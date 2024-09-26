You might have guessed it, but Echoes are essential to progressing through The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — it's in the title, for goodness' sake!

What are Echoes exactly?

Echoes are the main new mechanic of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. These are items and enemies that Zelda can essentially make a copy of in the overworld.

Zelda can create Echoes as soon as Tri gives her the Tri Rod, which happens fairly early on in the story. To capture an Echo, press the 'ZR' button next to a sparkling object, and that Echo is yours to keep forever.

All Echoes cost Energy (▲) to cast, and while you start off with only three of these, you'll eventually get six. Some Echoes will also cost fewer Energy to cast as you progress through the game.

To find out how to power up Tri and reduce the cost of Echoes, check out our guide on How To Increase Tri's Power.

How many Echoes are there?

There are 127 Echoes to be found in Echoes of Wisdom. These range from inanimate objects to powerful foes that you'll fight throughout the course of your adventure.

Once you've beaten the game, if you head to the Eternal Forest, you can speak to a character who will tell you what regions you're missing Echoes in. We won't tell you who that is, but it's made very obvious once you've rolled credits.

What are the best Echoes?

While there's no definitive answer here, we've put together a list of Echoes that we think will last you almost your entire journey throughout Echoes of Wisdom. So no super-powered Echoes like the spoiler-y late-game enemy you can capture. We've got a guide covering that very Echo if you want to check that out.

Some Echoes are excellent for enemies, while others are timeless objects perfect for platforming and navigation. Here's the best of the best:

Beds

Beds are vital during your Echoes of Wisdom adventure. Not only do they make excellent staking platforms, but they can also heal your Hearts for you. Old Beds are extremely cheap, too, so you can eventually stack six on top of each other like a staircase.

Cloud

Once you get to Hebra, you'll probably replace much of your platforming repertoire with th Cloud. Although it costs 2 ▲ to use, you can continuously stack them mid-air without them needing to stand on anything.

Water Block

As soon as you get this in Jabul Waters, this will likely be your go-to navigational tool. You can place these in a line or stack them on top of each other as you swim... basically everywhere. You can even skip big jumps using these. As long as it isn't too hot or cold.

Flying Tile

Flying Tiles are a little finicky, but they're unique in that they're one of the only Echoes not affected by gusts of winds. Great for the Gerudo Sanctum and Eldin Temple dungeons.

Brazier

This early Echo is the perfect tool to solve the various fire puzzles throughout the game. You can burn down boxes, grass, melt ice, and light other torches by combining this with Bind. Oh, and it's good for setting enemies on fire, too.

Holmill

The Holmill is unique because, as an enemy, it's not super useful. But you can use this little guy to dig holes in the ground, uncovering hidden Smoothie ingredients and Might Crystals.

Bombfish

You won't get normal bombs for a while in Echoes of Wisdom — and they're also tied to Swordfighter Form — but Bombfish, while being expensive (starting at 4 Energy), then reduced to 3 Energy), are very useful both underwater and for progressing through dungeons.

Strandtula

Another vital dungeon navigation tool, Strandtula are best when getting through the side-on areas areas. You can use them in top-down areas too, as long as there's a ceiling.

Moblins & Boarblins

Any level of these basic grunts is good, but you can send multiple of these out to swarm foes. These are never not useful, particularly the Spear and Boomerang variants, which attack foes from a distance.

Lizalfos

More expensive than Moblins and Boarblins, particularly the very powerful Lv. 3 variant. Lizalfos are very resistant and do a lot of damage to foes. Great for bosses in the latter stages of the game.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - All Echoes & Their Locations

Below, we've compiled a list of all 127 Echoes available in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We've also listed every Echo's initial cost, the region it can be found in, and more specific locations where appropriate.

Note: Many Echoes are available in multiple locations, and we've often listed the first time we spotted them. And don't forget, you can click on the headers to order the Echoes alphabetically.

