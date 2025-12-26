How Well Do You Remember 2025? Nintendo Life's Gaming Quiz Of The Year

Ah, 2025 is almost behind us. That was a pretty quiet year in the world of Nintendo, right?

Wrong! 2025 was a jam-packed, bumper year for the House of Mario, with games, apps, movie news, and a little thing called 'Switch 2' to write home about. It was so full of good stuff, in fact, that we thought it only right to remind you of everything that came our way... via the magic of a quiz, of course.

Below, you'll find questions on a whole host of Nintendo topics from the last 12 months. Think you have a pretty good memory of what went down? Let's find out.