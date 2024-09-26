In Echoes of Wisdom, it's Zelda's job to save Hyrule from the looming threat of the rifts. Fortunately, she's not alone, and with the help of Tri, she's able to conjure up Echoes to make things a lot easier.

Throughout the game, Tri can increase their power to allow Zelda to use more Echoes or decrease the cost of Echoes.

In the guide below, we've detailed how to increase Tri's power, what the upgrades do, and where to find those upgrades.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: How to make Tri more powerful

There are two ways you can increase Tri's power in Echoes of Wisdom.

First, Tri will increase their power naturally throughout the story. As you complete Dungeons, Tri will gain one whole level, making Zelda's Echo abilities more powerful. During certain points in the story, you'll also need to clear out smaller rifts to progress, which will increase Tri's power a little, but not give them a whole level.

The other way to increase Tri's power is by clearing out the optional rifts throughout the game. These are basically the same as the small rifts you clear during the story, they're just off the beaten path and often can't be cleared until you've cleared the related region. Again, clearing these won't give Tri a whole level, but they will inch them closer to a level up.

Where can you find more rifts to level up Tri?

The rifts are relatively easy to find on the map, actually. You'll spot multiple smaller rifts on the map in purple throughout the game.

You simply need to walk up to them and enter them once you've cleared the region's respective story and dungeon.

What does increasing Tri's power do?

When Tri levels up, it will affect a few different things.

Most of the time, certain Echoes will cost fewer Energy (▲) to cast, or you'll gain an extra Energy. Essentially, both ways will let you cast more Echoes or use more expensive Echoes.

The second time Tri levels up, you'll be able to cast Echoes at a distance by holding down the 'Y' button.

What is the maximum level Tri can reach?



Tri's highest level is Level 11. Once you're at this level, you will have 6 Energy to use, and almost all Echoes will cost one fewer Energy to cast.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.