Echo Region Location & Additional Notes Initial ▲ Cost Table Hyrule Castle The is the very first Echo you get 1 Old bed Hyrule Castle After encountering Impa 1 Soft Bed Gerduo Desert Oasis, Gerudo Town 2 Zelda's Bed Hyrule Castle After Hyrule Castle Dungeon 3 Decorative Shrub Hyrule Castle After encountering Impa 1 Wooden Box Hyrule Castle In section where you're sneaking past guards 1 Pot Suthorn Prairie Suthorn Village, inside houses 1 Hyrule Castle Pot Hyrule Castle In section where you're sneaking past guards 1 Gerudo Pot Gerudo Desert Caves in desert, Gerudo Town 1 Boulder Hyrule Castle In cave after escaping jail 1 Rock Suthorn Prairie After waking up in cave 1 Lava Rock Eldin Volcano In lava lakes 4 Ice Block Hebra Mountain Inside caves 1 Snowball Hebra Mountain Near mountain summit 2 Sign Suthorn Forest Right next to east exit of Suthorn Village 1 Grilled Fish Jabul Waters Seesyde Village, as part of Deliver the Grilled Fish Side Quest 1 Meat Suthorn Prairie Suthorn Village, in fireplace of house 1 Rock Roast Eldin Volcano Rock-Roast Quarry 1 Stuffed Toy Hyrule Field Under gravestone 1 Carrot Hyrule Field Carrot Patch, during Impa's Gift Side Quest 1 Water Block Jabul Waters Stilled Jabul Waters 1 Elephant Statue Gerudo Desert Gerudo Sanctum 1 Hawk Statue Gerudo Desert Gerudo Sanctum 1 Cat Statue Gerudo Desert Gerudo Sanctum 1 Snake Statue Gerudo Desert Gerudo Sanctum 1 Ancient Orb Eternal Forest Will only appear in the forest as part of the Main Quest "The Prime Energy and Null" 1 Trampoline Suthorn Prarie Suthorn Village 1 Wind Cannon Gerudo Desert Gerudo Desert caves, Gerudo Sanctum 2 Flying Tile Gerudo Desert Gerudo Sanctum 3 Cloud Hebra Mountain Stilled Hebra Mountain rift 2 Spiked Roller Hyrule Field Cave east of Kakariko 4 Beetle Mound Gerudo Desert Caves, Gerudo Sanctum 3 Firework Eldin Volcano Goron City, complete The Fireworks Artist Side Quest 2 Brazier Suthorn Prairie Inside caves 2 Zol Suthorn Prairie Beach 1 Ignizol Suthorn Forest Suthorn Ruins 2 Hydrozol Faron Wetlands Near entrance 2 Buzz Blob Faron Wetlands Everywhere 3 Spear Moblin Suthorn Forest, Hyrule Field Usually in packs across the areas 2 Spear Moblin Lv. 2 Suthorn Forest, Hyrule Field Usually in packs across the areas 4 Sword Moblin Hyrule Field In packs around treasure chests 2 Sword Moblin Lv. 2 Eternal Forest Near entrance 4 Sword Moblin Lv. 3 Eternal Forest Far west side 5 Club Boarblin Gerudo Desert In packs close to treasure chests 2 Club Boarblin Lv. 2 Gerudo Desert In pack in northwest corner of region 4 Boomerang Boarblin Gerudo Desert In packs close to treasure chests 2 Boomerang Boarblin Lv.2 Gerudo Desert In pack in northwest corner of region 4 Lynel Eternal Forest Must be triggered by following a set of directions 6 Lizalfos Eldin Volcano Mountain Path 3 Lizalfos Lv. 2 Eldin Volcano Lizalfos Burrow 4 Lizalfos Lv. 3 Faron Wetland Cave near Heart Lake 5 Darknut Suthorn Forest Suthorn Ruins 3 Darknut Lv. 2 Hyrule Castle Hyrule Castle Dungeon 4 Darknut Lv 3 Faron Wetlands Ruins east of Scrubton 5 Armos Faron Wetlands Inside caves, Faron Temple 2 Ball-and-Chain Trooper Hyrule Castle Hyrule Castle Dungeon 4 Gibdo Gerudo Desert Cave near Gerudo Sanctum Gibdo Lv. 2 Gerudo Desert Cave near Gerudo Sanctum ReDead Gerudo Desert In desert, close to Gerudo Sanctum (the huge rift) Fire Wizzrobe Eldin Volcano Eldin