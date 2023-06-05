June is here, which means that multiple publishers are just about ready to showcase their gaming plans for the months — and years — ahead. We like to think of it as 'Gaming Christmas', if you will — lots of game news goodies coming all at once (as opposed to actual Christmas when there's not a lick of game news because everyone's on holiday).
Naturally, in the wake of E3's cancelation, the big industry focus this year is Summer Game Fest, where more than 40 gaming partners will showcase their wares for an eager audience, including Sega, Devolver, Bandai Namco, and more. Other companies like Microsoft and Ubisoft, while not technically part of Summer Game Fest, will also reveal what they've been working on in their own showcases. The E3 Hype Train might be out of commission for the time being, but there are plenty of passengers on the platform looking for something exciting as we approach the summer months of gaming.