, then leave bia the west exit. Follow the path north until you reach a small pond, then head right and up again. You'll see Bempu's leaves sticking out in between two sets of stairs and four Deku Scrub statues. As usual, yank him out with Bind.

"a home that used to be covered in dark thorns" - You should remember the Deku Scrub call the rifts "dark thorns", so this should help remind you of Blossu's House. You can warp very close to it, and Bempu is hiding in the grass just below the house.



Once you've found Bempu in his last hiding spot, Bempu will admit that he's jealous of Buzzu because he's good at making smoothies and cotton candy. He could've just said that!

Anyway, you'll get a pretty nice reward for completing the quest — the Fairy Fragrance Accessory.

If you're itching for more optional content, have a look at our complete Side Quest list for a rundown of all Side Quest locations and rewards. Otherwise, head over to our main Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub for all the other tools you need.