Temple 5 Ice Wizzrobe Hebra Mountain Icy Lake 5 Electric Wizzrobe Faron Wetlands Near shallow ponds 5 Caromadillo Suthorn Forest, Hyrule Field Inside caves, near Kakariko Caromadillo Lv. 2 Gerudo Desert Inside caves Rope Suthorn Forest In grassy areas Tornando Gerudo Desert Everywhere in desert area Ribbitune Eastern Hyrule Field Close to Dampé Studio Drippitune Faron Wetlands Everywhere Torch Slug Eldin Volcano Mountain Path 3 Freeze Slug Hebra Mountain Icy Lake 3 Holmill Hyrule Field, Gerudo Desert Caves near Kakariko, caves in desert 3 Wolfos Hyrule Field Around Hyrule Castle Town 3 White Wolfos Hebra Mountain Lanayru Temple 5 Keese Suthorn Prairie, Forest Caves near beach, Suthorn Ruins 1 Fire Keese Eldin Volcano, Hebra Mountain Mountain Path, Lanayru Temple 4 Ice Keese Hebra Mountain Lanayru Temple 4 Lightning Keese Faron Wetlands Faron Temple 4 Mothula Gerudo Desert Around canyon area 3 Mothula Lv. 2 Faron Wetlands Southwest of Scrubton 5 Needlefly Jabul Waters River Zora area 2 Albatrawl Jabul Waters Flying above Zora Cove 2 Crow Hyrule Field, Gerudo Desert Close to Hyrule Ranch & Desert Entrance 2 Beakon Faron Wetlands Inside dark caves 3 Guay Hyrule Field Flying around trees on path towards Hyrule Castle Town 3 Octorok Suthorn Prairie, Lake Hylia, Jabul Waters On small lakes and rivers 1 Fire Octo Eldin Volcano Lava pools 2 Ice Octo Hebra Mountain Icy Lake 2 Sea Urchin Suthorn Prairie, Lake Hylia, Jabul Waters On the beach, in the water 1 Sand Crab Jabul Waters On the beach at the west entrance 1 Biri Jabul Waters In Zora Cove 2 Tangler Jabul Waters In Zora Cove 1 Tangler Lv. 2 Jabul Waters Zora Cove caves 2 Bombfish Jabul Waters Chaos at River Zora Village Main Quest rift 4 Chompfin Jabul Waters In Zora Cove 4 Piranha Faron Wetlands In shallow water 2 Sand Piranha Gerudo Desert Desert areas, caves 2 Deku Baba Suthorn Forest Suthorn Ruins 2 Bio Deku Baba Jabul Wetlands Jabul Ruins 3 Deku Baba Lv. 2 Faron Wetlands Stilled Heart Lake rift, Faron Temple 3 Peahat Suthorn Forest, Hyrule Field Inside cave & around trees 3 Giant Goponga Flower Faron Wetlands Everywhere, in water 4 Zirro Hebra Mountain Inside caves 3 Ghirro Eldin Volcano Everywhere - essential for Eldin Temple 2 Mini-Moldorm Hyrule Field Northwest corner near Kakariko 2 Strandtula Suthorn Forest Suthorn Ruins 2 Crawltula Suthorn Forest Near ruins 3 Baby Gohma Faron Wetlands Everywhere, mostly in caves, Faron Temple 2 Beetle Gerudo Desert Caves, Gerudo Sanctum 1 Aruroda Gerudo Desert Everywhere in desert areas 2 Tektite Hyrule Field Near canyon area, close to Hyrule Ranch 2 Tektite Lv. 2 Eldin Volcano, Hebra Mountain Eldin Temple, Lanayru Temple 3 Hoarder Faron Wetlands Everywhere 3 Poe Gerudo Desert Gerudo Sanctum 4 Moa Hebra Mountain Lanayru Temple 3 Goo Specter Faron Wetlands East side of Wetlands 3 Ghini Hyrule Field Stilled Northern Sancutary 1 Ghini Lv. 2 Hyrule Field Under gravestone 3 Leever Hebra Mountain Mountain Path 2 Pathblade Gerudo Desert Caves 1 Gustmaster Hryule Castle Hyrule Castle Dungeon 3 Tweelus Eldin Volcano Outside caves near lava lakes 2 Temper Tweelus Hebra Mountain Inside cave in hot spring at summit 3 Freezard Hebra Mountain Lanayru Temple 3 Snomaul Hebra Mountain Mountain Path 3 Spark Eastern Hyrule Field Eastern Temple 2 Platboom Gerudo Desert Caves & Gerudo Sanctum 3 Beamos Faron Wetlands Faron Temple 3

