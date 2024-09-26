An Out-There Zol is a late-game Side Quest in Echoes of Wisdom where you need to satisfy the curiosity of a young boy just one more time.

This is the second quest you get from the young boy, who is obsessed with Zols, creatures that roam around Hyrule. His last request requires a bit more work; it's a good thing we're here to impart our wisdom, then.

In this guide, we have the solution to the A Curious Child and An Out-There Zol Side Quests, along with where to find them, and all the rewards.

Where to find An Out-There Zol Side Quest



An Out-There Zol is only available after completing A Curious Child, but both quests can be found in the same location.

At Hyrule Castle Town — after you've completed the Hyrule Castle Dungeon — you'll spot a young boy standing outside of his house with a small dog next to him. He's the quest giver for both A Curious Child and An Out-There Zol.

A Curious Child is available immediately after you complete Hyrule Castle, while An Out-There Zol is only available much later in the game and after clearing A Curious Child.

A Curious Child Side Quest - Solution & Rewards

For the A Curious Child Side Quest, the young boy wants to see three different Zols.

You'll come across these naturally as you progress through the game — we've listed the three variants you'll need to find below, as well as where you can find them:

Zol - The standard green Zol, found in Suthorn Prairie & Suthorn Forest, basically everywhere in Hyrule Field too Ignizol - This Zol looks like a bouncy candle with a flame on top. You can find these in almost every dungeon, but there's one in the Suthorn Ruins Dungeon

Hydrozol - This Zol is water-based and gets bigger when soaked in water. You can get one of these at the entrance of the Faron Wetlands. make sure you pop it in the fountain (or drop a water block on it) before showing it to the boy



Once you've shown the kid all three Zol variants, he'll give you a Might Crystal.

An Out-There Zol Side Quest - Solution & Rewards

An Out-There Zol is a bit more difficult to figure out. By the time you get this quest, you will probably have almost every single Echo. How can you have missed one of the Zols, then?

Easy — you haven't. The "Unusual Zol" isn't an Echo or an enemy — it's an Automaton. That means you need to have completed the Automaton Engineer Dampé Side Quest.

Then, once you have access to Dampé's journal, you'll want to complete the Performance Artist! Side Quest for Dampé. This quest will allow you to create, and summon, the Gizmol Automaton. Make sure you check out our complete guide on Automatons, including how to create the Gizmol Automaton.

Once you've created Gizmol, simply head to Hyrule Castle Town and summon the Automaton in front of the boy to wow him. For completing this quest, you'll get a Heart Piece. Excellent!

Once you've created Gizmol, simply head to Hyrule Castle Town and summon the Automaton in front of the boy to wow him. For completing this quest, you'll get a Heart Piece. Excellent!