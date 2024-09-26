Are Echoes not enough for you in Echoes of Wisdom? Thankfully, there's one way Zelda can wield a sword — Swordfighter Form, one of the new abilities available to Zelda in Echoes of Wisdom.

In this guide, we'll be covering what Swordfighter Form is, how to upgrade it, and where to get all the tools for it.

Echoes of Wisdom: Swordfighter Form Guide

What is Swordfighter Form?

Swordfighter Form is a temporary power-up that allows the Princess of Hyrule to attack like Link for a brief period. Zelda can then attack enemies head-on instead of relying on Echoes or Bind.

You unlock the Swordfighter ability very early on in the game, around the halfway point of the Suthorn Ruins dungeon.

All you need to do is press 'Up' on the d-pad to turn into a tunic-wearing apparition, and you can go ham on enemies with your sword and (eventually) bow and bombs.

Be warned, however — Swordfighter Form is not permanent. Transforming will consume energy which you will have to restore. You'll increase your energy as you progress through the game

How do you restore Energy?

There are a few ways you can restore energy in Echoes of Wisdom. The main way is by exploring the Still World.

As you wander around inside the rifts and the dungeons, you'll see little blue crystals floating around. Walk close to them and Zelda will automatically absorb them to restore your energy.

Rift enemies, which are just purple versions of the standard enemies and can be found both in rifts and on the overworld, also drop energy.

Other ways to restore energy are by finding Might Crystals or by drinking certain Smoothies.

Swordfighter Form Upgrades

How do you Upgrade Swordfighter Form?

Once you've completed the Suthorn Ruins, you need to go to Lueberry's House for the next part of the story. This also unlocked the ability to upgrade Swordfighter Form.

To upgrade the Form, simply examine the machine in the back corner of the house. You'll need Might Crystals to upgrade, which you get both through the story and by exploration.

Eventually, Zelda will unlock two more tools for Swordfighter Form, just like Link himself — the Bow, and Bombs.

How to Unlock the Bow

You'll get the Bow after defeating the miniboss in the Gerudo Sanctum dungeon. This boss involves deflecting arrows and getting behind the boss to win.

How to Unlock Bombs

The Bombs are found after beating the miniboss inside the Eldin Temple dungeon. You'll need to use Bombfish, Zirro, or throw the boss' bombs back to beat them.

What should I upgrade first for Swordfighter Form?

To start with, Energy should be your priority when upgrading Swordfighter Form.

Energy is cheaper to upgrade and will also allow you to stay in Swordfighter Form for longer, which initially, is more important than attack power. In the second half of the game, you can alternate between maxing out your Energy and Sword attack power.

When you get the Bow and the Bombs, you should still focus on Energy and Sword, but when you have spare Crystals, put them into the Bow and Bomb — whatever you prefer.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.