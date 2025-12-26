Nintendo Life 2025 Quiz
Image: Nintendo Life

Ah, 2025 is almost behind us. That was a pretty quiet year in the world of Nintendo, right?

Wrong! 2025 was a jam-packed, bumper year for the House of Mario, with games, apps, movie news, and a little thing called 'Switch 2' to write home about. It was so full of good stuff, in fact, that we thought it only right to remind you of everything that came our way... via the magic of a quiz, of course.

Below, you'll find questions on a whole host of Nintendo topics from the last 12 months. Think you have a pretty good memory of what went down? Let's find out.

How Well Do You Remember 2025? Nintendo Life's Gaming Quiz Of The Year
In which month did Switch 2 finally launch?
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

The answer is June.

After much waiting, the Switch 2 finally launched on 5th June, 2025.

Quiz Results

You scored x/17

  • 0-5: Uh oh! Remember to take notes in 2026...
  • 6-11: Not bad, considering how packed 2025 was!
  • 12-17: Woah, you've got that 20/25 vision!

How did you get on? If this has got you in the mood for more game quizzing, you'll find a collection of Hookshot head-scratchers below.

Quiz Leaderboard:

#UsernameScoreTime
1.UpsideDownRowletUpsideDownRowlet17/1702:13
2.Blooper987Blooper98716/1701:12
3.Cyrus_octCyrus_oct16/1703:12
4.ThomysticThomystic16/1704:58
5.Nep-Nep-FreakNep-Nep-Freak15/1701:21
6.SplatRay001SplatRay00115/1702:03
7.LizukaLizuka15/1702:22
8.Robot99Robot9915/1702:26
9.SerenquilSerenquil15/1702:37
10.BrazillianCaraBrazillianCara15/1702:57
11.GrumblevolcanoGrumblevolcano15/1703:05
12.PikminMarioKirbyPikminMarioKirby15/1703:55
13.D-Star92D-Star9215/1704:03
14.TiMMay333TiMMay33315/1706:06
15.Fighting_Game_LoserFighting_Game_Loser14/1701:50
16.DOOMndGLOOMDOOMndGLOOM14/1702:03
17.PumpkinPie21PumpkinPie2114/1702:09
18.SaunbyJSSaunbyJS14/1703:05
19.Aki77Aki7714/1703:23
20.SuperickSuperick14/1704:48

Only logged in users (first attempt) will appear on the leaderboard, ranked by score, duration and first submitted

Take Another Quiz: