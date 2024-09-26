In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the Princess of Hyrule has access to many different costumes during the course of her adventure.

One of these is her iconic, classic dress, which she's worn in multiple different games. While she starts the game in this outfit, you need to unlock it later on to wear it all the time.

In this guide, we'll show you how to unlock Zelda's classic dress, and how to complete the Side Quest it's tied to.

Where to find Zelda's Classic Dress - Customary Attire Costume



To unlock Zelda's Customary Attire Costume, you need to first get to the halfway point of the game — that is, complete the Hyrule Castle dungeon and save Hyrule Castle Town and the King. After this, you'll have access to Costumes and Side Quests in Hyrule Castle Town.

Just south of Hyrule Castle, you'll spot a young girl with Side Quest. Talk to her to accept the From the Heart Side Quest. Once you've completed the quest, you'll get the Customary Attire Costume.

How to complete From The Heart Side Quest

The From the Heart Side Quest is pretty straightforward, but there are a few separate steps.

After talking to the girl and getting the quest, you'll get the Happy Clover item, which she wants you to give to the King of Hyrule. She'll then leave, chasing after her dog.

Head inside the Castle to the throne room and speak to the King. You'll soon find out the young girl has gone missing.

Head to the south gate to speak to the guard, then leave town. Follow the path where you spot soldiers, and speak to them along the way — they'll point you in the right direction. Eventually, you'll come across a rift, which you need to jump inside to save the girl. Rescue Tri's friends and you'll emerge victorious.

You'll be taken back to the castle, where the King will thank the girl. He'll also have a heart-to-heart with Zelda, after which he'll give you the Customary Attire Costume.

What does the Customary Attire Costume do?

While some costumes enhance Zelda's abilities, the Customary Attire Costume doesn't. It simply changes Zelda's appearance so she looks like her classic self. Simple as that.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.