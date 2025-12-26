How Well Do You Remember 2025? Nintendo Life's Gaming Quiz Of The Year

Ah, 2025 is almost behind us. That was a pretty quiet year in the world of Nintendo, right?
Wrong! 2025 was a jam-packed, bumper year for the House of Mario, with games, apps, movie news, and a little thing called 'Switch 2' to write home about. It was so full of good stuff, in fact, that we thought it only right to remind you of everything that came our way... via the magic of a quiz, of course.
Below, you'll find questions on a whole host of Nintendo topics from the last 12 months. Think you have a pretty good memory of what went down? Let's find out.
Comments 17
15/17 isn’t bad! Didn’t know when Metroid 3 released, that one stumped me
15/17 here, I forgot that Sakurai's Directs were closer to an hour (not 45 min), and I thought Nintendo Today was last year. Did pretty good though!
13/17 isnt too shabby. Could have been as high as 15 if I fully read two of the questions, lol. Post Xmas hangover. 🤣
15/17, I forgot which game Nintendo published first and how long the Kirby directs were
15/17 and I'm number 1 right now?!
Probably not for long, but I'm surprised I did that good... the only ones I missed were the number of Switch 2 Editions (off by 1) and number of Mario Kart World courses ( off by 2).
12/17! Not half-bad considering the year I've had.
13/17, which if we’re being real, is basically a perfect score. I have a photographic memory; it’s just that all of the photos are really grainy and blurry.
13/17 and so funnily enough currently 13th on the leaderboard, the questions I got wrong were exclusively those that asked "how many" of something (most I just didn't pay enough attention, a couple I straight up didn't know) - anyway, great quiz as usual!
8/17 oof, I need to pay more attention
12 from 17.
I didn't really pay attention too much with Switch 2 release.
17/17
Dang it Brain, can't you use that memory to remember how to do calculus instead?
12/17 for me, but I know I answered these too quickly. Sakurai’s Direct minutes and the number of courses in Mario Kart threw me for a loop. Should’ve thought more carefully about S2 editions and internal storage.
I know it by heart, but Kirby’s S2 edition name would’ve been a much tougher question!
16/17! I guessed wrong on the Pokemon city, but I guessed right on one or two others. If I had realized it's timed, I would have done it on a full computer.
Stardew Valley just dropped its Nintendo Switch 2 Edition yesterday. The test is wrong. Silksong, Kirby Forgotten Lands, Metroid Prime 4, BotW, TotK, Jamboree, Ball x Pit....
@Zeeba Nintendo didn’t publish any of those indie games.
15 out of 17 for me. A couple of those questions were lucky guesses for me, lol. Only questions I got wrong were 5 and 12.
10/17. A passing grade, I guess.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...