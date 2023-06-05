Nintendo Direct - Miyamoto
Image: Nintendo

June is here, which means that multiple publishers are just about ready to showcase their gaming plans for the months — and years — ahead. We like to think of it as 'Gaming Christmas', if you will — lots of game news goodies coming all at once (as opposed to actual Christmas when there's not a lick of game news because everyone's on holiday).

Naturally, in the wake of E3's cancelation, the big industry focus this year is Summer Game Fest, where more than 40 gaming partners will showcase their wares for an eager audience, including Sega, Devolver, Bandai Namco, and more. Other companies like Microsoft and Ubisoft, while not technically part of Summer Game Fest, will also reveal what they've been working on in their own showcases. The E3 Hype Train might be out of commission for the time being, but there are plenty of passengers on the platform looking for something exciting as we approach the summer months of gaming.

Every year, of course, one question comes to our minds: Will there be a June Nintendo Direct? A few years back, when E3 was still very much the go-to event for the gaming industry, such a question wouldn't even be worth asking; of course Nintendo will be there, and of course it'll have a new Direct for us.

Now? It's not so much a given anymore.

It's pretty clear at this stage that Nintendo will do what Nintendo wants to do, and while we can make pretty sound educated guesses as to when it might showcase its next Direct presentation, we really don't know for certain.

However, Nintendo Life's writers have their own ideas of what to expect from Nintendo during Summer Game Fest, although it might not be what you're hoping to read. Let's have a gander, shall we?..

Gavin Lane, Editor

Pikmin 4
Image: Nintendo

I don't see there being a full Nintendo Direct until September. We'll get a dedicated Pikmin 4 presentation sometime, and we'll see retro drops for Switch Online subscribers, plus another wave of Mario Kart 8 DLC tracks and — of course — Everybody 1-2-Switch at the end of the month, but Nintendo had nothing to show at E3 and that won't have changed.

I wouldn't rule out an Indie World Showcase, perhaps, but the company will be coasting on Tears of the Kingdom for a good while yet and looking to capitalise on that game and the evergreens in the back catalogue before dropping big announcements as autumn arrives. Everyone will be waiting for inevitable new hardware news, but whether that comes this year or not, Nintendo will have another Switch title or two up its sleeve before the year's out. We'll just have to wait for them.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Everybody-1-2-Switch
Image: Nintendo

I’m pretty doubtful we’ll get a 'full-fat' Nintendo Direct this June. But Nintendo isn’t just going to sit in silence for the whole month either. Look, it has Everybody 1-2-Switch on the horizon, c’mon now.

In all seriousness, I think there are two potentials here. One, we get a Partner Showcase like we got in 2022. The latter half of the year needs filling out, and some big-name third-party titles will really help give the Switch a boost. However, I reckon the most likely thing we’ll see – at least before the end of July – is a Pikmin 4 Direct. We’ve heard nothing about this long-awaited sequel since we got a release date in the February 2023 Direct. It doesn’t have the pull of say, a Splatoon or a Zelda Direct, sure, but this is Nintendo’s next big first-party title, and they really need an information blowout in order to pull in a bigger crowd for this one.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Zelda
Image: Nintendo

I'm going to be quite bullish with my prediction and just say that there's absolutely no way a Nintendo Direct is happening in June. Sorry, it's just not. Nintendo already stated it wouldn't be attending the now-cancelled E3 2023, so I see no reason why it would come out with a Nintendo Direct at the same time.

I'm less certain about this, but I'm also skeptical we'll see an Indie World or Partner Showcase, too. Here's the thing: Nintendo just released what is arguably its biggest Switch title since the console launched in 2017 with Tears of the Kingdom. It's going to want to ride that high for as long as feasibly possible. Zelda and Nintendo are both very much the focal point of online discourse right now, and it's likely going to stay that way for some time.

Why would Nintendo want to distract from that? It's why Everybody 1-2-Switch was revealed so quietly and why, in my opinion, we probably won't hear from Nintendo again until it starts to ramp up the Pikmin 4 marketing in July.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Splatoon 3 Side Order
Image: Nintendo

As much as I would love for there to be a Direct showcase right around the corner, I think it’s unlikely. Is the rest of 2023 looking pretty darn quiet for the Big N? Absolutely. But with TOTK still taking up all of our time, why would you want to rush into the next phase of announcements without letting this one stew for as long as it possibly can?

I don’t think that there’s going to be nothing from Nintendo for the whole month, mind you — ’tis the season to be releasing gaming plans, and all. The simplest way to tide us all over until the inevitable Pikmin 4 barrage begins in July? Drop another wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC and maybe, maybe, a surprise release for Splatoon 3’s ‘Side Order’ too.

Hardly the big June blowout that we’d all love, but nobody actually wants to look away from Zelda for that long, right?

So, that's what we all think, but we really want to hear from you, too. Make sure to vote in the below poll and leave a comment to let us know what, if anything, you think Nintendo might have up its sleeve for June's 'Gaming Christmas'.

