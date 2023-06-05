In all seriousness, I think there are two potentials here. One, we get a Partner Showcase like we got in 2022. The latter half of the year needs filling out, and some big-name third-party titles will really help give the Switch a boost. However, I reckon the most likely thing we’ll see – at least before the end of July – is a Pikmin 4 Direct. We’ve heard nothing about this long-awaited sequel since we got a release date in the February 2023 Direct. It doesn’t have the pull of say, a Splatoon or a Zelda Direct, sure, but this is Nintendo’s next big first-party title, and they really need an information blowout in order to pull in a bigger crowd for this one.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm going to be quite bullish with my prediction and just say that there's absolutely no way a Nintendo Direct is happening in June. Sorry, it's just not. Nintendo already stated it wouldn't be attending the now-cancelled E3 2023, so I see no reason why it would come out with a Nintendo Direct at the same time.

I'm less certain about this, but I'm also skeptical we'll see an Indie World or Partner Showcase, too. Here's the thing: Nintendo just released what is arguably its biggest Switch title since the console launched in 2017 with Tears of the Kingdom. It's going to want to ride that high for as long as feasibly possible. Zelda and Nintendo are both very much the focal point of online discourse right now, and it's likely going to stay that way for some time.

Why would Nintendo want to distract from that? It's why Everybody 1-2-Switch was revealed so quietly and why, in my opinion, we probably won't hear from Nintendo again until it starts to ramp up the Pikmin 4 marketing in July.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

As much as I would love for there to be a Direct showcase right around the corner, I think it’s unlikely. Is the rest of 2023 looking pretty darn quiet for the Big N? Absolutely. But with TOTK still taking up all of our time, why would you want to rush into the next phase of announcements without letting this one stew for as long as it possibly can?

I don’t think that there’s going to be nothing from Nintendo for the whole month, mind you — ’tis the season to be releasing gaming plans, and all. The simplest way to tide us all over until the inevitable Pikmin 4 barrage begins in July? Drop another wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC and maybe, maybe, a surprise release for Splatoon 3’s ‘Side Order’ too.

Hardly the big June blowout that we’d all love, but nobody actually wants to look away from Zelda for that long, right?

