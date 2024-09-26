Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

In this section of our walkthrough, it's time to venture to the Faron Wetlands as part of the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest. In this guide, we'll be covering the A Rift in the Faron Wetlands Main Quest, the Stilled Heart Lake rift, the Stilled Blossu's House rift, escaping the Deku Scrub Lockup, and the Stilled Faron Wetlands rift.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough - A Rift In The Faron Wetlands Main Quest

Getting to Faron Wetlands

Faron Wetlands is in the southeast corner of Hyrule, but to reach it, you'll need to head to Lake Hylia and climb the waterfall on the east side. Use Water Blocks or Beds to do this, and you'll soon reach the jungle.

Once you're in Faron, you need to find out what's going on — walking east, and grabbing the Drippitune Echo, the Hoarder Echo, and the Hydrozol Echo will give you some more answers. You can pluck a Deku Scrub from the ground if you want, and they'll give you a hint as to what's going on.

Check your map and continue heading towards the huge rift, which is swallowing up the large temple here. This is The Sweet Spot, but you can't go in, because it's members only. Well, time to head south to Scrubton.

Scrubton

Welcome to Scrubton, where every villager is a Deku Scrub! This is where the Smoothie business started booming, but now, it's all about cotton candy — well, spiderwebs.

Talk to the locals to find out more about the sweet stuff and a Sweet Spot membership. The pair eating spiderwebs will tell you someone at Heart Lake is a member, so you need to head to the heart-shaped lake on the map to talk to them.

There's a chest in the village with some Radiant Butter if you need it.

Heart Lake

Heart Lake is in the southwest corner of Faron Wetlands, so exit Scrubton to the south — grabbing a Stamp on your way — and get the Giant Goponga Flower Echo and the Piranha Echo from the water here.

From the water, head northwest and follow a grassy, winding path around to the south, until you reach a Waypoint. There are lots of Lizalfos on the way, so make sure you deal with those if they're giving you trouble. There's a cave on the way down here with an Armos Echo, a Lizalfos Lv. 3 Echo, and a chest with 50 rupees — all worth taking the detour for.

Keep heading south, touch the Waypoint, and then approach the lake to find some lovers who have been separated. Time to enter the rift and save them.

Stilled Heart Lake Rift

More rifts, more of Tri's friends to save. There are five locations you need to visit to repair the rift:

Head north of the broken heart lake and burn down the wall of grass and spiderwebs to reveal a hidden energy mass. Climb up the same wall you just destroyed, then burn the spiderweb on the floor to reveal the second energy Just below, climb down the rock wall and burn another spiderweb for another energy mass. Climb back up, then head all the way left to a plateau with a small pond in it. There's a hole to dive into. Equip the Zora's Flippers and destroy the block on the right for another energy mass. In the same water area, swim down and around to the Deku Baba, pull its head off, and then swim above it for the last piece of energy.

While here, you can also get the Deku Baba Lv. 2 Echo, another really good Echo for combat. You'll leave the rift and find out that the pair don't want to give up their membership. But they know who might: Blossu.

Finding Blossu

Blossu is in the opposite corner to Heart Lake. Warp back to Scrubton and then head south, following the river until you reach a cave.

Light the torches in the cave to help you out, but you'll get a Heart Piece by navigating the perilous gaps here. In the north room, defeat the enemies and light the torches for 50 rupees. Return to the previous room then head south.

Outside, head east up some stairs to reach a Waypoint and a group of Scrubs. After some cutscenes, you'll be able to approach the rift and enter it.

Stilled Blossu's House Rift

There are five more of Tri's friends to rescue. Let's get to it:

Follow the path north and burn down a spiderweb for the first mass of energy. Climb to the top of the rock wall and burn the spiderwebs covering a gap. Then, defeat the flower below to find the next group of Tri's friends. At the top of the rock wall, climb down a ladder and make your way through the cave. Further in, there's a Deku Baba. Defeat it to reveal the mass. Continue going through the cave and destroy rocks with a Bombfish and reveal the next energy mass. Leave the cave then drop down to the left for the last energy mass, in front of some trees.

With those five rescued, you'll be warped out of the rift... and then be taken to jail.

Escaping the Deku Scrub Lockup - How To Sneak Past Deku Scrubs

In the Deku Scrub Lockup, Zelda doesn't have access to her Tri Rod, meaning you can't use Echoes. A stick will not cut it. You do still have Bind, however.

Use Bind on the key on the other side of the door to bring it into the cell, then unlock the door with it. Leave the cell, then head down the left staircase.

Here's your first stealth section. You can use Bind to block the Scrub paths, or you can hide in one of the pots and move around in it carefully. The Scrubs can still find you if you're spotted in the pot, so be careful. You need to get to the far left of this room.

At the end, go down the stairs and you'll be in a new room. Ignore the hidden door for now and head to the right — build a staircase with what you can using Bind (you'll need to grab beds from the cells) and exit through the right door. You'll get your Tri Rod back here. Head back, then move the Shrub to reveal a room with a Heart Piece in it. Grab it. Then return to the room where you got your Tri Rod, hit the switch, and then leave.

In the next room, you can actually just summon enemies to scare the Scrubs throughout this room, so do that. Keep going until you reach a room with a well, and then drop down it. Swim through here and use boulders to weigh down the crates. Eventually, you'll reach a section with strong currents that you can swim against. Either build up lots of blocks to get past it, or ride a Flying Tile to the other side.

In the next room, there's a Might Crystal on the far right — Bind a Piranha to get yourself up there. To exit, use a Platboom and ride up against the bubbles to reach the ladder.

You're free! Blossu will give you a Sweet Spot Membership, so you can enter the temple in the north. Go ahead and head over there now. After some cutscenes, you'll be able to enter the rift inside the Sweet Spot.

Stilled Faron Wetlands Rift

In the rift, head north and pull the heads off of the Deku Baba with Bind. If you head left and up, you'll find a chest with 20 rupees inside. At the end of the path, go right and grab an Electric Keese Echo. Burn the spiderweb for a Golden Egg.

If you head left over the trees and towards some ruins, you'll find a bunch of enemies in a tight spot. Defeat them, grab the Goo Specter Echo, and grab the 4 Fresh Milk from the chest.

Follow the spiderweb bridges and keep heading right. When you reach a Waypoint, activate it, then summon a Drippitune Echo to put out all six torches at once. This will open up a cave, which you should climb to the top. Part-way is a Beamos — to catch this, defeat it like normal and then blow it up when it turns to stone to catch the Beamos Echo.

At the top, you need to use Electric Keese to power up all the crystals in the room. Don't forget about the 'Y' charge. the door will then open.

Outside, there's a big chest! But a plant eats it. We're right outside of the Faron Temple Dungeon, and you have three entrances to pick from.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.