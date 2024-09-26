We've put together this guide to tell you how to use Echoes, what the best Echoes are, and where to find every single Echo in Echoes of Wisdom. Are we echo-ing enough for you, yet?
What are Echoes exactly?
Echoes are the main new mechanic of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. These are items and enemies that Zelda can essentially make a copy of in the overworld.
Zelda can create Echoes as soon as Tri gives her the Tri Rod, which happens fairly early on in the story. To capture an Echo, press the 'ZR' button next to a sparkling object, and that Echo is yours to keep forever.
All Echoes cost Energy (▲) to cast, and while you start off with only three of these, you'll eventually get six. Some Echoes will also cost fewer Energy to cast as you progress through the game.
There are 127 Echoes to be found in Echoes of Wisdom. These range from inanimate objects to powerful foes that you'll fight throughout the course of your adventure.
Once you've beaten the game, if you head to the Eternal Forest, you can speak to a character who will tell you what regions you're missing Echoes in. We won't tell you who that is, but it's made very obvious once you've rolled credits.
What are the best Echoes?
While there's no definitive answer here, we've put together a list of Echoes that we think will last you almost your entire journey throughout Echoes of Wisdom. So no super-powered Echoes like the spoiler-y late-game enemy you can capture. We've got a guide covering that very Echo if you want to check that out.
Some Echoes are excellent for enemies, while others are timeless objects perfect for platforming and navigation. Here's the best of the best:
Beds
Beds are vital during your Echoes of Wisdom adventure. Not only do they make excellent staking platforms, but they can also heal your Hearts for you. Old Beds are extremely cheap, too, so you can eventually stack six on top of each other like a staircase.
Cloud
Once you get to Hebra, you'll probably replace much of your platforming repertoire with th Cloud. Although it costs 2 ▲ to use, you can continuously stack them mid-air without them needing to stand on anything.
Water Block
As soon as you get this in Jabul Waters, this will likely be your go-to navigational tool. You can place these in a line or stack them on top of each other as you swim... basically everywhere. You can even skip big jumps using these. As long as it isn't too hot or cold.
Flying Tile
Flying Tiles are a little finicky, but they're unique in that they're one of the only Echoes not affected by gusts of winds. Great for the Gerudo Sanctum and Eldin Temple dungeons.
Brazier
This early Echo is the perfect tool to solve the various fire puzzles throughout the game. You can burn down boxes, grass, melt ice, and light other torches by combining this with Bind. Oh, and it's good for setting enemies on fire, too.
Holmill
The Holmill is unique because, as an enemy, it's not super useful. But you can use this little guy to dig holes in the ground, uncovering hidden Smoothie ingredients and Might Crystals.
Bombfish
You won't get normal bombs for a while in Echoes of Wisdom — and they're also tied to Swordfighter Form — but Bombfish, while being expensive (starting at 4 Energy), then reduced to 3 Energy), are very useful both underwater and for progressing through dungeons.
Strandtula
Another vital dungeon navigation tool, Strandtula are best when getting through the side-on areas areas. You can use them in top-down areas too, as long as there's a ceiling.
Moblins & Boarblins
Any level of these basic grunts is good, but you can send multiple of these out to swarm foes. These are never not useful, particularly the Spear and Boomerang variants, which attack foes from a distance.
Lizalfos
More expensive than Moblins and Boarblins, particularly the very powerful Lv. 3 variant. Lizalfos are very resistant and do a lot of damage to foes. Great for bosses in the latter stages of the game.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - All Echoes & Their Locations
Below, we've compiled a list of all 127 Echoes available in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We've also listed every Echo's initial cost, the region it can be found in, and more specific locations where appropriate.
Note: Many Echoes are available in multiple locations, and we've often listed the first time we spotted them.
