In this section of our walkthrough, we're covering the events of Jabul Waters, which includes The Jabul Waters Rift Main Quest, the Chaos at River Zora Village Main Quest, the Rampage in Zora Cover Main Quest, the Stilled Upper Zora River Rift, and The Jabul Waters Rift.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough -The Jabul Waters Rift Main Quest

Getting to Jabul Waters

Jabul Waters is in the northeast corner of Hyrule. Once you've left Suthorn Forest, you can head north to Hyrule Castle Town, then east from there to a canyon path. Follow the path north to eventually reach the beach and the Jabul Waters.

Seesyde Village



Almost immediately as soon as you enter Jabul Waters, head to the east to reach Seesyde Village. Talk to the couple near the Stamp stand and you'll find out that Lord Jabu-Jabu has gone mad. He's located to the east across the bridge.

If you want, grab some Side Quests from Seesyde Village, and you can head out to Zora Cove to grab some Echoes if you want — the Bombfish Echo is a particularly useful one that you'll be getting fairly soon.

Head north and follow the river to the right and north to a bridged area. Here you'll find a distinctive entrance, covered in a rift. Not good. Head inside, and you'll find you can't enter because the door is locked. Fortunately, you'll find out how to get inside — by talking to the chiefs of the River and Sea Zora villages. Easy enough.

River Zora Village

Activate the Waypoint east of Lord Jabu-Jabu's Den and then follow the river northwest to reach the River Zora Village. You're looking for Chief Dradd, who is in the northwest house. Try to speak to him, but you won't get very far and he'll run off.

While you're here, if you have 400 rupees to spare, grab the Zora Flippers accessory — it will allow you to swim much faster, which is very useful for the whole area.

Now you need to head to the Sea Zora Village, which is in Zora Cove. Warp back to Seesyde Village.

Sea Zora Village

The Sea Zora Village is underwater, so you'll need to swim through Zora Cove to get there. You can get plenty of good sea Echoes here, like the Tangler Echo, the Biri Echo, and the Chompfin Echo.

Sea Zora Village is roughly in the centre of the cove, so dive down and enter. Head to the back to speak to Kushara, the chief, but she won't listen and too will run off.

Leave the village and head north, just right of the nearby Business Scrub. Head up the stairs to Crossflows Plaza to find the two chiefs squabbling. But Lord Jabu-Jabu is unhappy, and can't be soothed by music. Now, you have a situation back at the River Zora Village to solve.

Chaos at River Zora Village Main Quest

Head back to the River Zora Village and then head east to a small island between many small waterfalls. A rift has appeared here, and Dradd is nowhere to be seen. Enter it.

Stilled Upper Zora River Rift

Here, you need to find five of Tri's trapped friends. Here's where to find them and fix the rift. if you don't have it already, you'll also get the Bombfish Echo here.

Head just left of the entrance and swim across the broken river to reach your first mass of energy From the entrance, climb up top and swim up. You'll find Dradd, and next to him, you'll find the energy Head right to a keese and a small body of water. head into the cave on the next island, grab the Bombfish Echo, and use it to blast through the rocks below. Swim to the bottom of the area to the left and you'll get the energy. In the same cave, swim up from the last energy. Follow the water around and defeat the tektite for another energy. Leave the cave, then head south. You'll spot lots of Octoroks here — grab the Echo if you don't have it yet. Drop down onto a pillar for the last energy mass.

You'll now leave the rift and complete this main quest. Now you need to head to Zora Cove and to an island east of the Sea Zora Village for the next quest.

Rampage in Zora Cove Main Quest

You'll spot Dradd attempting to enter a cave-in, where Kushara is trapped. You can enter by swimming into a hole below Dradd. Climb down the ladder in here.

This section is easy, just swim through the cave and touch the glowing plants to light up the area. Grab the Tangler Lv. 2 Echo while you're at it, and a chest containing some Bubble Kelp. At the end of the path, you'll find the chief and the child are both safe.

Use Bind on the rock and move it out of the way to clear the quest. Now you can head back to Lord Jabu-Jabu's Den.

Lord Jabu-Jabu's Den

Warp back here, enter, and speak to the duo, The performance stages have been broken, so you need to fix them using Bind.

Remove the blue stone from the left pedestal, then underwater you'll spot the missing half of gold. Dive down, Bind, and swim back up to bring it to the surface.

then, simply drag the stone to its rightful place to fix the stand. The pair will then perform and open the door for you. You'll spot Jabu-Jabu ahead, but he's still not happy. Attempt to enter the arena and you'll be thrown into a miniboss.

Lord Jabu-Jabu's Den miniboss

You need to fight Lord Jabu-Jabu, and this can be a little fiddly. But Bombfish are your friends.

To start, Jabu-Jabu will spit out Tanglers and debris. You can either use the debris to stay out of the water and throw a Chompfin Echo at the boss, or swim around. you need to wait until Jabu-Jabu stops swimming and chomping around and starts sucking in everything.

When he does start, drop a Bombfish in the water and he'll eat it, only for it to explode in its mouth. Turn into Swordfighter, send out some echoes, and deal as much damage as you can. Do this until you defeat the boss, allowing Tri to open up a rift.

Stilled Jabul Waters Rift

Once in the rift, swim north, then follow the pillars up, then to the left to a huge section of water and pillars.

Climb up using your best platforming echoes — beds, trampolines, etc. — until you reach the stone area. Head right, defeating enemies along the way, and swim up towards two floating water blocks. Capture the Water Block Echo here — this is one of the best Echoes in the game, and you'll be using it a lot here.

Immediately use the Water Block to build a water path to the other section of water. Continue to do this, going right into the next body of water. Climb onto the log bridge, and walk towards the wall of water, Fill in the gaps with your Water Blocks upwards, and swim up until you reach dry land.

Head left, and use the water blocks above the ship. Continue to head left using the water, fighting enemies if they prove a nuisance. Follow the water up and then right until you reach a staircase of boats, which leads to a chest with 10 Riverhorses.

Head back left and start using the trees to help you climb up the wall. Continue to go up to reach a chest with 50 rupees, and you'll eventually reach a stilled Jabu-Jabu. Walk across him to reach your next dungeon, the Jabul Ruins Dungeon.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.