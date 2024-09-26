The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a largely linear game, but similar to Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, there are a few moments during the story where you can choose what region to visit first.

In this region guide, we'll be telling you which order you should complete the story in for Echoes of Wisdom for two different main quests.

Note: there will be light spoilers in this walkthrough — mostly just Main Quest names. Still, if you want to go in with no knowledge of the game, we recommend you back out here.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Recommended Story Route

What region should I visit first for The Mysterious Rifts quest?

For The Mysterious Rifts Main Quest, two regions require saving after the appearance of Rifts — Jabul Waters and the Gerudo Desert.

While you can do these in any order, Gerudo Desert is the first location you should visit. This is because the monsters, and the boss there, are slightly weaker than those in the Jabul Waters.

What region should I visit first for the Land of the Goddesses quest?

Once you've completed The Mysterious Rifts and the Still Missing Main Quests, a new quest will open up called Land of the Goddesses. For this Main Quest, three more regions need their rift problems solving — Eldin Volcano, Hebra Mountains, and Faron Wetlands.

Once again, Echoes of Wisdom gives you the recommended order for completing this quest — Eldin, Hebra, and Faron. Faron has the strongest enemies, though all three regions are a step up from the first three.

Do I have to complete the story in these regions in the suggested order?

No, you don't.

While you're limited by what story quests are available during the game (so, you can't complete the Hebra Mountains questline before it appears to you in the second half of the game), you can clear Gerudo Desert before Jabul Waters, for example.

Can I explore the world whenever I want?

You can. Don't let the story limit you — if you want to explore the Faron Wetlands before you have to, then by all means.

The only thing you're limited by is the Echoes you have, and your imagination. If you want to try and explore, then have a shot. Of course, the monsters in the Faron Wetlands are more powerful than those in the Jabul Waters, so just be wary.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.