The Elusive Tumbleweed is one of the many Side Quests Zelda can pick up during Echoes of Wisdom. The premise is incredibly simple and the solution is fairly easy, but it may not be immediately obvious to new players.

Below we've detailed how to complete the Elusive Tumbleweed Side Quest and the rewards you get for finishing it.

Where to find the Elusive Tumbleweed Side Quest



You should pick up the Elusive Tumbleweed Side Quest on your first visit to Gerudo Town in Gerudo Desert. You'll naturally need to go there as part of the A Rift In The Gerudo Desert Main Quest.

The quest giver is on the west side of town standing on some stairs.

Elusive Tumbleweed Side Quest - Solution & Rewards

All you need to do is bring the Gerudo woman a tumbleweed. Easy, right? Well, you can't create an Echo of one or even capture an Echo of it. You can't pick it up. And you can't even touch it or else it will dissolve.

This is where Tri's Bind comes into play. Head out of the south exit of Gerudo Town and wait for a few seconds before a tumbleweed rolls in from the right side of the screen. Get as close to is as possible and use Bind on it to grab hold of it.

Now we need to walk it back to the woman, carefully. Simply walk the safest route through Gerudo Town — we went up the western staircase so we didn't need to navigate around pots or cats. It's not a very long walk, but it's easy to destroy the tumbleweed by mistake.

Place the tumbleweed in front of her to complete the quest. You'll get 2 Might Crystals for completing it.

