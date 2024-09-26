Do you want to become the most fashionable person in all of Hyrule? Then we're here to help you in our guide on how to increase accessory slots.

In Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda can equip accessories that do various things, such as increasing the drop rate of hearts or rupees. While she can only equip one accessory to start with, eventually, the Princess of Hyrule will be able to equip multiple.

In this guide, we'll tell you how to increase the number of accessory slots for Zelda, and how many accessory slots Zelda can get in Echoes of Wisdom.

While this guide won't cover where to get all of the accessories, we have a separate guide covering where to find every single accessory in Echoes of Wisdom, and what each accessory does.

Echoes of Wisdom: How to increase accessory slots

While Zelda will start with only one accessory slot in Echoes of Wisdom, there is a way to increase how many.

You need to find the Great Fairy, who is located at the Great Fairy Shrine. She will be able to increase the number of accessories you can equip, at a cost.

Where to find the Great Fairy Shrine

Unsurprisingly, the Great Fairy Shrine is located in Lake Hylia, which is in the Eastern Hyrule Field.

It's roughly in the middle of the Lake, on a small island. it's also the only island in the Lake with a cave on it, so it's not hard to find. You will need to clear out the nearby rift before exploring the lake and getting to the Shrine, however.

How many accessories can I equip at once?

If you can afford all of the Great Fairy's upgrades, you'll be able to equip five different accessories at once.

That's a lot of accessories, and during the game's tougher challenges, the more advantages you have, the better. Don't forget about our handing Accessory guide if you're looking for a list of all accessories and what they do.

As well as this, once you've beaten the game, you'll be able to accept a quest from the Great Fairy to give you an extremely useful accessory. We have a guide covering how to complete The Great Fairy's Request Side Quest.

How many rupees do accessory slots cost?

Every accessory slot upgrade costs an increasing number of rupees. You'll need to save those pennies up if you want them. We've listed the slot upgrade and cost for each slot below:

Accessory Slot Number Cost (Rupees) 2 100 3 200 4 500 5 1000

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.